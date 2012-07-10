Awesome Sequel News: 'Birdemic 2' Finally Has A Trailer

Created on a budget of $10,000, Birdemic: Shock and Terror looked like a film that was created on a budget of $5,000. But thanks to the Internet’s love of the strange and insane, producer and director James Nguyen’s homage to Alfred Hitchcock and global warming earned almost instant cult classic status and has been wildly celebrated for its poor film quality, terrible acting, and all-around hilarious charm.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Nguyen and Co. wanted to double down on that success, so of course they filmed Birdemic 2: The Resurrection. Filming wrapped in the Spring on this non-Hollywood tale of Hollywood dreams, and release is slated for later this summer. As for the plot…

Bill is a struggling filmmaker; Gloria is an aspiring actress. Rod, a Silicon Valley millionaire finances Bill’s film, a dream come true until eagles and vultures attack Hollywood and its up to Rod, his girlfriend Nathalie, new friends and old to mount the resistance. Who will survive? Birdemic II, you asked for it.

I suppose we did kind of ask for it. And now Birdemic 2 has a trailer as well, which playfully mocks one of the after-credit scenes of Marvel’s The Avengers. Someone was bound to do it, we’re just glad it was Nguyen.

