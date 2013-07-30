Andy Kindler roasted Adam Carolla, others in Just for Laughs speech

UPDATE: We found a longer transcript of Kindler’s speech, posted below, and honestly, it sounds like kind of a non-story in context. But still worth it for the Hitler jokes!
Comedian and voice actor Andy Kindler gave a State of the Industry Address at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal over the weekend, and much like in his keynote address last year, he named names and busted balls. Last year the targets included Dane Cook, Jay Leno, Chelsea Handler, and interestingly, Louis CK, who’s as close to sacrosanct as it gets in the comedy world. According to Laughspin, last year’s Louis CK zings included:
“He’s not the greatest comic in the world” and “You’ll never hear the phrase ‘self-effacing’ in reference to Louis C.K.” and “There are more laughs in two minutes of Portlandia than there are in a half hour of Louie” and “Just because something is different doesn’t mean it’s the best show on television.”
This year, Kindler predictably went after Leno again, but this time included Adam Carolla, who’s out trying to crowdsource funds for a movie about comedy, Road Hard. From Laughspin again:
Kindler apologized for appearing on Carolla’s podcast, and then dispensed the sharpest stake to the heart of zinging with this: “Adam Carolla is like Hitler if Hitler weren’t funny.” And before that, “he’s a bigot with a capital NAZI.”
[…] Kindler betrayed genuine disgust with Carolla’s largely acknowledged racism and sexism, and it didn’t seem there was a single voice of dissent in the packed house. […]
As always, the State of the Industry leaves a lot of room for improvement, but ya know Kindler is just kidding when he dismisses it all as a steaming pile of shit. Except for Carolla. There’s no hope of redemption for Carolla. In closing, Kindler offered this nugget of divine truth: “If you’re a comedian and you’re not saying anything funny, you’re just a racist.”
And here’s another account from Chortle:
Warming to his theme, he called Carolla a ‘muscle-headed hate bot’ […]
He also rubbished his nemesis’s defence that his offensive comments were ‘just a joke’ expected of a comedian, saying: ‘What would you know about comedy? You are not a comedian – comedians tell jokes.’
‘I hate these people who think they are stand-ups because they’ve done it a couple of times.’
He then when on a digression about Carolla’s forthcoming crowdfunded movie about the life of a road comic ‘as if he’d know’ and Ricky Gevais not earning his place alongside Chris Rock, Louis CK and Jerry Seinfeld on the Talking Funny discussion panel on the basis of four mediocre stand-up shows.
He then returned to the theme that Carolla was using comedy as a fig-leaf for unpleasant views by saying: ‘What Adam Carolla’s done, neo-Nazis should have thought of years ago.’
Now, I rarely trust other people’s reads of comedians’ intended sarcasm (especially ones like the writer of the Laughspin piece, who non-jokingly refers to Carolla as “a widely loathed symbol of comedy hack-dom at its hackiest”), but based on Kindler’s Twitter feed, it doesn’t seem like he was joking, or at least not that much. Or maybe it’s a bit and he’s trying to make a point about websites trying to gin up controversy, like Salon does with Patton Oswalt (which Kindler did mention in his speech)?
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve started fast-forwarded through Carolla’s political rants as much as anyone, but I’ll always love him for Loveline, and seriously calling him a racist seems a bit much. For one thing, it’s almost impossible to defend yourself when you’ve been called a racist. Everything you say just makes you sound more racist. “What? No, some of my best friends are blac– DAMMIT!”
So is this a bit or an honest beef? Hard to say at this point. For pageviews sake, I’ll say FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! Nonetheless, I like Kindler and I like Carolla, who to my knowledge has never actually disenfranchised anyone, so a real beef would kind of bum me out. And as far as Carolla burns go, I thought this one Kindler retweeted was much funnier:
I have to spray my muscle-headed hate bot with Axe, or else he overheats around minorities.
UPDATE: Carolla responded on his podcast:
“What do you gotta do to be a bigot these days?”
As for Carolla himself, he didn’t take the roasting to heart. In fact, he said he was “flattered” that anyone would burn so many calories even thinking about him.
Carolla told his podcast audience that some people simply wish to make others “conform” to groupthink. That pressure no longer applies to him now that he operates his own business by his own rules.
“You guys can all f*ck yourselves. I have a pirate ship,” he told his listeners without any sizable anger in his voice. “Say what you want. Lie. Do whatever you want. Blackball me. I’ll take my fans with me.”
