1st teaser for Jim Carrey’s Mr. Popper’s Penguins

After the jump, you can watch the first trailer for Mr. Popper’s Penguins, directed by Mark Waters, starring Jim Carrey as a businessman who turns his apartment into a winter wonderland after he inherits a family of penguins. Carrey’s last movie, I Love You Phillip Morris, was shelved for almost a year and barely released in the US (100 theaters at its widest) over concerns that it was too gay for US audiences. Which is pretty funny considering how hard everyone’s trying to rip off Glee these days. After that debacle, you wouldn’t think a studio would be so quick to push Jim Carrey playing a character named “Mr. Popper,” but here we are. I eagerly await the inevitable interracial gay porn parody, Amyl Popper Penguins.

The trailer begins with Carrey in his chilly apartment full of penguins, praying to God to help stop the polar ice caps from melting, which is ironic, considering HIS OWN IRRESPONSIBLE USE OF ENERGY PRODUCES GREENHOUSE GASES DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR MELTING THOSE SAME ICE CAPS! DOY! Anyway, the film is an adaptation of the Newbery Medal Winning children’s book of the same name from… 1938. Timely. My great grandfather Jedidiah has already written three blog posts promising to skullf*ck these asshats for pissing on his childhood.

