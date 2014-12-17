The Top Five Theater Chains In America Have Dropped ‘The Interview’

I don’t know how to spin this any other way than that our panicked response to cyber terrorism has just hit a new low:
The country’s top five theater circuits have decided not to play Sony’s The Interview, a knowledgeable source tells The Hollywood Reporter.
Regal Entertainment, AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, Carmike Cinemas and Cineplex Entertainment have all decided against showing the film.
This of course follows Sony’s decision to leave it up to the theater chains whether to show the film or not. So far, Sony hasn’t announced plans to scrap the release altogether, but with the top five chains dropping it, it’s starting to seem more and more likely.
And all because some hackers threatened to unleash 9/11 if The Interview was released, something that basically already happened in Team America: World Police. Is this real life?
Cowards. All of them.
Congratulations on showing everyone with a keyboard and a grudge exactly how to get what they want.
Yup. Now I know exactly what to do when Paul Blart 2 is about to be released.
I think it’s more appropriate to make this about the movie industry. We aren’t talking about the bravest group of people. To be fair though this probably came from the white house.
Well its like Voltaire Said “Fuck you I don’t want to get blown up.” You know paraphrased.
Can’t Sony just hire Chris Hemsworth to come take down the hackers? Come on studios, time for you to work together. We can’t let the terrorists win!
The major malls are probably gonna make them delay it til the Holiday Season is over. They aren’t going to want to take on any potential risk that could keep holiday shoppers away. So now we’ll get the Interview in January.
Now, lets all watch Team America: World Police like 5 times in protest.
Great now I’ll have to go to the cheap theater in town where all the coloreds are.
I’m sure with the level of acting in this film it would be better as a DVD release only anyways
I was gonna see this on opening day in the theaters just to show they couldn’t cow us. Buuuuut I guess they can…
I see this as an opportunity for the smaller and regional chains to step in and make some bucks on those people who want to defy terrorists.
so…how am I going to see this?
Hack Sony. It’s so easy North Koreans are doing it.
Maybe Sony can just copy Kirk Cameron’s marketing ploy and play this up as “The Movie Terrorists Didn’t Want You To See.”
I wish John Wayne was still alive so we could get a hot take from him on this.
We have the Iron Sheik. Someone give him a ring and she what he has to say.
He already has @darthbile Choice quote: : @the_ironsheik: BUBBA @Sethrogen THEY DONT FUCKING SHOW YOUR MOVIE ABOUT THE TIC TAC DIC NORTH KOREA I BEAT THE FUCK OUT OF ALL THEM YOU KNOW MY MOVIE BEST
Wait, so EVERY theater showing Chris Rock’s movie is dropping this one?
well, a few days ago I thought this was a publicity stunt by the studio (or DickNose)… If it was it was working great, right up until it blew up.
I realize it isn’t a publicity stunt, but it started to feel like one.
AMC is being a bunch of cowards too? Damn it, they’re the ones I usually go to.
“And all because some hackers threatened to unleash 9/11 if The Interview was released…”
…which maybe prompted everyone to reconsider the intelligence and sensitivity in mocking something considered extremely reverent and important to a different culture – in fact, something which is considered illegal and highly punishable by that culture (dissing their leader). And before you all jump all over me, I’m not saying I agree with those aspects of that culture, but that’s the way it is right now. Is it worth their explosive and angry reaction just to put out a comedy movie, just because you can?
Are you talking about that Kevin Smith movie where he makes a bunch of hockey jokes?
Now I want you to close your eyes and imagine… that Kim Jong Un….is played by a white actor.
@Stallonewolf – thanks for reminding me. Canada will be declaring war over that for sure – you don’t know when our canoes will be landing on your shores, but be warned, we’ll be swinging hockey sticks and cutting off your supply of maple syrup.
Yup it is Fuck Him He’s a Mass murdering Man Child
@Baltimore Dan – no, he might deserve punishment or removal from a position of such power, but mocking him does absolutely nothing to provide any kind of help to anyone in need of it – all it does is inflame international relations further.
@Al Yes, it is worth it. Yes it should be done. Yes, Kim and North Korea should be mocked. If you fold to this, then you are part of the problem.
@Baltimore Dan indeed. and before anyone can say it, no this movie won’t fix the problems of the world, but it’s doing more than you are… it’s doing more than the governments of every country in the world combined are… it’s doing something.
I think that this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part!
you hear that guys – you shouldn’t mock people for being bigoted, or stupid, or mouthbreathing neanderthal fuckheads in any way they choose, because that can only serve to inflame the situation.
Let’s all sit quietly in the corner and try not to let anyone feel/do/say anything. it could upset someone.
@Al
The problem is North Korea already hates all of us. A lot. Like a super huge amount.
Trying to get them to not violently hate us is like trying to get Neo-Nazi’s to not hate the jews by saying nothing bad about them. That is not going to work.
All this did was play into North Korea’s propaganda message that Kim Jong Un is a fearsome warlord who the world is afraid of.
“If you threaten us in the tiniest way, we will back off and retreat.” This is not a good message to send to our allies in the region, South Korea and Japan.
Fiction matters. Why do you think dictatorships lock up or kill any writers and directors who mock them through it? If it really didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, why would it provoke such a ridiculously hostile response?
Yea it’s dicey. Mocking is one thing, but to actually make the whole PLOT about his assassination, and then actually ending with his assassination….I’m not saying don’t make this movie, but you HAVE to expect negative reactions. This is catching everyone off guard, and that’s what I don’t understand.
God forbid we mock the country that we’re still technically at war with.
@Al you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. Kim Jong Un is a mass murdering genocidal maniac who grows fat while his people starve. He deserves to be mocked and parodied to the fullest extent, and to give in to the demands of terrorists is wrong.
