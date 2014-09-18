Bad News, Lawbreakers: Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Returning For ‘Magic Mike XXL’

Are you ladies ready to see Matthew McConaughey reprise his role as the owner of Tampa’s finest male strip club?
Well, tough luck. The Best Actor winner for Dallas Buyers Club is moving on to bigger and better roles, and he will not be returning as Dallas in Magic Mike XXL, the follow-up to the insanely successful male stripper film that sort of told the story of Channing Tatum’s pre-actor days as a bulge-shakin’ ladies’ man. Director Greg Jacobs spilled the bummer beans in an interview with Indiewire’s The Playlist, which means that all of you lawwwwwwbreakers will need to settle for C-Tates, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello’s Big Dick Richie.
Aside from that, the story for Magic Mike XXL is still a bit of a mystery, as Jacobs and the first film’s director Steven Soderbergh, who is serving as director of cinematography, editor, camera man, and possibly cod piece designer for the sequel, are keeping a lid on the details surrounding this new adventure of Mike and the gang.
“What am I allowed to say?” he said with a pause. “It’s a road trip movie and put it this way, it’s different enough that once you see it you’ll understand why we made a sequel. No one will be accusing us of making the same movie twice.” (Via Indiewire)
Basically, Magic Mike XXL will be less like Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise and more like The Godfather Part II, but with way more shirtless dancing. Hopefully, XXL will at least make House Party 2 look like House Party, as all filmmakers should aspire for such a goal in making sequels.
Good news! The strip club is now co-ed and Melissa McCarthy has signed on for the film!
“Why do you think they call it XXL, anyway?”
Oh no, oh no, oh nooooo.
If they’re going to write anyone out, it should be that horrible black hole of charisma who played C-Tates’ love interest.
How on Earth did she get that job? Maybe they actually wanted to cast someone that couldn’t emote.
“Hey, is Julia Stiles available?”
“Nope.”
“What about someone who kind of looks like a really confused Julia Stiles?”
“Yep.”
Excuse me, she looked like a blonde Michelle Rodriguez.
Oh man I liked her and she was just the right amount of hot to not distract from the boyz!
Oh, you mean the woman who is the daughter of the current chairman of Walt Disney Studios and former President and COO of Warner Bros. (who put out Magic Mike)
No idea, how she got a role in this movie….
Oh, nepotism.
Still hard to figure out where a sequel will go and taking out his character makes sense but the ladies of Miami will be disappointed.
If they’re road tripping to the Las Vegas World Series of Male Stripping, all will be well.
You mean the Las Vegas International Male Erotic Dancing Rodeo?
McConaughey better have some pretty epic plans if he is passing up a sandbar party.
Sorry, but your bulge must be THIS LARGE to ride the McConaissance.
I demand more GIF’s. Now.
If you’ve read the Interstellar script, you’ll know that the ending cries out for a sequel. Chris Nolan’s a notorious prude and he probably brought pressure to bear. He didn’t want his leading man running around in assless chaps.
“the story for Magic Mike XXL is still a bit of a mystery”
The story for the first one is a complete mystery, but maybe that’s because I fell asleep halfway through. Which was a good thing because at that point I was very close to repeatedly punching myself in the face just so something interesting would happen while I watched that crappy movie.