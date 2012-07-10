Awesome Sequel News: 'Birdemic 2' Finally Has A Trailer

Created on a budget of $10,000, Birdemic: Shock and Terror looked like a film that was created on a budget of $5,000. But thanks to the Internet’s love of the strange and insane, producer and director James Nguyen’s homage to Alfred Hitchcock and global warming earned almost instant cult classic status and has been wildly celebrated for its poor film quality, terrible acting, and all-around hilarious charm.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Nguyen and Co. wanted to double down on that success, so of course they filmed Birdemic 2: The Resurrection. Filming wrapped in the Spring on this non-Hollywood tale of Hollywood dreams, and release is slated for later this summer. As for the plot…
Bill is a struggling filmmaker; Gloria is an aspiring actress. Rod, a Silicon Valley millionaire finances Bill’s film, a dream come true until eagles and vultures attack Hollywood and its up to Rod, his girlfriend Nathalie, new friends and old to mount the resistance. Who will survive?
Birdemic II, you asked for it.
I suppose we did kind of ask for it. And now Birdemic 2 has a trailer as well, which playfully mocks one of the after-credit scenes of Marvel’s The Avengers. Someone was bound to do it, we’re just glad it was Nguyen.
(Via Bleeding Cool, H/T to Robopanda.)
The first one was so bad that it disgusted me on a primal artistic level, like my grandma’s bukkake video.
I KNOW YOU HAVE PARKINSON’S, GRAMPY, THAT’S WHY I BOUGHT THE STEADY CAM!
Best screen saver since Flying Toasters. I vote for converting this thing to 3-D post-production.
I like that “Who will survive?” was asked right after stating that the survival of humankind rests in the hands of a group of actors trying to outsmart some birds.
I’m looking forward to this. I’ll have to keep an eye out for the release date. You know, there will probably be a tweet.
Everyone needs to watch the rifftrax (from the MST3K guys) of this immediately. Hilarious. Here’s a little taste.
[www.youtube.com]
of the first one, of course.
“…his girlfriend, Nathalie…”? What the fuck is that? Is that even a name? How do the pronounce in the film?