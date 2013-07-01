Everyone hates The Lone Ranger

Jerry Bruckheimer has been combining over-complicated plots with hacky, hammy “jokes” for the better part of 20 years now, making movies that consistently exemplify all the worst trends in big budget filmmaking, yet he always seems to skate by on the charisma of his lead actors. But with budget estimates for Bruckheimer’s The Lone Ranger running higher than $250 million, it will be interesting to see what audiences think it when it opens this week. Because so far, the critics haaaate it. In fact, you might say that the hate has been almost Shyamalan-esque.
Some of the common threads among the haters (and even the defenders) include a scene where William Fichtner’s bad guy cuts out someone’s heart and eats it (despite it being a PG-13 Disney movie), a general mess of tone, an unnecessary framing device that finds a 100-year-old Tonto delivering the story via flashback to some kid, and a 149-minute running time.
This film is a catastrophe of tone, a truly tortured screenplay that seems embarrassed by its central character, and at two-and-a-half hours, it may be the single most punishing experience I’ve had in a theater so far this year.
… a terrible film by any standards.
…grim, ugly, and deeply unpleasant. –HitFix
Both joyless and seemingly endless. –TheWrap
An indigestible swill of forced humour and oversized, overbearing action sequences. –ScreenDaily
Depp’s shtick is that he wears a dead crow as a headdress and, on a regular basis, tries to feed it birdseed. -HollywoodandFine
Verbinski uses a framing device to assert, repeatedly, that his movie is actually sympathetic to Native Americans and not just taking advantage of stereotypes. He clearly doesn’t trust his audience to get his point of view; worse yet, he has to keep showing us how much he doesn’t trust us.
So, between reminders of all the atrocities committed by white men, we’re supposed to laugh and have fun. –VillageVoice
deathly dull… a tone deaf movie that doesn’t know whether it’s coming or going. -RopeofSilicon
dreadfully dull. The movie will keep jumping back to this kid to ask obvious questions about the plot throughout the movie, a tedious bit of narrative that grinds an already too long movie, nearly to a halt every time. –ThePlaylist
Monotonous, loud and relentless, [the action scenes are] a punishing example of the self-satisfied, digitally augmented ephemera that typifies modern Hollywood moviemaking, and House Bruckheimer in particular. – TimeOut
How deeply stupid is this film? Let’s start with the fact that Silver, a white stallion, is played by a mare. And then let’s talk about geography.
John Reed and his brother Dick are Texas Rangers. In Texas. Because it’s called “The Lone Ranger” – get it? Yet, somehow, the story of the film centers on the completion of the transcontinental railroad – which happened in Utah.
The film’s press kit makes a special point of noting how authentic the costumes were constructed to be (No zippers!). But somehow they had no problem taking a seminal moment in American history and relocating it by almost a thousand miles. –HollywoodandFine
The Lone Ranger may refuse to fire a gun unless absolutely necessary, but the film hardly shares his pacifist philosophy, its abundant carnage ranging from scary carnivorous rabbits to an ambush in which Butch kills half a dozen Texas Rangers and finishes the job by eating Dan Reid’s heart. –Variety
The Lone Ranger may look the look and talk the talk, but it does not walk the walk. If it strutted into an old town saloon, be sure it’ll be thrown out onto a pile of cow dung. –Matt’s Movie Reviews
Someone needs to drag this thing out behind the barn and put a silver bullet in its brain. It’s the only kindness this movie deserves. –Hitfix
So, if you were hoping that we’d at least get one big-budget blockbuster this summer that isn’t a hopelessly convoluted mess, it looks like you’ll have to wait for… uh… Pacific Rim? The Wolverine? …I’ll let you know when it happens. When did silly movies get so complicated?
While all this schadenfreude is kind of fun – the cool hatred feels so moist on my gills – I feel compelled to say something constructive so I can sleep easier tonight. So let it be this: if you’re going to see a new movie this week, make it The Way Way Back. It’s pretty good, the people involved seem like they care about the product and the audience, and anyway, Jerry Bruckheimer has already taken enough of your money. He doesn’t need another gold-plated orphan cleaver or fancy lock for his sex dungeon or whatever.
(ALLEGEDLY).
Did TimeOut actually use the phrase “House Bruckheimer”? Is everything GoT now? I’m okay with it if it is, I just wanna know.
Funny. My first thought was Dune.