UPDATE 2: Here’s a chunk of Kindler’s speech, which is in full over at The Comic’s Comic. It definitely sounds more like a roasty bit than a beef in context (mmm, roasty beef). Once again I blame myself for trusting other writers’ interpretations of a comedy performance.
“I’m going to say something here, and then I’m going to go back to the comedy. There’ll be comedy here…
I think P.T. Barnum said, ‘There’s an Adam Carolla fan born every minute.’ H.L. Mencken said, ‘No one in this world has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of Adam Carolla fans.’ I’d like to apologize to everybody here, and everybody in America for going on Adam Carolla’s terrible, terrible podcast. I really had no idea. I just thought he was The Man Show, and he was — I didn’t know he was a terrible human being. I thought he was slightly amusing and kidding around. I had no idea that he’s a bigot with a capital NAZI.
The first time I did his podcast, it took me an hour to get there. And he put me on for 10 minutes. He never makes eye contact. He’s incapable of it. But he’s always like, ‘Andy, please, take the gas money.’ He was, ‘Please, here’s some food, Andy.’ He’s such a good guy! The second time was at the Jon Lovitz Tragedy Club. When you think of people who were funny 20 years ago, who do you think of? Jon Lovitz. Don’t you? Pack ’em in! By the way, you know a white person is leaning toward racism if they start all of a sudden complaining about how much taxes they pay under Obama. And that’s what Jon Lovitz has done, turned it into a pastime. Everybody’s racist is the point of this speech!
So I went to the Jon Lovitz Tragedy Club in Universal City. And, I mean, it’s not the worst comedy club in the world. It’s the worst enclosure ever planned. They called me, a couple of months after I did a set there, they said one of my jokes just hit the rafters. Which are infinity ceilings. So here’s what you do. You want to do Adam’s, Adam Carolla’s podcast? You go up to Universal City. You park in Curious George 4 or wherever you park there. Goofy 3. You pay $20 f*cking dollars. I don’t go blue. F*cking dollars. Freaking! You pay that. Then you take a four-mile hike over to the Lovitz comedy club, where all you’re thinking the whole time is, I will not be — they will not give me money for the valet, it’s not going to happen for the parking garage, I’m down $20 and I haven’t even started the podcast.
I didn’t know that I’d be on for the entire hour. And I didn’t know that Adam Carolla, he literally keeps you on for the entire hour, like you’re a plant. He doesn’t know what you’re saying. He doesn’t care. Nasally. Whiny. For an entire hour. It’s nonstop. He is raising money online right now!
By the way, anybody who goes on Celebrity Apprentice. You’ve got to either not know what’s going on, or you’ve got to be a racist. I’m just telling you. You’re all racists if you go on. He is raising money on Donald Trump’s Kickstarter thing. And it’s not money for him to have a comedy workshop, or for therapy to find out why he’s a jerk. He’s raising money for a movie called Road Hard. This is literally unbelievable. I think the name of the movie should be called Road Kill. Again. I apologize to the world for being in the same camera shot. Whatever. Just being next to Adam Carolla.
If Adam Carolla is an unfunny Hitler, and I’m just Hitler, I’m going to go ahead and take this as a compliment. “You Can Call Me Hitler” was always my favorite Paul Simon song.
I enjoyed Carolla’s podcast as it evolved into what it is now, but after a year or two of listening to it fairly regularly, it seemed painfully obvious the guy really was a racist a-hole whose repetitive story telling lost it’s entertainment value in due course. He may not espouse traditional American anti-black racism, but is just focused as hell on anything Hispanic.
I don’t think he’s actually a racist, but he’s definitely an a-hole. I still listen to the podcast, but I hit the fast-forward button WAY more than I’d like to be forced to, and certainly more than I ever did before. Pretty much any time politics or race come up, the fast-forward button gets pushed. But he’s still entertaining to me the rest of the time… mostly.
So what does the guy have that makes up for listening to the rest of it? The podcast equivalent of beer-flavoured nipples?
I think Carolla is a very talented broadcaster, and he does some of the better interviews that are being done. However, I have had to quit his podcast again because he has let some essentially right-wing talking points become central to his philosophy. I quit once before when he was telling Andrew Breitbart that he agreed with him on almost everything, and the kindest word I’ve ever heard used to describe Breitbart is “dead.”
