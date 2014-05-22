8 Times The ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Cast Has Won The Internet

It may seem like you’ve already watched all of X-Men: Days of Future Past, considering all the promo videos that have been released this year, but the film doesn’t officially come out until…OH THANK GOD TONIGHT. Critical consensus is overwhelmingly positive (92% on Rotten Tomatoes), with most reviewers praising its pace and ambition. (Film Drunk Vince will have his review soon.) Good thing, too, because I can’t imagine a world where a movie starring Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart being bad.

The cast has certainly won the Internet. Here are some of their finest online moments.

1. Patrick Stewart: cow impersonator.

It’s tough picking only one Internet-shattering moment for Patrick Stewart, the man who didn’t eat a slice of pizza until he was 72 years old (that will never make sense to me). But I decided to go with Stewart demonstrating the mooing accents of regional cows, because that man has been knighted.

2. Peter Dinklage explains Game of Thrones in 45 seconds.

“Stabby stabby stabby stabby, sexy sexy sexy, stabby stabby stabby…”

3. Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, and James McAvoy’s “Blurred Lines” dance.

Little known fact: all three handsome men were born in $30,000 suits.

4. Jennifer Lawrence: take your pick.

When she played it cool.

When she crept up on Taylor Swift.

When she suggested to “drop a boob” at the Oscars.

And so on. There’s a reason she has her own UPROXX topic page.

5. Hugh Jackman is a better man than you are.

“If the bar ain’t bendin, then you’re just pretendin.” Normally I’d make fun of the veiny penis who said that, but this particular veiny penis also sings show tunes, so…

6. Ellen Page’s coming out speech.

“I’m here today because I am gay,” [Page said], which was organized by Human Rights Campaign. “And because…maybe I can make a difference. To help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility.” (Via)

Yes, it’s possible to win the Internet, and life.

7. Peter Dinklage hula-hooping in a gay bar?

Peter Dinklage hula-hooping in a gay bar.

8. Everything Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen have ever done, and will ever do.

Whether they’re posing with Times Square Elmo, playing The Newlywed Game, sitting on Santa’s lap, ringing in the New Year, confusing our football with their football, or walking around New York City, one thing’s clear: these two old British men, the gayest straight couple of all-time, are better than a ripped muscle-man and one of the most gorgeous women on the planet.