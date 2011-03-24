1st teaser for Jim Carrey’s Mr. Popper’s Penguins

After the jump, you can watch the first trailer for Mr. Popper’s Penguins, directed by Mark Waters, starring Jim Carrey as a businessman who turns his apartment into a winter wonderland after he inherits a family of penguins. Carrey’s last movie, I Love You Phillip Morris, was shelved for almost a year and barely released in the US (100 theaters at its widest) over concerns that it was too gay for US audiences. Which is pretty funny considering how hard everyone’s trying to rip off Glee these days. After that debacle, you wouldn’t think a studio would be so quick to push Jim Carrey playing a character named “Mr. Popper,” but here we are. I eagerly await the inevitable interracial gay porn parody, Amyl Popper Penguins.
The trailer begins with Carrey in his chilly apartment full of penguins, praying to God to help stop the polar ice caps from melting, which is ironic, considering HIS OWN IRRESPONSIBLE USE OF ENERGY PRODUCES GREENHOUSE GASES DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR MELTING THOSE SAME ICE CAPS! DOY! Anyway, the film is an adaptation of the Newbery Medal Winning children’s book of the same name from… 1938. Timely. My great grandfather Jedidiah has already written three blog posts promising to skullf*ck these asshats for pissing on his childhood.
[opens June 17th, via ComingSoon]
Your great-grandfather was a child in 1938? Man, they sure like to spit em out young in your clan, eh?
Okay, maybe not *his* childhood, but he certainly has fond memories of reading it to children in his van.
On the one hand, yay penguins!
On the other hand, this appears to have no redeeming value aside from adorable penguins.
man he really lost his shit when Truman Show got ignored huh? Poor guy
Man, if I had a nickel for every time Vince has used “grandfather,” “childhood,” and “pissing” in the same sentence….
Looking forward to taking a nap while my kids watch this.
Sounds like this was originally a vehicle for Jim Carney.
Erswi – Vince is unaware of space and time.
The cast of March of the Penguins turned this down because Carrey’s career is too cold.
And Italians are unaware of birth control.
FUCKING FOR JESUS!!
Have any of you ever smelled a penguin?
Not good.
Crapbasket, you ol’ penguin sniffin’ sombitch!
Uhm, I was told there would be dancing penguins after the jump…
/comicbook guy
How did it take like an hour for someone to tell me I forgot to embed the video?
Well, I clicked the link, and saw the video. Your page was fine without it.
“When’s the last time you saw a children’s movie that DIDN’T have at least one dance scene in the trailer?”
Umm… The Incredibles? I don’t think there was even a dance scene in the whole movie.
Ooooh – that was 2004 :(