Maybe this will help. Or maybe you’re all too busy screaming “FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!!” and “‘MURICA!!!” to even try to understand where someone else might be coming from, I don’t care.
Ahhhh so we shouldn’t show the film because it would hurt the feelings of the genocidal autocrat.
grow some balls Al.
It doesn’t take balls to taunt a nation with entertainment you think is funny and they find highly insulting and provocative (not to mention illegal by their laws). It takes brainless stupidity, unless it’s your INTENT to goad them into active war (which may or may not be a bad thing). Based on how everyone is backing down for now, it looks like that is not the goal at this time, at least not in such a juvenile fashion. If you want to go to war with a terrifying, murdering dictator because of his oppressive regime and crimes, go ahead, you can use your balls for THAT. Don’t start a war because “we’re America, we have freedom of expression so we’ll do and say whatever we want to anyone we want, fuck you if you can’t take a joke”.
It takes balls to not to be frightened by a nation suffering from massive resource shortages and famine. A nation with 30 year old outdated military technology and who’s major exports are hollow threats and a requests for food aid. Hell if it’s illegal to make fun of the glorious leader in NK that’s fine, but we don’t live in North Korea. So fuck them and their fucking feelings.
Feels like a marketing ploy to build the interest for this movie, but I have no interest in seeing it. Neighbors wasn’t that funny and this movie looks even worse.
Yes. Not showing the movie anywhere is a good way to get people to go to said showings.
Brilliant.
You are right about Neighbors and this one does look like shit.
@Lolba is that not what the comment section is for? or am I only allowed to post stupid memes? maybe I need more time to learn the internet.
@Junker23 called it.
I’m seeing the first $44 million straight to dvd movie. lol
I’m not really discouraged that I can’t see this in the theaters (I wouldn’t have anyways), but this sets up an awful precedence moving forward. If Hollywood is afraid that consequences like this might happen in the future, studios are going to just say no to anything deemed controversial, and the shit will never even get made. Fucking lame.
more robot sploshins!!!!!!!! yeah!!!!
Alamo Drafthouse aint scared!
Americans truly are the biggest pussies.
Funny part is, you probably stand more of a chance of being the victim of violence by doing something other than going to the movies. You know, because of all those idiots they let have guns.
Is that right, comrade?
I know, because all the idiots
@YayICanWalkAgain!!! — hahahaha!
Where are you Mark Wahlberg? We need you now more than ever!
He’s saying hi to your mom for me.
I think the only acceptable response is for Sony to team up with Apple and force this movie into everyone’s itunes for free.
Marcus Theatres in the upper Midwest appears to standing strong, might go see it after Christmas now. I think it will be terrible but at this point it’s kind of like an experience, you know?
They know that even North Korea doesn’t care about the Midwest.
In 15 years a movie will be made about this movie never being released and Rogen and Franco will play themselves.
Nah, it’ll be Jonah Hill and Dave Franco.
30-odd years of giving hackers superpowers in movies might translate to folks in the entertainment industry drastically overvaluing this threat. Just a thought. “OMG, they hacked our mainframe and started a self destruct sequence in our projectors!”
Screw theaters, Sony should release this like music. $5 for a digital download.
Doesn’t everyone just download movies now anyway?
Just release it on demand like they did with Snowpiercer.
I had no interest in seeing the movie before all this, but I do want to go see it in theaters now.
SHOW THEM WE’RE NOT SCARED.
If any of theaters or Sony had spoken honestly, would this have happened anyway? If they said, “we’re not really afraid of violent terror attacks, but if there was one, we could get sued, and then we’d have to sue Sony and four years from now, one of the two us might have to give out an insultingly small amount of money that we’d really prefer to keep.”
OMG WHO THE F*** CARES? *Peter Griffin Voice
Seriously it would’ve probably been seth and franco touching each other anyway. Go read a book bunch of whiners.
I’m glad you quoted Peter griffin. Otherwise how would we have understood you were mocking the news
It’s only happening in the States, people. Pending on where you are, Canada is not mentioned in the boycott. Our movie theater’s are not on board with this boycott, only you in the U.S.A! We have Famous Players up here, Cineplex/Odeon up here and a few independent theaters too. Grab a paper for Canada (pending on what major Canadian city is closer to you) and see who’s showing “The Interview” or wait for the DVD release. With the amount of hype that’s gone viral over this movie, you do have options, plus your money is worth more up here. Call it food for thought. Come spend a day or two in Canada.
or we can wait for our Canadian friends to torrent the film?
Who do I have to threaten to get Franco pulled from Zeroville ?
Has anyone seen Child of God? Franco should be banned from movies for life after that shit.
COMPLETE BULL HONKY! we want t go see it jut to say F U to north Korea
This is the weakest shit. Says all you need to know about the politics and mindset of the Hollywood folks. Negotiate with the terrorists? Why not! Let the terrorists decide for us? Sure! Just so long as a woman is allowed to kill her unborn babies and no one can drill for natural gas because a turtle might get hurt!
Seriously, please remember this decision the next time some actor or other Hollywood type tells you what to think about anything. They’re not profound. They’re full of shit and full of themselves…which are usually the same thing.
You [Uproxx] know that Cineplex Entertainment is Canadian, and not american, don’t you..?!
For the life of me, I cannot figure out why insane despots in 3rd world hell holes ever stay in power more than a few months. Especially now that we (the US military) have drones that can break the sound barrier.
I have a friend in the military stationed over in South Korea. The US and South Korea like to periodically skip airplanes and drones along the border. The technology of North Korea is so outdated that the drones have already landed by the time the North Korea’s can respond with anti-air.