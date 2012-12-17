A guy named “Boner Mountain” wrote an award-winning script

The Black List is an annual poll of Hollywood execs on their favorite unproduced scripts. The list tends to run the gamut of actual, interesting movies you might want to see (Argo, Looper, and Chronicle were all Black List scripts, for instance) and exactly the kind of ridiculous-sounding crap you’d expect movie execs to love – Snow White and the Huntsman, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Abduction. This year, The Black List (created by Franklin Leonard – pictured) announced its winners this morning via Twitter. We should have a full breakdown for you soon enough, but in the meantime, let’s just bask in the fact that one of the winners’ Twitter handles is “Boner_Mountain.”

MAN OF TOMORROW by Jeremy Slater (@boner_mountain) #BlackList2012 — The Black List (@theblcklst) December 17, 2012

Mr. Slater, I don’t pretend to know what your movie is about, but I like your style. Now, one thing I’ve always heard about Boner Mountain is that it’s in a heavily wooded area. Is this true?

I’d like to see The Band write a sequel to “Up on Cripple Creek” about Boner Mountain.

I hope this Man of Tomorrow is just a guy in a silver jumpsuit with a huge boner. BONER MOUNTAIN 2: A FIST FULL OF BONERS.