I feel like if hes not racist hes at the very least separatist. I think he hates everyone regardless of color but thinks if we seperated it would be better.
There’s a “State of the Industry Address” for comedy?
Yeah, a comedic one, at a comedy festival.
And why does Kindler get to give the address?
Well the only thing I know about Andy Kindler is that Stevie Grant f-cked Larry Sanders’ booker to get Kindler on the show, if I’m remembering that episode correctly. Maybe he did the same here.
Kindler’s handjobs are as smooth as eggs.
Kindler is one of those guys who is extremely well respected by other comedians but will probably always be “just” a stand up, not a sitcom star or anything. He hosted at least one season of Last Comic Standing but I think that’s as close as he’s come to the mainstream.
He has interacted with me on Twitter, and most people haven’t, so basically if you speak an unkind word about Kindler you get cut. /sharpens poultry shears
I don’t think he’s funny? at all?
come at me Larry, I’m wearing chain mail bro
ACS is pretty funny. He gives everybody shit regardless of race.
I, too, long for his days on Loveline. They got me through many a long eve at the old ice cream shoppe.
I think I speak for everyone when I say Who the fuck is Andy Kindler and why should I give a fuck?
I didn’t know his name before this post (I recognize him from a li’l Googlin’) but dude’s got some good points. The line about neo-Nazis is just beautiful.
I never heard of him prior to this post. I guess he’s one of those comics comics they are always talking about. I don’t listen to podcasts either because I have a job, school.. oh and a life but I have heard Corolla on Stern and he has opinions like everyone else and you know what they say about opinions.
Yeah, Fuck these nerds and their podcasts. I get all my entertainment from a 60 year-old judge from America’s Got Talent.
Agreed other than AGT part.
Ok, so this hack, who has been scraping by for more than a decade, but never really a big headliner, or considered particularly funny by anyone, thinks he can talk shit on Louis CK? That makes sense.
I mean going after Carolla is one thing – their statute is relatively closer, but most people know who Adam is. Not so much with this guy.
I guess pams back tattoo has never heard of a commute.
regardless of his thoughts on Adam Corrolla, anyone who thinks that hipster piece of unfunny shit “Portlandia” is funnier than Louis is a goddamned fucking moron. Portlandia is a failed SNL skit gone arwy.
I’ll give Portlandia a little more credit than that but yeah…he’s smoking something if he thinks it even gets close to smelling Louis’ farts.
Portlandia ain’t touching Louie. And I love Portlandia.
My guess would be that AK is busting CK’s balls and genuinely respects him. As much as I love Louie, though–which is a lot–I don’t think it’s a criticism to say that not every episode goes for laughs.
It can be both. As Larry said, a lot of Louis is definitely not played for laughs. It can be really fucking serious/dark, but that’s what makes the comedy so much funnier. The first thing that comes to mind is the scene with him and Robin Williams sitting at the coffeeshop after that club owner’s funeral and then they start joking about him. First, it felt more authentic than 99% of content I’ve seen on TV in years. Second, it was just the right amount of pathos and humor. Because then it swings back into the strip club scene where it turned out there were a whole bunch of people who loved the guy, but it was also “I’m getting hard during a lapdance in honor of my dead friend.”
As for Portlandia, Portlandia is warmed-over shit. And I’d have that opinion if I wasn’t living here. I have yet to find someone who actually likes it or finds it funny, and the people here who do (the ones who want to be on the show because “we’re so weird” or whatever bullshit) are the kind of pretentious and self-righteous assholes that most people here want nothing to do with.
There was a skit I did see where they went to L.A. and experienced L.A.’s version of that self-serious, arrogant restaurant attitude. And what was funny is that it’s not the place, it’s the fucking people. Those assholes are everywhere; they’re even in Texas (Austin, of course). I hate that show.
Yeah I tried to watch that Shit once, once (Johnny Dangerously).
@Martin, as somebody from another town that has become highly associated with a comedic Tv show (Reno 911) I can tell you now that you are going through the first phase. Eventually you will hit a point where you start to see some truth in it… I now describe Reno as “just like the show, but all those silly characters aren’t nearly as harmless. They’ll stab you for some meth.”
I already think of Reno that way.
Well personally I like Portlandia more than Louis and I have great taste; I’ve seen Starship Troopers at least 20 times.
20? Ha!
I have almost stopped fucking when Starship Troopers started on Showtime once.
Carolla is hilarious. Those who say he’s racist/sexist just haven’t paid enough attention.
