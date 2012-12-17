A guy named “Boner Mountain” wrote an award-winning script

The Black List is an annual poll of Hollywood execs on their favorite unproduced scripts. The list tends to run the gamut of actual, interesting movies you might want to see (Argo, Looper, and Chronicle were all Black List scripts, for instance) and exactly the kind of ridiculous-sounding crap you’d expect movie execs to love – Snow White and the Huntsman, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Abduction. This year, The Black List (created by Franklin Leonard – pictured) announced its winners this morning via Twitter. We should have a full breakdown for you soon enough, but in the meantime, let’s just bask in the fact that one of the winners’ Twitter handles is “Boner_Mountain.”
MAN OF TOMORROW by Jeremy Slater (@boner_mountain) #BlackList2012
— The Black List (@theblcklst) December 17, 2012
Mr. Slater, I don’t pretend to know what your movie is about, but I like your style. Now, one thing I’ve always heard about Boner Mountain is that it’s in a heavily wooded area. Is this true?
I’d like to see The Band write a sequel to “Up on Cripple Creek” about Boner Mountain.
I hope this Man of Tomorrow is just a guy in a silver jumpsuit with a huge boner. BONER MOUNTAIN 2: A FIST FULL OF BONERS.
Is Boner Moutain near the Blue Rigid Parkway?
For a second I thought Kirk Cameron had taken his old buddy to a taxidermist.
I wonder what Franklin Leonard looks like under his Predator mask?
The resemblance is uncanny and I don’t just mean the hair.
Wait, wait, wait. You mean a black guy created the Black List using black ink and his name wasn’t Tyler Perry?
I’m going to try this as my pickup line in the bars at Vail this winter:
“Hey baby, want to ski down Boner Mountain?”
Jeremy Slater’s old handle, “Softy Molehill” wasn’t nearly as successful or popular.
Slater calls it, “The Five Dwarves fighting the Dragon of Boner Mountain” when he jacks it.
I don’t know if scaling Boner Mountain would be an achievement or a medical procedure. Nor do I care to.
Wait, wasn’t Boner Mountain the name of that Jude Law Civil War drama, but then Nicole Kidman was cast and they had to change the title?
I wish it had been the other way around, that “Boner Mountain” was written by a guy calling himself “Man of Tomorrow”
“Turn back! Run! BONER MOUNTAIN IS A VOLCANO!”
This reminds me of my least favorite drink, Boner Mountain Dew.
Talk about your “Purple Mountains Majesty”. Hiyooooooo!!!!!
BONER MOUNTAIN II: THE LEGEND OF CURLY’S GOLD
BONER MOUNTAIN II: THE LEGEND OF SHORT-AND-CURLIES GOLD fixed
That’ll do pig…..that’ll do.
Paul Blart Presents: Boner Mountain II – Battle in Gassy Pass
I hope the search for Curly’s boner is finally going to pay off.
And what should Brokeback Mountain really have been called? Amirite? AMIRITE?
OK, just me.
SO many mudslides.
In junior college everyone called Channing Tatum “Boner Mountain” because “Him’ll Lay Ya.”
“This is your most important mission yet, Jack Reacher. We need you to lead a full frontal assault on Boner Mountain.”
“What is Kevin Clash’s favorite Disney ride, Alex?”
Oh to live on Boner Mountain/With the barkers and the Colored balloons.
o/` Come and make me horny again / I’m the man on the Boner Mountain o/`
“The dwarves are desperate to reclaim the Boner Mountain from Smaug!” – My dream version of The Hobbit.
I am a big fan of the phrase “Boner Mountain”…I keep saying it in my head. I wanna scream “Boner Mountain!” from the Boner Mountaintops!
My favorite Zep song? Why it’s ‘Boner Mountain Hop’ of course.
I’m leaving.
Boner Mountain is the easiest mountain to ascend and descent repeatedly in the world!
I could go up and down Boner Mountain all day! But be careful, if you get stuck at the top of Boner Mountain you might have to eat guys to survive like rugby players do!
Wait, that’s not a picture of the guy? Something tells me we’re probably actually dealing with a boner molehill here, folks.
Boner_Mountain’s twitter bio: “Make you you wipe the Slater clean.”
Race to Boner Mountain is one of his finest scripts.
Lets hope he doesn’t end up like the last famous Boner.
When it comes to Mountainous Boners, A.C. Slater > Jeremy Slater.