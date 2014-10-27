7 Fast 7 Furious Has An Official Title And It’s Not ‘7 Fast 7 Furious’

The seventh Fast and Furious movie, being completed using Paul Walker’s brothers and the magic of digital imaging, is set to be released April 3rd, 2015, and now it has an official title. Are you ready? Are you ready to know the title of the film that we’ll always call 7 Fast 7 Furious?

(*drum roll*)

That’s right, it’s called “Furious 7,” as if people are just going to know that it’s also 7 Fast without even having it in the title. It’s a pretty ballsy move if you ask me. Here is some high-level analysis on the move by The Hollywood Reporter:

This will be the first film in the series to not use the word “Fast” in the title, although the films’ titles have taken on numerous variations in the past. The first sequel was 2 Fast 2 Furious, while the fourth film, Fast & Furious, got rid of any numbers and just went with the ampersand. Those were followed by 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6.

“Furious 7” also sounds like a type of spoiler you put on your car to get +7 vroom vrooms. I’m not a car guy so I assume that’s how that works.

The film will include cameos from Kurt Russell and Ronda Rousey, and the trailer is set to hit this Saturday. There’s also a Fast & Furious ride coming to Universal Studios. This poster, that I found on the Fast Facebook page in between Paul Walker tributes, kind of seems like it’s in poor taste:

No one thought, “Hey, maybe tone down the flames and plumes of smoke”? That’s, uh… I don’t know, kind of weird.