Your standards are shockingly low. Have you noticed the only real “attention” this dickfor is when he insults women, Hawaiians, the Philippines, the LGBT community or anyone who DARE have an opinion on his shitty, worn-out shtick? Please, when your career highlight is playing second banana to a quack who can’t keep his patients alive, you’re crap.
Hey, listen, I fully support Dr. Drew’s efforts. My uncle is an undertaker in L.A.; the show gave him an ample head’s up on where to send his brochures.
Now let me ask you a question: did you find t
the Man Show “objectively” funny or does seeing titties just make you giggle? BTW, how can you in on paragraph call comedy subjective and than chide me for not being objective? Magnets: how do they work?
Also too: why can you call Louie C.K. a “pussy liberal” and than accuse me of “speaking from a place of hate?” Carolla on his best day couldn’t warm up a crowd for Louie C.K. on his worst (which, btw, was the day “Pootie Tang” came out).
Carolla’s “opinions” aren’t funny because they aren’t funny, and they’re also occasionally pretty fucking obscene. But he can say whatever the fuck he likes because he’s in a garage somewhere and only accountable to himself. Obviously the word is out on his “talents” in the world I live in where people like Mel Gibson, Paula Deen and their ilk will find it very difficult to thrive when their brains and their mouths have such limited self-censoring capabilities. Tough shit. They certainly have the right to say it, but that doesn’t mean society has an obligation to embrace their ignorant stupidity. That ain’t part of the “free speech” deal, old chum.
Exactly. Free speech also demands that one take responsibility for the consequences of their speech. You’d think a bunch of people who chide others on their (lack of) responsibility would get that before everyone else instead of willfully ignoring it.
I disagree with you both about Carolla, but Aqualad won me over by dissing Pootie Tang. I love Louis, but I don’t know how you could even like that one ironically.
Carolla became unbearable years ago. I detect no lies with Kindler’s comments.
I think Adam is the only one who thought DAG was kidding in this picture
Adam played Spanky Ham so I can only be but so mad at him.
Carolla is funny at times, but if you listen to his podcast for more than a week straight it becomes obvious that the guy has severe emotional issues. He just seems genuinely unhappy, and not in a ha-ha way.
I wouldn’t call this a beef, as Carolla doesn’t give a shit.
In summation: Carolla isn’t racist, but is an unhappy asshole that tells the same stories over and over.
Main Entry: co·me·di·an
Pronunciation: kə-ˈmē-dē-ən
Function: noun
I think he’s racist in that same way that 90% of people over 50 are racist. It’s like a “soft” racism, or Racism Lite if you will.
i think there’s a big difference between saying offensive stuff involving race and genders and being an actual racist and sexist. but whatever. criticism of carolla for having less than educated opinion this shit isn’t invalid but going right for the hitler comparison is pretty weak.
i mean whats the single most offensive opinion carolla has?
i still like kindler too. the whole things is pretty dumb.
Generally, you’re right–the Hitler comparison is the Internet’s “I know you are but what am I?” But saying that someone is “like Hitler if Hitler weren’t funny”? That there is legit.
Nope. It’s not. Resorting to Hitler means that you are not creative. The last Hitler reference that I can recall being amused by was the “Little Hiter” anti marijuana psa.
fuck you jaroslav for your post with big words and actual non-trolling questions.
BRING BACK JAROSLAV
A few of Adam’s political rants make good points, while others me cringe. but he’s summed up his political views as “pay your taxes and take care of your kids”, which seems like ideas we could get behind. And at least he seems to have come by the beliefs by his own life experiences, instead of regurgitating Fox News talking points.
I agree. When he’s talking about people taking responsibility for themselves and their kids, I totally agree. And I’ve seen too many instances myself where it does seem to be disproportionately black and Latino kids whose parents aren’t involved enough. Assuming that they’re even in the picture at all. And those statistics show it’s significant. When it comes to white people, they’re called white trash and looked down upon (rightfully so) for basically not giving a fuck about anything.
But when he starts ascribing this mindset to blacks and Latinos wholesale is where he goes off the rails. And it really is a poverty thing more than a race thing, but he manages to constantly bring it around to race somehow. That’s the weird thing. I’ve read his books. He describes growing up in lower-middle class and has all the trappings of someone who resents the FUCK out of where they came from now that he’s escaped and dragged some of his idiot friends with him because he does see the world in terms of “I made it, why can’t or won’t they?” I don’t know Adam. The fact that he never got in trouble with the law or knocked a girl up in high school helps a lot. So he didn’t experience any of the actual instances where the world is set up against people succeeding, or facing institutional racism. He benefited from people taking a liking to him, but it never occurs to him that they didn’t take a shine to the Mexican working with him because of [whatever].
