Another Day, Yet Another Rumor About That ‘Super Troopers’ Sequel

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us. Fool us several times a year for the last decade or so, and shame on all of us for getting so excited about rumors anymore. Super Troopers director and Broken Lizard member Jay Chandrasekhar was a recent guest on Pete Holmes’s “You Made it Weird” podcast, and as has become the routine for the guys from this popular comedy group, the topic of a second Super Troopers movie eventually came up. You may want to sit down for this incredibly shocking news – Super Troopers 2 is “close” to happening. I know, I almost cracked my head on the toilet, fainting from the disbelief.

For those who haven’t been keeping track at home, a Super Troopers sequel has been “in the works” since at least 2006, when the guys claimed at Comic-Con in San Diego that they wanted to tell the story of Thorny, Farva, Mac, Rabbit and Foster as a prequel about their cop fathers in the 70s. A fun idea, sure, but eventually Broken Lizard got a little more realistic about it, and they said that it would be a straight up sequel to their immensely popular film. In 2012, after releasing four less popular films, Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan told us that the sequel was still definitely happening, albeit a decade after Super Troopers hit theaters.

Last year, Heffernan and Steve Lemme told a crowd in Portland that Super Troopers 2 was a signed deal and that a script was written and ready to go into production by the end of the year. Obviously, December 31 came and went, and Broken Lizard has since been tied to a TBS sitcom and a new Cheech and Chong movie, but no Super Troopers 2. We’re now 12 years removed from the theatrical release of Super Troopers, and the best that we’re getting from Chandrasekhar is “We’re close to signing.” As for that script that was supposedly written? Well, there are still no details for an actual story.

Chandrasekhar didn’t offer any concrete story details, but he promised Super Troopers 2 wouldn’t be too different from the 2001 film. “Well look, rather than make one where Joe Pesci comes in with blonde hair, we’re just going to do another one,” Chandrasekhar said. “The mustaches are going to be a little bigger, but basically, it’s going to be a really similar style movie.” (Via Nerdist)

I’m sure people are still excited about the possibility of seeing Car Ramrod in action again, while other people are probably rolling their eyes at the endless stream of “Almost!” rumors. Super Troopers succeeded not because it redefined the ways that we make fun of the man, the system and Big Brother, but instead because it had lines that people love to quote and it was just cute enough to earn “Oh cool, this is on TV!” status. Since 2002, we’ve seen the cop comedy genre flipped on its head by the awesome Hot Fuzz, and even The Other Guys was a fun movie that mocked the buddy cop trope.

So if Super Troopers 2 really is going to happen at some point before we all die, it’s going to need to be a hell of a lot better and more clever than some rehashed “Liter cola” and syrup-chugging jokes.