Dune too
My allegiance will forever be to the House Ofpancakes.
Team Jacob
Well I just watched the first 1/2 hour of Dune on HBO Go during lunch, so yeah, I “party.” /thelipsacquirestains
Bruckheimer probably has heartplugs installed in all of his employees.
House Bruckheimer hasn’t been the same since Simpson Lackinginselfcontrol shuffled off.
Jerry Bruckheimer + Remake of a shitty tv show from the 50’s + White man playing Indian didn’t work?
WHAT??!?!
IKR? Who’d have thunk it.
Wait until they do a Great White Hope remake with black face. That’ll show the little SOB’s
Holy shit, those reviews were blistering….
I second the recommendation of The Way Way Back (not that you care but FU). It’s worth it just to watch Sam Rockwell be Sam Rockwell for an hour and a half.
Watch this be a hit overseas and get a sequel anyway.
It’s bound to. Johnny Depp has a huge draw, it’s a huge action movie about cowboys and Indians. You can’t get more American than that, and that’s what audiences overseas want – big American movies.
That and the fact that it’s rated PG-13 so you’ll get a ton of junior high groups lining up to see it.
Actually, it’s not that overseas audiences want big American movies it’s that all we get is big American movies. And if the choice is see something like this, or just never go to the movies again…well, what do you expect.
T for Short, have you never noticed the “overseas” censorship bears very very little resemblance to US censorship?. And has done so lo these many years?. Things that get PG-13 in the US for sexual themes wouldn’t even rate PG in most of the Western world.
That said, I am very sorry to think they succeeded in making a bad film about such a cool American hero. He was probably too corny, with his honesty and respect for the Law, for them to play him straight in the modern world.
Very popular character Down Under, in his day, that Masked Man.
Those wacky white men and their atrocities. Will be interesting to see the reception that Pacific Rim gets.
I think we can expect John Carter-type box office numbers.
John Carter broke even plus another 38 million. Just sayin.
I hope this horrible idea tanks so hard Bruckheimer has to trade places with Don Simpson.
Breaking even is horrible for any business, especially film.
A $38 mil return on a $250 investment (plus marketing and distribution) is a massive flop.
Breaking even is terrible in any business. Making $38 mil on an investment of $250 mil (plus marketing and distribution) is a massive flop.
Broke even +38 or made back it’s production budget +38?
Not sure what’ll happen to this, unlike John Carter it does have a name attached to it (but then Jonny Depp in TLR isn’t exactly on the same level as Brad Pitt in WWZ), and The Lone Ranger has a little (little) more cultural traction. I’m going with; big opening weekends then everyone forgetting about it, will profit but not enough to get sequels.
John Carter production budget: $250 million
John Carter worldwide box office: $283 million
If you ignore the marketing budget (probably an additional $100 million) and completely overlook the fact that the theaters take close to half of the grosses—did you not think the popcorn stadiums get a cut of the movie tickets?—then I suppose you can baldly state that John Carter “broke even.”
If John Carter ever turns dollar one in profit, we won’t be alive to see it.
Now you tell me, after I already attached a duck to my head to wear to the midnight showing. Screw it, I’m still going. And no, Mr. Internet Wiseguy, I didn’t use “duck tape”. I stapled it on.
Looking forward to being able to watch Wild Wild West, Cowboys vs Aliens and The Lone Ranger on TBS back-to-back-to-back.
I actually liked Cowboys & Aliens, so replace that with Jonah Hex because that film is infinitely worse.
BUT JONAH HEX IS SILLY FUN
/Mancini’d
It’ll make a ton of money because people are retards.
Even retards can only be fooled so many times
@Secretary
I’ll wager you my van full of retards that you’re wrong.
I knew the tone was going to be crazy when it turned out Gore Verbinski was directing. I don’t necessarily mean that in a bad way. Sometimes the way he plays with tone is interesting (Rango, The Mexican) and sometimes it’s bad (Pirates sequels).
Rango was awesome, this looks like a giant turd.
@Surly Badger Yes, Rango was easily the best thing Verbinski has ever done. Awesome movie.
It has Depp and a huge advertising budget, even if it fails in America, it is going to do huge overseas – The fucking Tourist made $210mil overseas and Dark Shadows made $165mil.
“So, if you were hoping that we’d at least get one big-budget blockbuster this summer that isn’t a hopelessly convoluted mess, it looks like you’ll have to wait for… uh… Pacific Rim? The Wolverine? …I’ll let you know when it happens. When did silly movies get so complicated?”
