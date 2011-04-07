“Attack the Block” finds distributor, but will it have subtitles?

I wasn’t able to attend SXSW because one of my stupid friends got married like an idiot, but virtually everyone I heard from who saw Attack the Block, the Edgar Wright-produced tale of an alien invasion striking a South London housing project, said it it was the movie of the festival. At the time, it didn’t have a distributor, and there was even talk of possibly adding subtitles to make the British slang and accents more comprehensible to American viewers. (Also, can you make them look fatter in post? Otherwise I fear people will be confused.).
If you know anything about headline-question-mark etiquette, you already know we don’t have an answer to the subtitle question, but we do know that Screen Gems will handle theatrical distribution.
Sony announced today that they have picked up the film and that Screen Gems will distribute it; there’s no release date yet in place, but it sure seems like a good late-summer offering to me. Here’s what Screen Gems president Clint Culpepper had to say about the film: “Steve Bersch screened this film for me and I fell completely in love with it. The film is, at once, charming, scary, funny, hip, clever and completely hits its mark. I hope this is the beginning of a long relationship with these incredibly talented filmmakers.” [CinemaBlend]
It seems the sideways brohawk rally helmet I’ve been wearing has worked. And I should hope we won’t be needing subtitles. I understood everything in the trailer fine. I mean, it’s not like they’re speaking Scottish. I would, however, welcome seeing an American film translated into Cockney gibberish. “Oi, da puntah’s quaffed da wicket, ‘e ‘as! Fetch da bobby’s knickaz, blokes, we’s snoggin’ lorrie crisps tonoight!”
They will probably cut out a minute or two of the kids being little shitheads.
But I want to see them beat the shit out of people they are forced to eventually team up with.
I just registered to let you know, as an Englishman, that your dialogue is absolutely spot on.
This movie’s set in Canada right?
I didn’t know the English had black people.
Saw it at SXSW, and– like it says above– it really was the best film at the Festival. It’s sad that more people don’t realize what a massive bullet we dodged here: some distributors were talking about remaking it, setting it in the States. Others wanted subtitles.
Dunno what Screen Gems’ solution is, but at least it’s not A) a remake or B) not being released at all. The fact that we’re even having this conversation– while films like “Sexy Beast” and “Four Lions” (which have a comparable amount of sometimes-hard-to-understand Brit dialogue) were released without incident– is fucking mindblowing to me.
Every time it seems that Hollywood’s crippling retardation has topped out, it finds a new level to ascend to (and eat fingerpaints on).
I bet SXSW had lot’s of hipsters with typewriters.
But America loves subtitles! We’re always clamoring for more subtitles and words and reading.
some distributors were talking about remaking it, setting it in the States.
Let’s see … substitute twenty-something actors and tween heartthrobs, set it in Los Angeles, and beef up the special effects budget and … voila, that piece of shit Skyline.
They would’ve recast the Nick Frost character as to be played by Paris Hilton.
Otto, you forgot to make everyone white. Except maybe the token black guy.
I didn’t know the English had black people.
They import them for Footie purposes.
Shit just got sideways-brohawkward! You have no idea how happy I am to see that tag again!
They import them for Footie purposes.
Kind of like how we imported them for cotton picking purposes?
Well, at least they’re not importing them to serve in the pantheon of Norse gods (see Thor).
Looks promising. N-Dubz better not be in it.
I’ll probably see this, but I automatically get irritated when I see anything with Wright’s name on it now due to concerns that Michael Cera may make an appearance. I fucking hate Michael Cera. And I mean a throw-rocks-at-him type of hate.
ahh… “throw-rocks-at-him” hate. I prefer “flaming-bag-of-dog-poo” or “knock-up-your-mother” hate.
Luke: OI! OI Gawt whon!
Han: Great kid! Don’t get Cockney!
So this is about the influx of Pakis into the south end, yes?
*I bet SXSW had lot’s of hipsters with typewriters.*
You have no idea. At one point, while sitting at a stop light, I counted the hipsters that passed in front of me at a crosswalk: of the 13 people in the crowd, 8 of them were wearing flannel shirts over perfectly-aged Aerosmith t-shirts, skinny jeans, and chunky sunglasses/glasses. Two of them were on fixed-gear bikes. I shit you not.
Navigating downtown Austin during SXSW was like machete-ing one’s way through a dense forest filled with trees ironically listening to Candlebox.
That kid really reminds me of Damon Wayans’ character from the Men on Film sketch. You know, the one with the tiny hat always pushed to one side?