So there is a total lack of empathy that undermines his valid points about how we are responsible to make our lives better—for some it’s easier and others it’s like the world is against them, but trying is better than quitting—and that there are unwanted people and they are keeping others back, and they themselves are fucked from birth because they’re not wanted.
Too be fair, it’s more like, “Pay your taxes, take care of your kids and women are incapable of doing what men can do.”
Yeah. but I don’t agree with that part so I didn’t mention it in my comments about how I can agree on the things I do.
I have about a decade’s worth of Loveline on an external hard drive somewhere. I managed to re-listen through most of the archive about two years ago, and it is genuinely fantastic radio that holds up really well. On Loveline, Carolla benefited from a steady stream of callers who not only kept the content fresh (thus you only had to endure the “How I met Kimmel” story a handful of times) but also allowed him to showcase how truly quick he really is by playing-off of live calls. And Dr. Drew was the perfect straight man for Carolla to abuse/commiserate with. Lastly, for every misogynistic rant Carolla went on, he urged dozens of female callers per night to get into therapy, leave their abusive boyfriends, go to Planned Parenthood, etc.
His podcast on the other hand? Yeesh. I stopped listening around the time he announced a tour with Dennis Fucking Prager.
Oh well. I’ll always love him for his Morning Zoo bit.
I feel like Carolla is only as right wing as he as because he’s never left LA. I’d love to hear the shit he’d rant about if he was forced to live with the people he thinks he agrees with.
I don’t begrudge him most of his politics, which are more individualist than right-wing, and offer a check that even as a relative lefty I think the left truly needs. When he drives me nuts is when he starts in on how we’ve demonized the rich, which is the most bullshit conservative talk radio talking point ever. I can commiserate to some degree with him not wanting to pay 50% of his income in taxes, but I hate when people blame that on the poor or “socialists” when they should be blaming the financial sector for only paying 15%.
Oh Jesus, I just got sucked into a political discussion on my own website. I’m so sorry. (*starts readying cat photoshops*)
That’s the other problem even with the Adam and Dr. Drew podcast. Drew is no longer the straight man, he drops more f-bombs than Carolla, and he’s even more right wing libertarian than Adam is (Libertarians are idiots). He really is the dipshit Doug Stanhope rails against.
Like many of you, it seems. I was a huge Carolla fan in his Loveline and Man Show days, but over time since then it’s become harder and harder for me to really like the guy. He still has one of the sharpest and quickest minds around when it comes to just riffing, and when he’s using those skills to just pick apart fun dumb shit like cheesy action movies with Bill Simmons or something there are very few things that can make me laugh as hard as him.
But his whole “women aren’t as funny as men/women writers for my shitty sitcoms that never get picked up are the bane of my existence” thing, along with his horrendous and transparently uninformed opinions on foreign policy and torture, and general “i’m not a right wing nut, i only have a few right wing views but i spend 75% of my time attacking liberal pussies” hypocrisy just got too much for me to handle.
I usually don’t pull the “shut up and stick to entertaining me” thing with comedians/artists talking politics, but god damn does it apply to Carolla.
Here are two links every classic loveline fan shold have:
[www.lovelinetapes.com]
[www.podcastone.com]
I am apparently not alone in my love of “classic” Carolla and even the timelines seem to match up for everyone quitting the podcast.
Dude is pretty unbearable when he gets going on certain rants, and at the time seemed to do so more and more.
But hey, the hammer was good.
Last year I gave his podcast a shot, since I was getting into listening to them. It took about a month of forcing myself to keep up before I was done. I found myself yelling at him to just stop more than enjoying a good laugh or make an actual point.
Also the fact that he doesn’t listen to his interviewees and just rants at them mostly drives me insane.
I’ve maybe listened to one or two of the podcasts over the years but I don’t like Carolla’s style. I don’t have any overly fond memories of Loveline or the Man Show (he was on that, right?) so there isn’t any nostalgia for me to cut the bitterness.
Who?
My previous rant aside, I bet Road Hard is pretty good. The Hammer is kind of startling in how solid a movie it is.
