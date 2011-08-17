A Rebuttal for the Disney Exec Who Said ‘Story Ain’t Sh*t’

Speaking at a conference over the weekend, Disney’s Chief Technical Officer Andy Hendrickson expressed a view moviegoers have long assumed studio execs held:
“People say ‘It’s all about the story.’ When you’re making tentpole films, bullsh*t.”
The worst part is, he apparently thought this was a revolutionary statement. Don’t worry, Hoss, we all saw Indy 4. Here’s the longer account, from Variety:
Disney Animation Studios chief technical officer Andy Hendrickson, in a talk at the Siggraph conference Sunday, laid out the thinking behind the studio’s feature strategy. The bottom line: The average number of viewers per release is falling, and studios need to fight that trend with tentpoles.
The number of tickets sold domestically, Hendrickson said, is roughly flat since 2005. But with the exception of a drop after the 2008 financial crisis, the number of titles released has grown considerably. Even that dropoff only took the number of 2010 tiles back to 2006 levels. Therefore the average number of viewers per release is falling.
“Profit equals the ability to capture more than the average share of viewers,” Hendrickson told attendees at the confab in Vancouver.
Ahh, I see he graduated from Nancy Grace University with a degree in Convoluted Ways to State the Obvious. He went on to say…
…that while the market for homevideo has not shrunk, revenues from each streaming purchase are the same as from VHS rentals. The high-revenue DVD era between VHS and streaming is looking like the aberration.
The equation for studios, according to Hendrickson, is: Declining home profit plus the need for more viewers equals a focus on tentpole films.
“A tentpole film is one where you can seed the desire to see the film to everyone in every distribution channel. It’s the only kind of film you can spend $100 million marketing,” he said.
‘Seed the desire?’ Oh go f*ck yourself. Way to metaphorically impregnate your audience, by the way. GRR, JARGON BUKKAKE!
Hendrickson’s talk was mainly focused on solving problems in digital production on tentpoles, but he began with an “Econ 101” presentation on the movie business.
“People say ‘It’s all about the story,'” Hendrickson said. “When you’re making tentpole films, bullsh*t.” Hendrickson showed a chart of the top 12 all-time domestic grossers, and noted every one is a spectacle film. Of his own studio’s “Alice in Wonderland,” which is on the list, he said: “The story isn’t very good, but visual spectacle brought people in droves. And Johnny Depp didn’t hurt.”
Now, I’m not going to faint like a Victorian lady over that “story ain’t sh*t” quote, because to some degree, he’s right. Spectacle probably is more important than story in terms of getting people in seats. But the problem he’s worried about — declining attendance — is the exact problem caused by his way of thinking, and I don’t say that to sound romantic. The problem is, everyone’s thinking short term. Execs just assume “people vote with their pocketbooks!” and stop there, as if that’s the end of the conversation between studio and audience. It’s not. A lot of people SAW Alice in Wonderland, but how many left the theater disappointed? He talks as if being bombarded by crappy, spectacle movies that offer big and don’t deliver doesn’t affect peoples’ desire to see future movies. And he says this in the same breath that he worries about declining attendance. Which he plans to solve with, you guessed it, MORE CRAPPY SPECTACLE MOVIES! Brilliant! Power Points and cocaine for everyone!
Point being, you keep making those, and it erodes the audience’s desire for the next one (you’d think this would be obvious, but apparently it’s not). It’s funny that he would cite the top, all-time domestic grossers as part of his evidence, when almost all of those are recent movies (ET and Star Wars being the only ones released before 1990) with higher ticket prices. And those get destroyed by any hit from the seventies and earlier in terms of attendance (again, the very problem he supposedly wants to address). The gap widens even further if you’re talking about the number of people who saw something as a percentage of the total population. OKAY GROSS, ENOUGH MATH!
If people are becoming less excited about movies (and they are), the solution is not more mass-appeal tentpoles. Those are films that a broader cross-section of people tolerate, but no one actually loves. That’s what caused this problem in the first place. The broader the audience you try to please, the more watered-down the product. And if you look at every other realm of entertainment — a billion cable channels, the web, Netflix, podcasts, Pandora, etc. — the trend is in the opposite direction, towards targeted, niche programming that might not appeal to a mass audience, but which a specific audience will pay a premium for. With 3D tentpoles, what studios are essentially asking is for audiences to pay a premium for watered-down, mass appeal crap. It works every now and then, but not when you keeping pumping them out like it’s going out of style. When’s the last time we had a Pulp Fiction or a Fight Club? Those are the kind of movies that get people excited about seeing movies. And pushing those aside so that you can make more Battleships is NOT the way to win back consumer confidence.
