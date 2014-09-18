Bad News, Lawbreakers: Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Returning For ‘Magic Mike XXL’

Are you ladies ready to see Matthew McConaughey reprise his role as the owner of Tampa’s finest male strip club?

Well, tough luck. The Best Actor winner for Dallas Buyers Club is moving on to bigger and better roles, and he will not be returning as Dallas in Magic Mike XXL, the follow-up to the insanely successful male stripper film that sort of told the story of Channing Tatum’s pre-actor days as a bulge-shakin’ ladies’ man. Director Greg Jacobs spilled the bummer beans in an interview with Indiewire’s The Playlist, which means that all of you lawwwwwwbreakers will need to settle for C-Tates, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello’s Big Dick Richie.

Aside from that, the story for Magic Mike XXL is still a bit of a mystery, as Jacobs and the first film’s director Steven Soderbergh, who is serving as director of cinematography, editor, camera man, and possibly cod piece designer for the sequel, are keeping a lid on the details surrounding this new adventure of Mike and the gang.

“What am I allowed to say?” he said with a pause. “It’s a road trip movie and put it this way, it’s different enough that once you see it you’ll understand why we made a sequel. No one will be accusing us of making the same movie twice.” (Via Indiewire)

Basically, Magic Mike XXL will be less like Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise and more like The Godfather Part II, but with way more shirtless dancing. Hopefully, XXL will at least make House Party 2 look like House Party, as all filmmakers should aspire for such a goal in making sequels.