Last year Kindler’s SOTI came during the height of Louie mania. I watched a video of it and it seemed like he was just pushing back on the felatio that the press was performing. Those guys came up together so there might be actual animosity between them.
I liked Carolla on on KROQ and then Loveline and The Man Show and the Adam Carolla Project was great, but the richer he got, the more insufferable he became. His generalization of the Occupy movement as lazy trust fund kids was especially FOX Talking Pointy.
Girls on Trampolines!
Please! Decorum, sir. They’re called Juggies!
Carolla’s been open about the fact that he thinks Hollywood is pretty much done with him, so I think he’s embraced the opportunity to become a star among conservatives – and the right-wing will embrace pretty much any celebrity they can get.
I don’t begrudge him for it as it’s worked out pretty well, but I can’t bring myself to listen to him anymore unless there’s a good guest who’ll keep him in check (Dana Gould, etc.)
Of course the other side of that coin is there is a lot group think among Hollyweird.
Hollyweird?
Speaking of hacky shit.
The hollyweird moniker is hacky, but DC_david is right, and while I don’t agree with all of Adams views, there is a lot of self righteousness on the left that is PC bullshit, and he calls them out on it. Listen to Gavin Newsom on his show to see a CA liberal caught in his own rhetorical nonsense…
Fair point Martin I just find group think abhorrent.
I was underwhelmed by the Gavin Newsom podcast. It seemed like Carolla was just outlouding him, not outwitting him. One thing Carolla said, about going down to check cashing places or whatnot and seeing that there only blacks and Latinos but no Asians or Jews was intriguing, if only because I liked the image of him asking everybody who came by if they were Jewish. “Happy Yom Kippur? OK, catch you on the way out.”
I have a lot of trouble putting any stock into anything Jamison from the WWF has to say.
I’d pay more attention to what he is saying but dont know who he is. Why is this guy who no one knows doing the state of the union address for comedy?
I don’t happen to agree with everything Kindler has said in these speeches, mainly the Louis CK stuff. But to all the “who is Andy Kindler?” comments, he’s actually a pretty respected comedian in his field and I do think he is generally a really funny dude.
“Respected by other comedians” is another way of saying he hasn’t had a great deal of success. Another example would be Todd Glass, whom I saw open for LCK last year and he was horribly unfunny. I don’t agree with all of Adam’s politics, but I think he at least comes by them honestly and through experience, unlike many on the left that can’t think for themselves…
I have seen and heard of Todd Glass – he’s really funny. Definitely not huge fame, but he’s a lot more well known. Dissident, do you think people are saying “who the fuck is Kindler” for effect? or is it because no one knows or cares who he is, and thus, he doesn’t have the clout to judge others? For me, and I think most of the other commenters, it seemed genuine. Thus, based upon this small sample of people who like comedy – he’s an unknown.
@XACTOMUNDO – comedy isn’t to be judged by how successful or well known a comedian is. and you ruined any credibility you had by saying Todd Glass isn’t funny. that man is a national treasure.
@AB – you can’t call yourself a comedy fan and not know who Andy Kindler is. at least, not what i consider a “comedy fan” to be.
“…but I think he at least comes by them honestly and through experience, unlike many on the left that can’t think for themselves…”
Totally a phenomenon of people on the left. Right. Have you ever noticed that whenever someone says “Liberals are so…” and “Conservatives are so…” 100% of the time it describes people on both sides?
BS Taco_Jones. Liberals/Conservatives are unique in their unwillingness to acknowledge facts, whereas Liberals/Conservatives are MUCH more able to put their beliefs aside and evaluate the world the way it really is. Further, Liberals/Conservatives tent to be more prone to seeking information from a reasonably balanced source, like FOX NEWS/MSNBC, unlike the Liberals/Conservatives who exist solely in the echo chamber of FOX NEWS/MSNBC.
Well now my head hurts.
@_Gigante–well said. You have just dictated my next extraordinarily painful tattoo.
Kindler addressed the Louis CK stuff on Never Not Funny last year. One of the big beefs he (and other comics) have is his refusal to keep old material, sees it as stupidly wasteful. I love Louis CK but he’s right about that show, classify it as a drama and it should still win some awards.
I don’t think it’s necessarily fair to classify it as a drama. Yeah, it has a lot more weight and drama in parts of it than other traditional comedies but overall I do feel calling it a “comedy” is the way to go if you have to classify it as something for awards or whatever.
