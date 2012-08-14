New Pictures from The Master, which is still not about Scientology seriously please don't sue us.

Today we’ve got a new batch of images from Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, and if these are any indication, two thirds of the film will consist of Joaquin Phoenix staring broodily out into the middle distance. Not that I’m complaining, no one brood-stares like Joaqy-P, I always say. Hey, remember not too long ago when he was wearing a cape and pooping on people? The guy’s got range, you have to admit.
Meanwhile, Philip Seymour Hoffman took the opportunity to remind everyone that his character is NOT L. Ron Hubbard and the film is NOT about Scientology, thankyouverymuch seriouslythoughpleasedon’tsueus.
“It’s not the L. Ron Hubbard story,” Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly in this weekend’s issue via C&V. “[Scientology] was one of the bigger movements at the time, but there were a lot of movements at that time. There’s nothing about how I’m behaving or talking that echoes [Hubbard]. I thought of a lot of other bigger-than-life personalities, charismatic people like Orson Welles. Joaquin’s character is like a beaten dog,” says Hoffman. “No matter where he goes, [Quell] gets into severe trouble. And somehow I’m able to deal with him.”
“Seriously though, there were lots of other movements. You know like, uh… you know, that one? With the dude? The hat guy? Guy who was always… wearin’ hats? Ol’ whatshisface? That was a crazy movement, huh? …It’ll come to me, gimme a sec.”
Here’s PSH marrying the happy couple on his movement’s boat, the Sea Org– uh… uh… I mean, the.. Boat… Arrangement. That’s it. The Boat Arrangement.
Here’s Amy Adams teaching her baby about the spirits of dead aliens, known as “thimbles.”
No, go ahead, just lay any direction you like, it’s a laidback boat.
Easy way to make someone look crazy? Shirt buttoned all the way to the top with no tie. The only people who do that are either crazy, autistic, or Elijah Wood on Wilfred, who is so effeminate that I think he might be an actual sprite.
See? Top button = crazy.
BROOD STARE.
DOUBLE BROOD STARE.
TRIPLE BROOD STARE, HOSPITAL EDITION (WITH CRAZY ARM BEND).
HELP ME L. RON HUBBARD, I CAN’T STOP A-BROODIN!
He looks like he’s thinking of doing something crazy, like writing “BYE GOOD” on his knuckles and freestyling and letting a guy poop on him while he pretends to sleep. Good thing he’s actually had that experience and can draw on it. That’s a little something we like to call method acting.
[via ThePlaylist]