So we’re forgetting that Iron Man 3 and Star Trek already happened? You’re being a bit too cynical here Vince.
I liked Iron Man 3, but both of those movies got unnecessarily convoluted at the end. Star Trek being one of the worst offenders.
Got to disagree with Iron Man 3. It’s not like it was hard to follow.
“the cool hatred feels so moist on my gills”
Sweeeeet…
Should be on a bumper sticker… or a rad neck tattoo.
“William Fichtner’s bad guy cuts out someone’s heart and eats it…”
Great, and there I go thinking I can finally get through an entire work day without popping a boner…
You could tell this movie was going to suck because of the endless ads. And Armie Hammer does NOT look like a cowboy at all. He looks like the evil railroad baron the cowboy shoot in the face at the end. That’s pretty hard to pull off too, the only requirement for a cowboy is to be a white guy with hot blue eyes.
I liked the Armie Hammer in My So-called Network, but maybe he only seemed charismatic compared to the actual Winklevoss twins.
I was hoping Klinton Spilsbury would get a callback.
“scary carnivorous rabbits”
RUN AWAAYYYYYY – King Arthur
So it’s not charring anyone’s trees?
These reviews remind me of my thoughts on Pirates of the Caribbean 3. I don’t feel I can trust Johnny Depp ever again after that, I still think his best role was in Nightmare on Elm Street 6.
Vince don’t do it man. Don’t see this, don’t do that to yourself, especially on our behalf.
We don’t really need a review of this massive turd and you certainly deserve a pass on this one. Make one of the interns see it but make them sign a waiver first.
HEY DAMMIT THAT MEANS I HAVE TO REVIEW IT.
I can’t believe nobody picked this movie to flop when it has bomb written all over it.
I think the key to this movie, as was the case with all the Pirates movies, is to go in with extremely low expectations and then be entertained for a few hours.
Then again, I saw all the Pirates movies on TV, so I didn’t sit in a theater for hours on end. That might be the call for this one.
I saw Pirates 3, and went in with the lowest of the low expectations (I have long despised Bruckheimer) and it was still one of the most unpleasant moviegoing experiences I’ve had. Just two and a half hours of non-stop, pointless plot twists and never-ending suffocating exposition. Ugh, god it was bad, I actually willed myself to sleep.
Just got back from an advance screening. Fuck all those reviews, I thought it was fun. Definitely better than the last two (or three? are we counting the one with Penelope Cruz?) Pirates movies.
Critics can’t wait for a summer bomb, so they were quick to jump on this one and call it a shitshow. But I thought it was a completely acceptable action movie. Not as convoluted as Star Trek 2, less destructo-action than Man of Steel. Johnny Depp had some funny lines and played the slapstick well. Armie Hammer was a surprisingly good lead.
I went in expecting this to be a mess, but I figured a free movie on a Monday night wouldn’t be so bad. It was a pleasant surprise. They do quite a few “Indian magic!!!” tricks to conveniently move the story along, but when it comes to summer action this is pretty goddamn good. Looking forward to seeing Vince’s review.
Also I don’t remember any heart-cutting-out-and-eating scene. Perhaps they cut that scene at the last minute? (sorry for the pun) I think I would have remembered that from my screening. My audience was quite animated and I didn’t hear any “EWWWWWW” at any point. The only gross part I remember was when Lone Ranger’s horse takes a shit and we get to see all of his turds hit the ground.
Max clearly saw the German edition.
i wasn’t going to see this until i found out that we get to see a horse take a shit, turds on the ground and everything
Do studios like Bruckhiemer really even care that much about US box office with movies like this? On Stranger Tides made a little over a billion dollars, and only 23% of that came from the USA. It didn’t even make its budget back by US box office standards, much less marketing budget…
“a scene where William Fichtner’s bad guy cuts out someone’s heart and eats it (despite it[s] being a PG-13 Disney movie)”
Funny you should say this, as I’m pretty sure the genesis of the PG-13 rating was a scene where someone uses his bare hand to tear a man’s still-beating heart out of his chest. Okay, he didn’t eat it, though. “Kali Ma…”
I think the framing device is pretty easily explained: They needed an excuse for MOAR DEPP.
Hopefully after this train wreck Bruckheimer never comes off of his boat again.