As for his old material, if comedians want to use old jokes for years and years that’s up to them but I really think that’s more of an old school mentality that Kindler is clinging to. I can’t say if CK started it or not, but i’d venture to guess that 3/4 of the relevant comics today pretty much ditch their old material at least every few years for a new hour. Bill Burr, Maron, Aziz, Gaffigan, etc. just a few names of many off the top of my head that keep building new material.
there’s a whole thing online where CK talks about getting that mentality from george carlin. it’s pretty touching actually, and pretty weak sauce for Kindler to call him out for it.
Especially when the first person who comes to mind who doesn’t bury old material is Dennis Miller, who is still making Desert Storm Saddam references almost ten years after he was executed. There’s a word for those comedians: Hack.
A-fucking men, Martin. Other comedians are getting pissed at Louie C.K. for coming up with new material all the time? Really? Now is that a “professional” thing or just pathetic jealousy?
It’s a slightly darker black comedy then I guess.
I’m not saying I agree with the timing stuff I just know that’s one of the reasons he doesn’t care for CK.
It’s not really an artistic position, it’s just that Louis CK is famous enough that when he goes out on tour, a lot of the audience has probably heard his earlier CDs, so he feels like he has to give them something new. When you’re most stand ups, that isn’t really an issue, and you have to keep introducing yourself over and over. Seems more a pragmatic decision than an artistic choice.
To call a guy out for constantly creating new material, let alone good material, is pretty much the dumbest fucking thing ever said. Would you ask a carpenter why he keeps building stuff out of wood, and tell him he should just point back at something he built years ago? Fuck no, practice your craft.
Also, I laugh my ass off watching Louie, as I think do most people, that’s why its a comedy. And if you can touch on serious shit, and still keep it funny – that’s a great comedy.
A racist curmudgeon that tells the same stories over and over? Is Adam Corolla everyone’s grandpa?
Paid money to see Carolla about a year ago in Atlantic City. What a fucking waste. Dude was weak as shit. I love and appreciate live comedy, he was terrible
I agree that Carolla is a comedy abortion gone terribly wrong, but I don’t need the guy who played Chancellor Tootietootie on “The Wizards of Waverly Place” to tell me that…
To be fair, Carolla voiced Burt the Cab (yes, a talking car is a live-action show) on “The Wizards of Waverly Place”, so it’s not like Kindler is fighting out of his weight class here.
Good call. I believe they would both qualify as “Bantamweight” in that case.
Carolla definitely has his faults (steam-rolling over guests, rehashing the same stories) but just because he has different political opinions and is blunt doesn’t make him a racist. And who the @#$! is Andy Kindler? Seems like a shameless grab at attention.
No, saying racist shit makes him racist. Fuck his ignorant political views…
I’m just happy that @MastersofNone got a shout out.
I have no idea who either of these people are, but I am going to comment anyways because I get an erection from my own unwarranted self-importance.
+1, plus another +1 for your gravatar.
Hey! I resemble that remark!
(thankfully, not in this clusterfuck)
Kindler is an opinionated goofball. He was funny once, but has become a cranky old man.
Read the posts. I and many other can’t stand Carolla, but I don’t think you’ll find many pro-Kindler comments here. More like “who?”
Who is Andy Kindler?
I like and respect the hell out of Kindler as a comedian. however, he can pretty much go fuck himself with that comedy-snob of all comedy-snobs bullshit….
Really? Getting worked up over comments from a guy that has guest appearances on Wizards of Waverly Place?!?
By the way, one thing we are all forgetting is the insane amount of work Hitler did to become the evilest person in history. If you’re going to compare someone to a man who single-handedly fucked up the world, at least make sure it’s not someone who spends their days in their boxers recording a podcast.
Real evil takes work, son.
Good point. If Hitler were alive today (hehehe…”if”…mwhahahah), I think he would be insulted being compared to a lazy S.O.B. like Adam Carolla. Especially by a no-good juden like Andy Kindler…oh crap, did I just say that? Time for an everything bagel with lox! STAT!
This is why I’m so disgusted by Holocaust deniers. Um, hi, the Holocaust took a *lot* of effort, and for you to pretend it never happened? SO ANGRY. It’s like, oh, somebody should make a movie about the Titanic because nobody has ever done that. I mean THE CGI ALONE.
