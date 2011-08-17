A Fancy British Period Drama about the Inventor of Vibrators

After the jump, I’ve got the trailer for Hysteria, premiering at TIFF, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Hugh “Fancy” Dancy in the story of how Mortimer Granville invented the first vibrator (based on a true story). That’s right, the vibrator was invented by a dude named “Mort.” The title comes from the term “female hysteria”, a commonly diagnosed ailment during Victorian times whose symptoms included:
Faintness, nervousness, insomnia, fluid retention, heaviness in abdomen, muscle spasm, shortness of breath, irritability, loss of appetite for food or sex, and “a tendency to cause trouble“.
Or in modern parlance, “Women be shoppin’.” Victorian England was apparently plagued with droves of these uppity dames, flapping their gums, nagging, and generally being bitchy, and the only solution, then, as now, was genital stimulation, which many patients would receive from their psychiatrist, so that they could get back to making sandwiches (which had been invented the previous summer). In other words, there was nothing a deep d*cking couldn’t cure. Granville’s innovation was inventing an electrical, penis-shaped device to do the job on its own so that English men wouldn’t have to muss their powdered wigs. He was a great man.
Man. I could watch English dudes experiment with sex toys all day. What? No, I meant exactly what I said.
I can’t wait for the story about Mort’s nephew, Fat Tony, inventor of the double-sided dildo.
[via WAMG]
A movie about vibrators starring the sad cartoon turtle? I feel conflicted…
Also, I can’t wait to see the bland spinoff that will surely come from this in “THIS AIN’T HYSTERIA XXX”
Yeah sure, if the dude has a brittish accent and a degree its not perverted. But when i drive around offering to genitally stimulate women out of my van I get arrested. Thanks Obama.
Obligatory Al mention.
Little known fact: Mormons were the first to freeze hot dogs!
So female hysteria basically is period drama?
This sounds less like history and more like an SNL skit written by Tina Fey.
Please. We all know the ancient Egyptians created the vibrator when local fisherman Ramses, tired of having to pleasure his wife after a long day of checking the nets, trapped a handful of locusts in an oblong sheep gut pouch and shook it vigorously.
Critics are abuzz.
Steam-powered dildos! Oh man, I know my cosplay for the next comic-con.
What are they doing with that back massager?!
In Victorian times, rabbit skins you!
*pulls grocery list*
BUY BATTERIES
*continues to cause trouble*
Pfft. A movie about female orgasm based on a true story? Puhlease.
Sure, sure, ignore the butt plug.
That first picture kinda sorta makes it look like she’s having her bean flicked while sitting in HG Wells time machine.
On a semi-serious note, those motherfucker probably never washed the damn things after each session.