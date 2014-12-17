The Top Five Theater Chains In America Have Dropped ‘The Interview’

#AMC #The Interview
Senior Editor
12.17.14

I don’t know how to spin this any other way than that our panicked response to cyber terrorism has just hit a new low:

The country’s top five theater circuits have decided not to play Sony’s The Interview, a knowledgeable source tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Regal Entertainment, AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, Carmike Cinemas and Cineplex Entertainment have all decided against showing the film.

This of course follows Sony’s decision to leave it up to the theater chains whether to show the film or not. So far, Sony hasn’t announced plans to scrap the release altogether, but with the top five chains dropping it, it’s starting to seem more and more likely.

And all because some hackers threatened to unleash 9/11 if The Interview was released, something that basically already happened in Team America: World Police. Is this real life?

TOPICS#AMC#The Interview
TAGSAMCCARMIKECinemarkCINEPLEXGOP HackREGALSONY HACKTHE INTERVIEW