I have a feeling they asked him back to do the speech for the 2nd year in a row because his last one was so “shocking”. If he’s just going to keep coming back every year to fire cheap shots at other comedians then it’s going to get really old really fast, imo.
Most of the criticisms of Carolla in the comments here are fair – I listen to his podcast occasionally at work, and although he does have some horrible opinions at times, I think he’s generally entertaining. What I like about him is that he can be self-deprecating and isn’t afraid to own up to his failures (bunch of failed pilots, relies on his nanny too much to take care of his kids, etc.).
Honestly, if you can ignore some of the right wing nonsense, he’s a sharp dude that comes up with some good stuff sometimes. And apparently he’s not totally hated in the comedy community, because he still gets some good guests to come on his podcast (Dave Attell, Seth Rogen).
I don’t think he’s legitimately racist, but his biggest strength is also his biggest problem: He really never thinks he’s wrong. So he’ll defend a stance to the death. When it’s a good, smart stance, it’s entertaining, but when it’s a borderline racist stance, it can be pretty unbearable.
It’s not *literally* unbelievable. I mean, I believe it.
I both like and hate Carolla. Once a week he comes on KROQ and does a rant about 3 things he thought of during the week. Invariably at least one of them I’ll find funny, so there’s that.
On the other hand, there are times where comes across as a sort of “social bully”. You know when you’re at a party and there’s that one guy who has a few in him and there’s a group of people sitting around him and he inexplicably starts picking people apart but because his friends are laughing he just keeps going and it gets worse? It feels a lot like that listening to him some time.
I don’t listen to his podcast. I downloaded one once and noted, as Kindler obviously has, that he NEVER stops talking. No room for guests, which is ironic since I downloaded it to hear his guest.
Good point, though you have also just described a lot of comedians who are much more socially acceptable as well. The truth is that a lot of comedy, especially political or social comedy, is a person with a perspective cherry picking facts or arguments, embracing stereotypes of the other side, and erecting strawmen so that people with a similar perspective laugh and what a bunch of dumb jerks the other side is, at no time acknowledging the artificial premises of the joke
After his response, I do admire Carolla’s attitude and “pirate ship” analogy. It has a classic late 80’s/90’s Howard Stern attitude to it that I’ve always liked, but I just wish it wasn’t mostly because he feels like he’s persecuted for his “conservative” beliefs. which is BS.
First I was like “who is andy kindler?” I just assumed the black guy. Then I saw the twitter thing, and Im like, oh he must be some young upstart comic/writer. Then I googled him and recognozed him as being someone annoying but I wasnt sure from what… so again, who the fuck is andy kindler? What is the difference between hitler and unfunny hitler? was hitler in stand up before he became a dictator? ANdy Kindler if you’re reading this 1)WHo are you? why should I care what you have to say? 2) get a twitter profile picture that actually resembles what you look like now, not 20 years ago 3) seriously, I dont know who you are, who the fuck are you ?
To be fair, Hitler’s pretty funny.
Hitler bogarted Chaplin’s schtick. He was the Carlos Mencia of the 3rd Reich. And I know I’m going to get some hate from the Hitler people for *that* comparison.
take my jews. gefallen.
Who’s Adam Carolla?
someone who was actually relevant in comedy for a few years. do you know who andy kindler is? should I?
ah ok. I thought he was on I Love the 80s or something to that effect
So after reading the update, Kindler seems more upset that he’s had to drive all over creation and pay for parking (in Los Angeles? No way!) just to hear Adam Carolla talk about himself for an hour. The racist stuff just seems like an aside and ribbing.
Also Kindler’s tweet regarding the Filmdrunk piece just makes this all even more confusing. So now Vince is Hitler for… posting about the incident and taking no sides?
And then on Twitter, Kindler seems genuinely upset about Carolla’s racism. If this is some sort of gag, he’s not doing a very good job. Which explains why half of the comments on here are “Who is Andy Kindler”
this very may be who he is. the guy who may or may not have been…what was I talking about? I’m gonna eat a cheesesteak.
I love Andy Kindler, don’t care about Adam Carolla, and uh… have nothing else to say about this story.
I feel this is akin to early rap battlers. Both irrelevant figures in their industry shouting at each other. And everyone wishes they would both shut the fuck up because they suck.
MAndy Kindler is a cloying piece of hipster shit. Corrolla somehow thinks hes a man messiah and is an arrogant fuck-cunt.
I hope they both burn.