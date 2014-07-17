A Thoughtful Investigation Into Whether Or Not There Will Ever Be Another Phoebe Cates

What a convenient coincidence it is that today is Phoebe Cates’s 51st birthday and she just so happened to play one of the most iconic bad good girls, as Linda Barrett in 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The sexually active senior’s advice helped lead to poor Stacy getting pregnant, but that was just the kind of fast time that all of the kids desperate to be cool were dealing with back then. But the reason that anyone still talks about Cates has little to do with her decision to walk away from the industry or her long, presumably happy marriage to actor Kevin Kline. Instead, it’s because of that pool scene that guys still drool over 32 years later. The one that other movies have tried so hard to imitate, but none have recaptured that moment of the girl next door walking right through the illusion.
Few scenes really resonate after such a long time the way that Cates’s pool scene has – hell, she even inspired her own pop punk anthem from Fenix TX – as the only others I could think of were Marilyn Monroe’s silly dress over the subway grate gimmick in The Seven Year Itch…
The introduction of Kelly LeBrock as Lisa in Weird Science…
And Terry Griffith revealing that she’s really a woman to Rick Morehouse, of which I cannot share a GIF, but if you’re resourceful enough, you can find the whole scene. In fact, I could probably write an entire book on how that one scene in Just One of the Guys shaped the brains of millions of teenage boys for at least a decade, but today’s thoughtful investigation is only about Cates. Specifically, has there been a scene like the pool exit from Fast Times in the last 32 years that should be awarded elite status and, if not, will there ever be again? Let’s examine some examples to determine the truth.
Marley Shelton in The Sandlot (1993)
Wendy Peffercorn, you guys. She’s obviously legendary enough in the sense that if you say her name to any male teen of the 90s, that man will go into a blank stare as he remembers that smile. But did she have a movie-stealing moment that people still talk about all these years later? If she did, Marley Shelton may have gone the way of Cates and Joyce Hyser, instead of still having a solid career.
Elizabeth Berkley in Showgirls (1995)
This is sort of the example of the girl next door who shows off her naughty side and then doesn’t stop showing it off, before she eventually ruins swimming pool sex for everyone. As much as people wanted to see Jessie Spano naked, nobody really wanted the X-rated version of the “I’m so excited” scene. But then, maybe I should just speak for myself.
Neve Campbell and Denise Richards in Wild Things (1998)
Another trashy classic, I could buy into the argument that the Wild Things scene with Neve Campbell and Denise Richards is on a similar level as Fast Times. Say, “The pool scene” to just about any guy and the response is probably, “Dude, Wild Things.” I just don’t buy Campbell and Richards as the girls next door, though.
Mena Suvari in American Beauty (1999)
At the time, Suvari’s topless rose petal scene probably really stood out in the critically-acclaimed American Beauty, but the other scene with Kevin Spacey was super creepy and awkward. The one above was even parodied by Chappelle’s Show and Family Guy, but after Suvari vanished for a while, so did its relevance.
“has there been a scene like the pool exit from Fast Times in the last 32 years that should be awarded elite status and, if not, will there ever be again?”
That scene was my first legitimate masturbatory fantasy. I straight wore OUT that VHS tape. Damn, she’s still would-able today too.
‘That scene was my first legitimate masturbatory fantasy. I straight wore OUT that VHS tape. Damn, she’s still WOOD-able today too.”
Props for the Terry Griffith reference. Hell of a scene, there.
The Just one of the Guys reveal shaped my childhood! *Single Tear* And I thought I was alone.
I saw that movie when I was 8 or 9 and the memory is as sharp now as the day I watched that final scene.
Just One of the Guys is the reason PG-13 was invented….and the reason that joke in the first Scream movie made sense.
“Where do you go off having tits?” Oh Rick….
yeah, her boobs were surprisingly big for being able to pass herself off as a dude. Yet another VHS that got some pause button love
That scene is embedded in my brain. To the point that it pisses me off when that movie shows up on basic cable because I know they’re either not showing it or chopping the shit out of it.
I don’t care how many super heroes he plays. He will always be that dumb jock to me. The dude who played Two Face in TDK would’ve been the perfect Captain America IMO.
Aaron Chinhart is his name.
If you’ve seen Cap 2, Evans is the perfect Captain.
Good list. Two arguable additions: Heather Graham in License to Drive was a god damn revelation to this then-12-year old.
And Alicia Silverstone was kind of a perfect embodiment of 90s hotness when she was just the girl from the “Crazy” video.
Man, 1993-1995 was a hell of a time to be a boy coming of age. Every time Aerosmith released a new video and I heard Ms. Silverstone would be in it again, it was always “Oh boy, I wonder what she’s gonna do this time’ lol.
If I had opened this to TV and music videos, it would have taken days. And great call on License to Drive. Any time I bring up Heather Graham, I get upset that she isn’t immortal.
Excellent call with License to Drive. Terrible movie but Heather Graham was positively adorable.
Yeah, Heather Graham’s “reveal” in Boogie Nights, anyone?
^ I was coming here to say Boogie Nights as well.
Yeah but Alicia Silverstone in The Crush counts since it’s not TV but was the same era as the Aerosmith videos.
Fantastic call on License to Drive – I love that movie
Why does no one remember Meredith Salenger?(!!) Side note: Shannon Elizabeth looks like she has balls in that image; gross.
Meredith Salenger? I think I dreamt a little dream about her once.
We were heavy petting on the couch in my basement when Samantha Mathis showed up to pump up the volume. Then Vanity busted out of the closet to get in on the action, jackson! From there, we all went to my bed where Lea Thompson was waiting to show us all the right moves…
Cates giving the carrot head was more memorable to me. I had seen naked chicks before, but I had never seen chicks practicing their blow job technique.
This is a very important observation that gets lost in nostalgia for the dream sequence.
My dad made my sister and me leave the room when that scene came on. I was like 6?
I guess Cameron Diaz boinking the hood of a car doesn’t count? Also Adrienne Barbeau.
Jennifer Jason Leigh doesn’t get nearly enough credit and I honestly don’t understand why Cates still gets all the love. Leigh went topless twice AND full fucking frontal (literally).
She was much cuter to. Probably still is.
Leigh’s a great actress (one of the best of her generation), but she probably suffers from the fact that she basically got naked in every movie she did in the 80s and early 90s. Whereas Cates intentionally disappeared off the face of the earth, contributing to her mystique.
Well, Leigh didn’t show any skin in “Easy Money” or “The Hitcher”, and I honestly can’t think of any movies she did between Hitcher and Single White Female. There was some medival movie she did with Rutger Haur where she showed a lot of flesh though.
Cates however, was basically naked for her entire first movie, which title escapes me, but it was basically “The Blue Lagoon” with Cates in place of Brooke Shields (though thankfully not underage this time, so no body doubles this time around lol)
You missed the gang bang (a real one; not a porno type one) from Last exit to Brooklyn.
That movie with Rutger is “Flesh and Blood” Pretty good.
What about Rebecca de Mornay in Risky Business?
All you have to say is train scene and just watch the reactions.
Jennifer Lawrence could do it if she wanted to. Even without adjusting for the internet.
If anyone would be the one to do it, it’d be her.
I would like to submit Reese Witherspoon getting fingerbanged by Marky Mark on a roller coaster in Fear and Jennifer Connelly riding that electronic horse like a champion in Career Opportunities.
This horsey ride: [33.media.tumblr.com]
@Martin
Oh yeah. That’s the stuff.
I was -4 years old when the Phoebe Cates scene happened and I will agree that it was pretty awesome. But I think for my generation, Shannon Elizabeth and Elisha Cuthbert do the trick.
Also lets not forget about Jennifer Love Hewitt in Heartbreakers. Or Jennifer Connelly & Virginia Madsen in the Don Johnson classic The Hot Spot. And I’m assuming we’re only talking about barely legal chicks so Halle Berry, Diane Lane, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are all excluded from discussion.
Goodjob Burnsy, this is some quality journalism.
The real question is – doesn’t anybody f’ing knock anymore?
Erika Eleniak in Under Siege coming out of the birthday cake gets my vote.
This one is right up there for me.
My vote goes to the perfume-girl-slash-swimming-pool-girl from Christmas Vacation. She even has a red swimsuit!
Nicolette Scorcese. She got naked in Boxing Helena.
I think this one was a direct homage to the Fast Times scene.
Nicole Eggert. Blown Away. Comments Closed.
Another good ‘un.
If literally anyone other than the two Cories were in this movie it would be regarded as a fucking classic.
@Stonecutter …I’m the foremost expert when it comes to this movie. Calculating production dates, available actors, and salaries – with a 96.1% certainty, the ones to replace the Cories would have been:
Stephen Dorff and Eric Stoltz.
With the great story, action scenes, and empowering eroticism, this recasting most certainly would have made this movie “blow away” Unforgiven for Best Picture.
Unfortunately, you must also take into consideration certain outside variables. The only reason Nicole Eggert agreed to the explicit and graphic nudity was because her boyfriend, Corey Haim, talked her into it.
Meaning: no Haim, no Nicole. And there is NO movie without the young hot chick from Charles In Charge asking dudes to “rip it” in reference to her underwear (and likely her character’s virginity).
So you just learn to live with it.
Trachtenberg isn’t a bigger star because apparently she’s a total cunt to work with.
There are huge cunts — male and female — who’ve gone on to success. That’s just nonsense.
I read an interview of hers (in Details or Maxim, something stupid like that) where she said guys didn’t like her in high school, but now she has her revenge cause they are all masturbating to her now.
There is something really “cunty” in that statement. But damn it if it didn’t make her 100 times hotter to me!!
This is a pretty accurate list. Amazing how these moments come up in movies. I dunno if future generations will have this, now with having the internet and being desensitized to everything.
That isn’t even the best pool scene of Biel’s in Summer Catch. The scene when she goes night swimming is. Partly because she had bigger boobs then. Partly because cotton tees are see-through.
She was also pretty good in I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, a film I have never watched and know only through this and other gifs of one scene:
She was also very excellent in Powder Blue playing a stripper:
I first saw this scene when I saw the Stacey’s Mom video where Stacy’s Mom did the Phoebe Cates Pool Scene. (Hell I was -12 when Fast Times At Ridgemont High came out.) But then I saw Fast Times and for some reason I came up with the running gag of “X Furiously masturbates whilst listening to Led Zeppelin.” Because of the car scene where the dude brings the girl to the restaurant whilst listening to Led Zeppelin and Judge Reinhold furiously masturbating to Phoebe Cates.
Elisha worked pretty well for me in Girl Next Door. Might be because I didn’t watch one second of 24 until years later.
I’ve never seen this show 24, that you guys are talking about, but I know it exists. STill it has nothing to do with Cuthbert being pretty great in that flick – nearly good enough to save it, along with Olyphant.
@AB – it doesn’t need saving. it’s a pretty great movie.
@dissident I will definitely back that assertion. One of my favorite teen movies and comedies ever.
Does suck that the titular Pornstar never shows boobs, but whatevs.
Same. Elisha Cutbert is amazing in GND.
I’d want to throw Anne Hathaway’s Hathaways on here from “Havoc”, but it’s not widely known. So I’m going to toss my vote to Ali Larter. It’s an iconic scene and she’s managed to stay away from the public eye like Cates did for the most part. I’m also thinking JENNIFER CONNELLY riding the horse in “Opportunity Knocks”…..but I’m always thinking of Jennifer Connelly in Opportunity Knocks so that may just be my own psychosis.
Ok, so none of you remember Alyssa Milano in the completely awful “Embrace of the Vampire”? Sam from Who’s the Boss dyking out and having group orgy sex with full frontal. Best.
She was also in one of the “Poison Ivy” sequels; not quite as hardcore as the Vampire movie but STILL.
yes, I recall sweating out the Milano poison ivy sequel. but I don’t recall a particular iconic scene.
All of the Poison Ivy sequels were great. Hell they even got Icebox from Little Giants to show her ish off and she is STACKED *starts doing Choo-Choo noises, helicopters weiner around in excitement till it becomes more of a rudder*
Also the deleted PJ Soles scene from Stripes would have been a classic.
Jennifer Connely and that chick at the heroin party, in Requiem For a Dream? Amanda Peet with the Big Montana sauce dripping down her in, Saving Silverman?
Amanda Peet completely buck ass nekkid in The Whole 9 Yards.
Also – 80’s classic PG rated skin, Tanya Roberts being basically naked throughout most of “Sheena the Queen of the Jungle”. This was on HBO pretty much every afternoon when I was around 12-13. I have fond memories of it.
Katie Holmes. The Gift. Comments Closed.
Yeah, but it has Greg Kinnear in it too, and that’s just a boner-killer.
@The Jersey Devil the trick is to find a good edit of that scene online, where some Internet savvy bro has already deleted that bastard out of the frames.
All that’s left are Katie’s glorious, albeit lopsided, Dawson’s Creek boobies! If theres a more gratuitous scene in cinema, I don’t know what it is.
Since long-form, serial television is the new Cinema, the only thing close to Cates is Alexandra Daddario’s pants-tightening scene with Woody (pun intended) in True Detective
The ripples left in the wake of her boobs were like tidal waves across pop culture. I have never seen a reaction like that before or since, so you may be on to something…
Jennifer Lawrence is heir apparent to Cates though. She just needs to stop being such a prude and show dem thangs!
Here here. Daddario’s scene was wholly unexpected, and thus incredibly welcomed. Emmy Rossum in Shameless gets a solid tip of the cap (pun intended) as well.
Can we get some kind of shout out for Lacey Underall in Caddyshack?
YES. That girl was…distracting, to say the least.
Betsy Russell “Private School”, also has Cates.
I am an old and Fast Times was right in my wheelhouse, time-wise and impressionable-horny-boy-wise.
Fucking Phoebe Fucking Cates Fucking For Fucking Ever.
Wasn’t the thing with Phoebe’s character that she lied about being sexually active and really didn’t have any experience, hence all the bad advice? or did I misinterpret what she was talking about with Leigh’s character at the end?
Either way, thanks for this list. Fond, fond memories.
You got it right.
Road head is some dangerous. Don’t try that stuff in your car kids.
The chick in Bachleor Party, “Make love to me…please.”
I also love that her head changes to a nun and then the kids show up and then his buddy saying “Are you kidding me? Look at my tits!”
Halle Berry in Swordfish or nah?
michelle trachtenberg… aka harriet the spy
Missing:
Selma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn *bites knuckle*
Jennifer Love-Hewitt in Can’t Hardly Wait
Vanessa Hudgens in Highschool Musical
Lohan, Chabert, Mcadams and Seyfried in Mean Girls
Eiza Gonzalez from Dusk Till Dawn *bites knuckle*
Margot Robbie in Wolf of Wallstreet.
Jessica Alba in Sin City. Many hetero girls became sexually confused with how she looked in that movie.
J-Love and the Mean Girls are good picks. Haven’t seen those other films.
You’re highlighting the road head scene and not the public intercourse scene?
Kelly Preston in Mischief. Thirteen at the time. Oh my.
Man, why you gotta disparage summer catch?
Memorable 80’s topless scenes that haven’t been commented so far
(no particular order)
1. 16 Candles-shower scene
2. Nat. Eur. Vac.-German beerhouse girl
3. Trading Places-Jamie Lee Curtis taking off her top
4. The World According to Garp-scene where they have sex in backyard
5. Heart Break Ridge-shower scene
Good call on #2 because those were completely unexpected and a very happy surprise.
Juliette Lewis in Strange Days, whatched here walking up the stairs and taking off her top a 1000th times.
And Charlize Theron getting her suit ripped open in 2 days in LA.
I would say Shannon Elizabeth in American Pie is definitely on par and Phoebe Cates was never that hot.
Heather Graham in Boogie Nights would have caught on but teens weren’t allowed to see that movie.
We have easy access to far better stuff via the internet these days so I don’t think it’s the sort of thing that can happen again. I do see hos the older crowd my still hold some irrational nostalgia for the Phoebe Cates scene since they hadn’t seen boobs before but objectively it’s meh.