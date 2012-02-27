2012 Oscars Best Picture Bracket Contest Winners

As most predicted, The Artist won Best Picture at the 84th Annual Academy Awards last night, which means Drunkards won too. Well three of you who guessed The Artist would win won. And those three are…
hometownmarkup
GenePoolParty
Freddy Foreshadowing
Congratulations! Email Vince at lance@filmdrunk.com with the size and color (red or green) of the FilmDrunk t-shirt you’d like. [Editor’s Note: We’re out of Small and Extra Large, so if any of the winners are those sizes, we may have to try alternate prizes.]
See you all again next year, when talkies will be all the rage again.
Out of XL? What am I gonna wrap around my penis?
A gum wrapper.
I call shenanigans.
Don’t call that unless you’re serious. I’ll have to get the authorities involved.
I call shenanigans on what thou must do in the case of shenanigans called.
(I’m no law-fin. My thesis was on “The appropriation of Castle Greyskull in postmodern mathematica eternica”. Don’t sue me)
I chose the Artist as well! What, you didn’t see my post? I was just playing the part of George Valentin. Now gimme my cot damn t-shirt.
I’m not mad, I’m disappointed.
First of all, I’d like to thank Anegelina Jolie’s leg, J-Lo’s nipple, Ryan Secrest’s spare jacket, Billy Crystal in blackface, QT’s coke wizard, Douglass Fairbanks, and finally my Lord Humongous and savior, Ian Sobel (whoever the hell you are).
Anegelina is much hotter than her sister Angelina.