(*puts soap box back in closet, goes back to Photoshopping cats*)
I sincerely enjoyed this post. Now I feel bad about making fun of you for a typo yesterday. Consider this a truce.
/waits for more Photoshopped cats
I sincerely appreciate having my typos pointed out. It makes me look like less of a dumbass, which is occasionally a goal.
Where are the Powerpoints and Cocaine?
I WAS TOLD THERE WAS TO BE POWERPOINTS AND COCAINE!
But on a serious note, if I may.
I completely agree with you. I haven’t gone to the movies in months because I realize most of the shit movies they are selling attracts a type of audience I refuse to be a part of. I’d much rather just wait for it to hit Redbox, check out IMDB/Rotten Tomatoes for a review and then decide if I want to pay my 1.99 for it.
I lurve you.
And I can’t help but imagine the people from Pixar sitting in their seats just shaking their heads as he says this.
Actually, no. He probably gave them this speech before production started on Cars 2.
Well-put, Vince.
When’s the last time we had a Pulp Fiction or a Fight Club?
Last year, when Inception came out? That film being the antithesis of the kind of drivel Fakesmile McMouseblower up there is looking to make, which I guess reinforces your point.
fight club is a terrible example of a movie that got people excited enough to pay for a seat in a cinema. It would, however, be a tremendous example of how studio preconceptions and focus groups can cause a movie result in a soft-lunch abortion…
…something something preconcieved notions, cut status, buzz, RTOFLCOPTERS.
Hard-Lunch Placenta,
-210
Is this act one of a reboot of The Player?
Because I’d still pay to see Greta Scacchi naked.
^^^ LOVED Cowboys & Aliens
Opinions about story, spoken like a true animator.
I got a tent pole right here for ya, Disney.
Right on, Vince. Hendrickson probably knows damn well that he’s wrong, but he has to justify lots of past and recent decisions to the contrary. Plus, making a spectacle marketing blitz is hard enough. You want story too? That would require convincing everyone in that town to try something different, which would require work, which would require putting down the coke straw for a minute.
What do you expect when you’re Lance Hendrickson’s** asshole brother?
**citation needed
the real facade is that we talk about success in $ and not in total tickets sold. but either group of numbers can be (and are) easily manipulated
the age of the “execution script”. the reason i got out of hollywood
and much like those running the government and other monolithic corporations, why the f*ck would they think long term??
by the time the bills are due (insert suit and tie rapist here) is already of with his/her bag of $
YEEEEAAAH LETS BURN THIS MOTHER DOWN
…but which a specific audience will pay a premium for.
Don’t end your sentences wiff a preposition Mr. Creative Writing or whatever other crap libart major. Next time try but for which…
I’ve long objected to the arbitrary don’t-end-sentences-with-a-preposition rule, which just fucks up natural syntax and makes things harder to understand (which is, like, the goal, right?).
Suck these jeans.
*sniff* That was beautiful.
That seeding thing worked out real well for Cowboys and Aliens
Yeah, the preposition stranding thing is bullshit; it’s all that cunt Dryden’s fault.
Ending a sentence with a preposition has NEVER been against the rules. It’s a myth and always has been, but for some bizarre reason, it offends certain little bitches’ delicate sensibilities. Luckily, they can’t contain their desire to point it out, and thus expose themselves in all of their bitchitude. This shit ain’t Latin, son, so fuck off.
/pet peeve rant
Making better-but-less-expensive movies definitely seems like a more elegant solution to the problem. I’m reading a movie blog, for chrissakes, and the last (new) movie I saw in a theater was “Midnight In Paris”. Which I believe made money, probably because a) people liked it and told their friends to see it and b) there was no scene where Owen Wilson wingsuits off of an exploding Eiffel tower.
Well said, Vince.
Unfortunately, this short term > long term thinking is exactly the same mentality that fucked up our economy beyond repair.
Vince to passerby: Where’s the library at?
Douche Nozzle: Now see here, young man, you should not end your sentence with a preposition. It’s simply not proper! *flips scarf, adjusts monocle*
Vince: OK. Where is the library at, Erswi?
*sad trombone music*
I thought you weren’t supposed to end a sentence with a (fart noise).
A movie with a quality story is going to be evangelized by the audience. As you pointed out, Hendrickson doesn’t care if people go and hate his films, just as long as they go and see them.
However, quality films inspire word of mouth, sell tons of DVDs and create sub-cultures. My DVD purchases have severely dropped since tent poles became the norm. Last year I bought Inception and True Grit, that’s it. I’ve yet to see one movie in the theater this year I’d consider seeing again.
Disney wouldn’t be shit without Pixar.
