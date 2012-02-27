2012 Oscars Best Picture Bracket Contest Winners

02.27.12 6 years ago 9 Comments

As most predicted, The Artist won Best Picture at the 84th Annual Academy Awards last night, which means Drunkards won too. Well three of you who guessed The Artist would win won. And those three are…

hometownmarkup

GenePoolParty

Freddy Foreshadowing

Congratulations! Email Vince at lance@filmdrunk.com with the size and color (red or green) of the FilmDrunk t-shirt you’d like. [Editor’s Note: We’re out of Small and Extra Large, so if any of the winners are those sizes, we may have to try alternate prizes.]

See you all again next year, when talkies will be all the rage again.

Around The Web

TAGS84TH ACADEMY AWARDScontestsIAN SOBELOSCAR BRACKETOSCARSTHE ARTIST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP