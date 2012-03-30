A Twins Sequel With Eddie Murphy Is Being Developed Because You're Probably An Idiot

Good morning! Who wants to read about something that is stupid and unnecessary?! YOU DO? Boy are you in luck. From The Hollywood Reporter:
Is the world ready for a sequel to Twins?
WHAT WHY NO.
Universal and Montecito Picture Co. are hoping to develop a doozy of a follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito that would reunite the two stars.
But wait, there’s a twist: In the new scenario, Eddie Murphy would act as a third brother.
[bangs head on desk]
Titled Triplets, the story would see Schwarzenegger and DeVito as brothers Julius and Vincent, conceived experimentally, who discover they have third sibling.
STUDIO EXEC: So I hear you’ve got a pitch for me?
SOME GUY WHOSE NAME I WILL ASSUME IS TREVOR OR SOMETHING: Oh man, you are going to love this.
STUDIO EXEC: Let’s hear it.
TREVOR: OK, just hear me out here … [unrolls old Twins poster] … what if there was a black one?
STUDIO EXEC: [pushes intercom] Helen, bring in all the money you can carry!
The project doesn’t have a director at this early stage — Ivan Reitman, who helmed the original, would only act as a producer with his Montecito Picture Co. cohorts Joe Medjuk, Tom Pollock and Ali Bell, according to sources — but the hunt is on for writers to develop the idea. Insiders caution that no substantial creative discussions have taken place between Universal and Montecito.
“No substantial creative decisions have taken place” pretty much sums up the whole thing, no? Anyway, at least there’s still time to rethink this. I mean, it’s not like any of these actors would attach themselves to a project before any creative decisions have been ma—
The actors are attached to star.
[goes back to banging head on desk]
This wouldn’t be the first sequel to an 1988 film that Universal is working. The studio is developing a sequel to Midnight Run that sees Robert De Niro, one of the film’s two original stars along with Charles Grodin, returning in an incarnation to be directed by Brett Ratner.
[screams, throws computer out window]
[moves to woods]
[stays there forever]
Murphy will also be starring as the third Mantle brother in the sequel to Dead Ringers.
Why are the making sequels to terrible movies from 24 years ago? Does the movie have student loans to pay off?
George Lucas is busy planning a fourth prequel with the shock twist that after Vader went over to the dark side, he totally boned down on Gabourey Sidibe, and Jar Jar Binks is actually Luke and Leia’s time-travelling bumbaclot half-brother.
DON’T GIVE HIM ANYMORE IDEAS!
Let’s think of trailer predictions.
There will be a yelling Arnold in all his Austrian greatness,
Eddie Murphy will do that laugh he does, probably after Devito or Schwarzenegger tell him he’s their brother,
And hopefully, mercifully, Devito talks about all them going to ‘bang some whores’.
They all share the same father and Murphy’s mother is Tyler Perry’s Medea.
*Steps out to cash his million dollar check from Universal.
Gary Busey is the father and Murphy got his teeth from him.
What if there was a black one should be the default setting for sequels.
Good one.
I don’t know what Always Sunny is paying Danny DeVito, but it’s clearly not enough.
Holy shit. Let me just quote the first comment from Vince’s last post about a possible Twins sequel:
Oh yeah, we’ve been dicknosed.
Only if they bring back David Caruso. And Heather Graham. Naked. Not necessarily in that order.
COMING IN SUMMER 2036!
We’ve thawed out your favorite crygenically frozen stars for a threequel to complete the TWINS saga! Arnold, Danny, and Eddie all return, and the hijinx don’t stop when the brothers discover they’re really quadruplets! The fourth brother will be played by, you guessed it….
Frank Stallone.
Jesus coming back from the dead, and a “Twins” sequel?! Happy Easter to me!
Next up will be a prequel titled “Only Child”. It will be about when a lonely jewfro’d blogger has to re-enter society, where he doesn’t understand people’s references to Disney movies and nursery rhymes.
Ew gross
It’ll be good to see the money this generates in its first week. It’s basically the collective buying power of every Aunt in North America.
I don’t get it, Eddie Murphy does “A thousand words” and THIS but it wont make Beverly Hills Cop 4? what game are you playing delirious chocolate?
*shakes head in disgust.
No wonder this sounds so stupid, there’s a Pollock attached.
First….there better be a dick joke in this movie. My preference would be that Danny Devito got the huge wang and Eddie Murphy got “the crap”…..
Second….If there’s a third one, why wasn’t he in the pictures? Oh….that’s right….Because he’s also….a VAMPIRE *Record scratch*
Dr. Tobogan. Please bring your wad of 100’s, magnum condoms, and be ready to plow.
I think I’ll just go stab myself in the heart and get it over with before this even gets made.
“The actors are attached to star.”
Yeah but these stars have never been that attached to acting.
BURN