But…but…he’s a high rolling studio executive who has salt and pepper hair, piercing blue eyes, doesn’t wear a tie, owns three Teslas and has six hookers and three different coke dealers on speed dial! How could he be wrong? This guy KNOWS the business Vince. if you don’t believe ME, just look at that headshot again! The self satisfied smirk…the $250 haircut…teeth perfectly bleached and capped…oh no…I may have looked at it too long…what’s that, picture? What’s that you say? Yes, picture. I understand now. I will obey. Yes, picture. I know now what I must do. Consume, consume, consume. Buy buy buy. Quality is irrelevant. Enjoyment is irrelevant. Fulfillment is irrelevant. Happiness is irrelevant. Resistance is futile. I will be assimilated.
While I really enjoyed the article (as depressing as the content was) I think the comments here are HILARIOUS!
What a fucking clown. Maybe studios wouldn’t have to shell out 100 Million in P&A if they weren’t pumping out god awful stories filled lots of pretty lights. People aren’t going to see movies because ticket prices are going up and movies are getting worse. Look at Inception / Planet of the Apes. Word of mouth worked better for those movies than P&A EVER could. If studio just spent more time developing decent scripts, we’d all be better for it. I mean, not to say every movie has to be an oscar contendor but even the oscar nominees are looking a little weak these days. Look at Toy Story 3…it was just Toy Story 2 all over again and people came in their pants. We shouldn’t have to be so surprised when a decent fucking film is released. We’re so used to the shit they shell out that it’s become acceptable and most people are just turning away. Fuck this guy.
And yet he is the one getting paid to talk. You should get his job, and he can have your paper route.
He’s getting paid to talk – for now – but disney animation is shit. John Lasseter could go in there right now and shut it down if he wanted to because he built and empire on – wait for it – well thought out stories. Pixar owns Disney’s ass for that reason and that reason alone. Not to say that Pixar isn’t getting lazy (TS3, Cars 2, Mon U,etc..) but people will only show up to shit for so long. Look at Dreamworks. Dragons does well, with crappy marketing, because of word of mouth. Same thing with Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (most underrated animated movie of all time.) Don’t get me wrong, bad / no marketing can kill any movie, but good movies always find their way back to the top. Big Lebwoski. I’m so sick of this bullshit PC environment the FCC has created with mother bringing their children to movie theaters wearing helmets. I grew up watching everything and peaking through my fingers when my parents told me to cover my eyes. Outside of GTA I’ve never done a driveby in my life and I have a love cinema. Kids today aren’t going to have that because there just isn’t anything out there that good anymore.
Power Bottoms and cocaine for everyone!
They may not pay studio bigwigs $12 to fuck them in the ass, but at least they enjoy it.
I’m not sure I agree with either sentiment in the article. The problem is that people have so many other avenues to get entertainment, and making and distributing any movie of any size is expensive. It takes a lot of dough to keep the machinations of the big studios afloat.
I’m not so sure people are less enthusiastic about specific movies per se, but perhaps they are less enthusiastic about the idea of going to a movie theater to see them.
I see around 50 movies a year in theaters. It’s no surprise to me that the best ones come from overseas, regardless of genre. I can’t explain why it is that our crappy blockbusters do so well over there.
Now shut up and go see Point Blank.
The last movie I was excited to see in theaters I think was Inglorious Basterds. Excluding that that, I don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve been excited about a new movie.
No, seriously. This summer I’ve seen 3 movies in theaters, and I went because I had friends who were going who invited me, and I was like “Fuck it, it’ll occupy a night.”
The movies I saw last year, although it was a lot, I went to because my friend worked at the movie theater so I got to see them for free.
Bad logic: Studios need more tentpole movies because viewers per release is falling because viewers per release is falling?
Also, lets consider who this guy is. He’s not Walter Iger (CEO of WD), he’s not a producer of any stripe, he is CTO. As CTO he is basically a glorified IT guy- he is in charge of running and maintaining systems for the studio. In fact, I don’t even know why Variety interviewed him. Isn’t this Wired or Fast Company’s turf?
Making a spectacle to get people into the theater to see a movie with a crappy story CAUSES the decline in DVD sales… why are people going to buy DVDs of movies they were disappointed after seeing in the theater? Fight Club is a great example of a movie I couldn’t wait for the Blu-Ray release for because I fucking LOVED the movie and wanted to watch it over and over again. Plus, special features!! SQUEEEEE!!!
I just realized this idiot’s argument is the same one DC and Marvel were making for the last twenty years. Sales are declining, so increase the price and build that price increase around a series of bigger and bigger spectacles in the form of events.
And that’s why superhero comic books are a dying form. Of course, Disney own Marvel now. I guess stupidity really is infectious.