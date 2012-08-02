Aykroyd says Ghostbusters 3 will go on without Murray (though it can’t, legally)

I haven’t reported much Ghostbusters 3 news in the past few years, mainly because THERE HASN’T BEEN ANY DAMNED NEWS. Sony and Aykroyd and everyone else want to make it, and there’ve been (multiple) finished scripts, but Bill Murray didn’t want to do it. And they couldn’t make the movie without Murray. Today, the big story going around is that Dan Aykroyd, in an interview with Metro said that the movie was back on, with new writers, and Bill Murray written out of the story:
“We’ve got a brilliant new writer [Tropic Thunder’s Etan Cohen, reportedly] on it and we’ll be passing the torch on to a new generation,” Aykroyd said. “We’re working on it to make it just right to satisfy our fans. I’m confident we’ll be in production in the next year.”
As for Murray, he added, “It’s sad but we’re passing it on to a new generation. Ghostbusters 3 can be a successful movie without Bill. My preference would be to have him involved but at this point he doesn’t seem to be coming and we have to move on. It’s time to make the third one.”
Thing is, the reason they couldn’t make it before wasn’t that they wanted Bill Murray to be in it and Bill Murray just didn’t want to. Or at least, that was only part of the reason. The other part is that legally, they can’t make it unless all the principles – Aykroyd, Ramis, Reitman, and Murray – all agree to make it. So unless Bill Murray has agreed to sign off on it, I don’t see how this is news and not just Dan Aykroyd speaking wishfully like he has been doing for the last three years now. While yes, it’s quite possible that Dan Aykroyd knows something about this that we don’t (that Murray has already signed on, or that he’s going to, or some legal loophole), also keep in mind that Dan Aykroyd is mild to moderately insane. As evidenced by the clip below, and also the fact that he really really wants to make a Ghostbusters 3.
Banner picture source: DFree / Shutterstock.com
I’m pretty sure Aykroyd has been saying that Ghostbusters 3 will “go into production sometime next year” since about 2009ish.
“This movie will be like jacking off two guys.”
Only far, far more gay
And if one of them isn’t yourself, what’s the point?
maybe they will replace him with an ectoplasmic hologram
Right, because Blues Brothers 2000 was sooooo great.
Too soon.
Well, once they replace Murray with Goodman, it’ll be gold!
John Goodman is the MAN
If you want to save lives… reduce the cocaine appetite in the United States.
Listen to yourself, Danno…
Maybe they should as Bill Murray’s boyfriend Wes Anderson to write and direct Ghostbusters 3, and he can make it all about some young, trendy dickheads from Williamsburg who sashay around in monotone voice lamenting handjobs and broken relationships.
Dan Akroyd is a fat clown. but Murray’s not far behind these days wiht all the whimsical bullshit he’s been putting out.
I will kill you with a trident you bastard. WITH A TRIDENT!
“Bill Murray’s boyfriend Wes Anderson”
You are very grown up and astute.
Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy must have made some sort of decade-long deal with the devil on the set of Trading Places, and then he came to claim his own…
Dan, just start working on your script for the long expected Coneheads reboot.
Dan Aykroyd hasn’t been entertaining since Caddyshack 2.
eeehhhh, I dunno if I would call that entertaining.
Loud and clear, Mrs. Esterhouse.
Vigo coming back you motherfuckers and this time there is not Bill Murray to lighten the mood.
My grammar is horrific.
Dan Aykroyd needs something to keep him busy since Stallone rejected him for “The Expendables 2” in favor of Chuck Norris.
I guess his stupid Crystal Skull vodka isn’t paying his bills. Because…you know…it’s vodka bottled in a big stupid glass skull. Who WOULDN’T buy that?
Oh right. PEOPLE.
Fuck Dan Akroyd. Good lord he sucks.
So it can only move ahead LEGALLY if all the principals (also, it’s “principals” right? Not “principles?” Grammar question) are on board….what does everyone else say about a third movie? We know Akroyd wants to do it….good god do we ever know he wants to do it….but what about Harold Ramis? Is he game? He should hold out with Bill Murray. Do the right thing, Harold.
In his defense, the vodka tastes pretty good….it’s just insanely overpriced and Stoli’s is much better.
You’re paying for the bottle
Vince’s theory that Canadians just get crazier as they age is gaining more credence.
It’s a sad state in which we live when nobody cares how Ernie Hudson feels about any of this.
I met Dan in 2009 when he was filming Ghostbusters 3 in NYC. Good guy. Got a picture with him too. He said that Bill wasn’t going to be in the movie then, and that was 3 years ago.
I don’t understand. Who exactly do they need to pass the torch onto?
Guys who don’t weigh 300lbs. Akroyd and Ramis are both beached whales at this point.
also – Dan Akroyd was fantastic in Grosse Point Blank, but everybody forgets this because of Blues Brothers 2000.
Good point, I always forget about him in Grosse Point Blank. Television to the cranium FTW.
Also, Blues Brothers 2000. Good music, awful movie.
“I’m gonna put a bullet in your head and then fuck the brain hole!”
“Nice talk, sugar mouth.”
As long as Rick Moranis is in, i’ll be watching