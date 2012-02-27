2012 Oscars Best Picture Bracket Contest Winners

As most predicted, The Artist won Best Picture at the 84th Annual Academy Awards last night, which means Drunkards won too. Well three of you who guessed The Artist would win won. And those three are…

hometownmarkup

GenePoolParty

Freddy Foreshadowing

Congratulations! Email Vince at lance@filmdrunk.com with the size and color (red or green) of the FilmDrunk t-shirt you’d like. [Editor’s Note: We’re out of Small and Extra Large, so if any of the winners are those sizes, we may have to try alternate prizes.]

See you all again next year, when talkies will be all the rage again.