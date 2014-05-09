A Feast Of Tortured Food Metaphors In Reviews Of ‘Chef’

Every so often, there’s a film or a news story with an obvious puns and metaphor angle that’s just too obvious to ignore, and there’s nothing critics and journos love more than punny wordplay, except maybe free food. If you work at a boring old grey lady, sometimes your only creative outlet is a good headline pun. Jon Favreau’s Chef opens this weekend, and to the surprise of no one, few critics could resist the siren waft of its potentially piquant puns. Hell, I even ended my review with one.
First off, honorable mention to the NY Post’s R. Kyle Smith, who may have outdone everyone with the food metaphors, especially since he wasn’t even reviewing Chef, but Neighbors:
The fratty comedy “Neighbors” seems to have originated in a butcher shop: It stars a slab of beef and features a whole lot of sausage jokes. To me it looks like a turkey, but it seems poised to bring home the bacon.
That was punning so baller Gene Shalit just waved a monogrammed white hankie in surrender. Now then, back to Chef:
If you want the cinematic version of a dim sum brunch, or cocktail hour at a tapas bar – lots of little plates, good flavors and uncomplicated fun – “Chef” has a table saved, just for you. -Stephen Witty, Newark Star-Ledger
Buoyed by a Latin-flavored score and Favreau’s knack for improv inspiration, Chef is the perfect antidote to Hollywood junk food. Like the best meals and movies, this irresistible concoction feels good for the soul. -Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
Transparent but never raw, slight but seldom undercooked, Chef is hardly the year’s most satisfying film, but it’s rare to find a movie that leaves the audience just as happy as it is hungry. -David Ehrlich, The Dissolve
Chef is certainly a tasty offering – maybe not as filling as others and it runs out of ingredients by the end – but it’s certainly worth a nibble. -Matt Neal, The Standard
Chef is a wonderful film. It is one that, much like great food, should be savored and enjoyed. -JimmyO, JoBlo
Favreau is in complete command, creating comfort food seasoned by a master chef. -Laura Clifford, ReelingReviews
Cooks up the perfect blend of talent, storytelling and heart. -Kristian Harloff, SchmoesKnow
There’s family-friendly fluff here, sure, but this dish has considerable bite. -Christina Izzo, Time Out New York
Like so much in “Chef,” the plot resolution seems contrived and a bit silly. By then, though, we’ve had plenty of laughs, and generous helpings of warm feelings-the meat and potatoes of real life. -Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal
A warmhearted tale of redemption with food, music and family at its crusty moist centre. -Matthew Pejkovic, Matt’s Movie Reviews
Wait a second, how the f*ck can something be “crusty” in the “centre,” let alone crusty and moist at the same time? If it’s the crust, it’s not the center, by definition. He was probably just in a hurry to go to lunch.
Oh, and it doesn’t take a positive review to sustain a food pun:
The movie meal that Favreau whips up is easy to sit through but hardly memorable. -Richard Corliss
The results are more appetizing in theory than in execution. -AA Dowd, AV Club
Like all good food porn, the story here is wafer-thin at best. -Anthony Morris, The Vine
Because good food porn… has a thin story? I dunno, seems like a stretch, man, like the skin of a souffle. Just being honest.
Worst of all are the tweets that pop up onscreen and then fly away, chirruping… This digital worship, unlike the food, is flavorless and dehumanizing, and in a few years’ time it will look archaic. For now, it spoils the appetite. -Anthony Lane, New Yorker
Oh my God, the detached, arch prose… The seamless incorporation of the word “chirruping…” The general tone of schoolmarmish clucking… That is the perfect New Yorker pull quote. Deliciously New Yorkery, one might even say, if one were so inclined. But where can one find the time, in today’s digified chat-mosphere of techno-paeans? Doesn’t anyone write letters anymore?!?
Oh my God, the detached, arch prose… The seamless incorporation of the word “chirruping…” The general tone of schoolmarmish clucking… That is the perfect New Yorker pull quote.
Pretty funny coming from a guy that used “Pilloried” in his review.
Oh fuck off, “pilloried” is a thousand times more common usage than “chirruping.” Do not besmirch me, sir. Cravats at dawn? (*slaps monocle to the floor*)
^That cracked me up.
Don’t mind me. I’m just mad because I had to Google both pilloried and chirruping. I don’t come here to learn, asshole.
This kind of hacky stuff is just so goddamn painful to read. Is it in film ‘critic’ contracts somewhere that they have to try to do this every single review?
No Iron Chef/Iron Man puns? For shame.
That’s some good photoshoppin’, btw.
David Ehrlich just made me punch a colleague for walking into my office while I was reading this.
“Chef is a wonderful film. It is one that, much like great food, should be savored and enjoyed. -JimmyO, JoBlo”
Savored and Enjoyed, clearly Chef is of the same caliber as 2001, Lawrence of Arabia or Caligula.
“A pawww inspiring film”
My review of Chef if it were based on a doggie-treat food truck.
A bland movie for a bunch of well seasoned actors.
A meaty offering poorly butchered.
“Chef’s” over-reliance on technobabble relegates to a cable offering best consumed in small bytes. (DOUBLE PUN. /drops the internet mic)
The insertion of unnecessary social networking buzzwords is like when a chef on Chopped puts two sauces on one dish just to use all the ingredients. A red pepper sauce and some cream confection with those dried mushrooms? WHAT ARE YOU DOING CAROL?!? LOOK HOW SAD YOU MADE AARON. “
The plot in Jiro Dreams of Sushi was fucking bullshit. – Anthony Morris The Vine
Picture, if you will, Gene Shalit, All-time Undisputed Pun Champion, stuck on a plane somewhere, he’s having a bad day and he’s behind on his new deadline.
His ponderous mustache humid with the waxy sweat of anticipation, he can’t wait to turn in his review as soon as he lands and finally gets some sweet delicious wi-fi. His review of Chef is going to be his Michael Jordan comeback, his pun-ultimate masterpiece.
He figits, anxiously refreshing the wi-fi on his iPad. This review is his moment, his legacy.
The plane finally lands, he must escape this metal tube! He brusquely shoves an old lady aside struggling with her overhead compartment. Ah wi-fi at last! The Pun Master reads the current coverage for the movie before he hits send and in a slowly dawning moment of utter horror Gene notices that every single possible food-pun combination has already been made in every single review of Chef.
Crestfallen, in a fit of despair he runs out onto the tarmac and jumps into the nearest jet engine.
The End.
I was REALLY hoping for a gremlin on the wing, Rod.
@Al
I fucked the ending up, all that was supposed to remain was a bloody bowtie and a dust devil of mustache hair.
His mustache will outlive us all.
Reminds me of my favorite tweet of all time:
“A steak pun is a rare medium well done.”
Ha! Thats good.