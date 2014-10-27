7 Fast 7 Furious Has An Official Title And It’s Not ‘7 Fast 7 Furious’

The seventh Fast and Furious movie, being completed using Paul Walker’s brothers and the magic of digital imaging, is set to be released April 3rd, 2015, and now it has an official title. Are you ready? Are you ready to know the title of the film that we’ll always call 7 Fast 7 Furious?
(*drum roll*)
That’s right, it’s called “Furious 7,” as if people are just going to know that it’s also 7 Fast without even having it in the title. It’s a pretty ballsy move if you ask me. Here is some high-level analysis on the move by The Hollywood Reporter:
This will be the first film in the series to not use the word “Fast” in the title, although the films’ titles have taken on numerous variations in the past. The first sequel was 2 Fast 2 Furious, while the fourth film, Fast & Furious, got rid of any numbers and just went with the ampersand. Those were followed by 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6.
“Furious 7” also sounds like a type of spoiler you put on your car to get +7 vroom vrooms. I’m not a car guy so I assume that’s how that works.
The film will include cameos from Kurt Russell and Ronda Rousey, and the trailer is set to hit this Saturday. There’s also a Fast & Furious ride coming to Universal Studios. This poster, that I found on the Fast Facebook page in between Paul Walker tributes, kind of seems like it’s in poor taste:
No one thought, “Hey, maybe tone down the flames and plumes of smoke”? That’s, uh… I don’t know, kind of weird.
Granted I love these movies anyway, but I like that title.
At the end of the movie they travel through time and end up in the old west, setting up the sequel, The Hateful Eight.
hahahaha fuck yes
Well my next birthday party just planned itself.
I stopped watching these after the one second one (I think? It had Tyrese in it). Why do these movies get a pass from people who normally hate this stuff?
I’m one of those people and I wish I could explain it. I will never watch a Transformers movie but I will be there Opening Night for Furious 7.
My profile name is not related to this franchise.
Because the guy who’s directed the last few is actually a pretty fantastic action director, and around the 4th film they gained a sort of self awareness about the whole thing which has made it a lot more fun.
I think it’s because it’s not super long or super serious and it seems to have a lot of fun. Where movies like transformers try to show you how cool, the furious movies just do it.
It’s the difference between shia la beouf and james franco. One is trying to show you how hard he is art-ing it up, talking in the press about cutting himself while the other is dicknosing it on One life to live and doesn’t care if you or even he understands what he’s doing.
Because some people like fun things.
theyre old school action movies is why. hot chicks. dudes fighting. competent action scenes. car chases. explosions. boners. aww yeah!
I keep forgetting Paul Walker died. One of those celebrity deaths that was a pretty big deal but then you almost never think about it ever again.
At any rate, so the Fast And Furious: THE MOVIE: THE RIDE conceit is, “You and a bunch of strangers are on a bus in the middle of crazy car carnage, and the bus driver refuses to pull over to get out of danger”? I HAVE TO MAKE MY STOPS PEOPLE JUST HOLD ON, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS TRANSIT ALWAYS ARRIVES ON TIME
It’s like “The Magnificent Seven,” except it’s not good.
Guy Fieri gives it four flame-covered shirts out of five.
I am going to take a stab in the dark here and guess that Furious 7 will have less driving. Otherwise, wouldn’t it be in poor taste to see Paul Walker trying to drift a car around some residential street?
What’s with the Buck Rogers spaceship on the F&F ride poster?
Furious 7 looks like it’s about a really intense game of Red Rover.
I look at the furious 7 poster (7 people, lined up, looking in the distance), and right below it is the uproxx ad for Friends of the People, which also has 7 people, lined up, looking in the distance, except in the opposite direction.
It’s like Vin Diesel and company are starting at reflections of their hipster alter egos. It’s quite amazing.
i haven’t literally ‘LOL’d’ from an internet comment in awhile. that did it. thank you.
The next one will be about Vin Diesel’s unfortunate night at the Chinese buffet, “8 2 FAST.”
And it’s immediate sequel, “2 Much #2 Way 2 Fast.”
Should have gone with FUR7OUS
Looking at the poster it should be called Constipated 7.
In related news, my crossover porn parody Blow Whites & 7 Furries starts filming next week if the financing comes through. Come on, mom! How hard it is to sell your car?
In related news, my porno epic Come on Mom just finished filming at your parents’ house.
OK, so I’ve been reading this site for forever. At least five years, maybe six if it’s been around that long. Big fan.
“+7 vroom vrooms” made me laugh harder than anything here or on the internet in a long time. A+.