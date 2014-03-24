The Cover Of Every Book Shown In 'Royal Tenenbaums,' Plus, A Dudley Update

If you’ve ever seen a Wes Anderson movie, you’ve probably noticed that he really, really loves the old-timey storybook aesthetic (so much so that he even writes like one). Part of the reason Royal Tenenbaums is regarded by many (mainly by me) as his best movie is that it gave him the perfect sandbox to play in, considering almost every character in it wrote a book.
Some clever Reddit user compiled them all:
What’s most impressive about them to me is that they all manage to capture that “seventies/eighties textbook” aesthetic, but in mostly different ways. It’s easy to imagine myself writing “Lindsay Olson has epic boobs” on the inside cover during social studies (what, dude, she totally did).
For me, the obvious stand out is “Dudley’s World.”
Can the boy tell time?
Oh, my Lord, no.
If you were wondering about the kid who played Dudley, his name is Stephen Lea Sheppard, and despite his name he did not go on to become an assassin. He’s 31 now and lives in his native Canada, where he writes video game reviews for Vice. He appeared in Freaks and Geeks before Tenenbaums, but aside from a commercial, hasn’t acted since.
The Canadian magazine Maclean’s recently checked in on him and found out that his early years weren’t easy — in addition to relentless bullying, he endured the cancer-related death of his father, a recovering alcoholic, and had to live with family friends while his mother went to school to become a midwife. After he impressed Paul Feig and Judd Apatow just by being himself, and they wrote the role of Harris just for him, Wes Anderson came calling. But while his Freaks and Geeks co-stars went on to A-list fame, Sheppard flubbed auditions and made just one commercial. These days, the 29-year-old moderates gaming forums and writes video game reviews for Vice. [Flavorwire]
I’m glad he quit acting and seems to have become a well-adjusted adult. I shudder to think what would’ve happened had he stayed in LA and become a Scientologist or something. A three-named, former child actor Scientologist is almost guaranteed to be a murderer. Maybe instead of doing away with child actors completely, as I’ve long advocated, we could just make a law that they have to be Canadian.
You suckered me in with a book cover story then whacked me in the head with a “Where are they now “! I like it!
The book covers are so perfectly fitting for their characters.
Someone please turn these into posters, so I can have them on my office walls.
I always thought Dudley was Martin Starr…is that ironic or just coincidental? I don’t really know the difference anymore
My goodness. How interesting, how bizarre!
Yup. That’s exactly what I thought a video game forum monitor would look like.
I love that movie and I love the book covers as well. Thanks.
You are dead on about the aesthetic. Note to himself: Wes THIS is how you do signature style. Remember, “turn it up to 11” is not an actual rule to live by. At least when it comes to smocks and paisley.
sigh… I thought this was a Dudley Moore update.
Luckily for us, he’s a shitty method actor and didn’t drink himself to death filming not one, but two Arthur movies! He’s probably the only British dude I like besides that knight who got his limbs chopped off in that Monty Python and The Holy Grail flick.