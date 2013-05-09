Crappy rom-coms for all races! Hooray for equality!

One of the most frequently-levied criticisms against the modern rom-com (and frequently-levied by me, specifically) is that they’re lily-white. The Big Wedding had a “Colombian” character who was literally played by an English guy with a fake tan. I always thought it spoke well of people of color that they didn’t engage in these love letters to shallow vacuousness, but now that’s over, because someone (writer/director/novelist David E. Talbert) has gone and adapted the shitty white rom-rom formula for black people. In Baggage Claim, Mission Impossible IV co-star Paula Patton stars a woman who desperately needs a date to her younger sister’s wedding (because how embarrassing is it when your younger sister settles before you do!). But she doesn’t want a new man, so she’s revisiting her exes one by one to see if any of them have magically become husband material (you know, just like Anna Faris in What’s Your Number). It shows what happens when people stop being (*record scratch*) and start getting (*whoopie cushion*). The twist this time is that she’s a stewardess, so she can use all her airline contacts to tell her when her exes will be flying. Okay, I guess it’s not really a “twist,” per se, just a way to justify the pun in the title. She’s got baggage, get it?!? In more ways than one! (*slips on banana peel*)
This really has everything a crappy rom-com needs:
- Sassy friends
- Sassy gay friends
- Pun title
- Shirtless dudes
- Characters that are all rich doctors/lawyers/architects
- Sweaters with collars
- Literal soundtrack music
- Finding love that was there all along
Hooray for equality, I guess? But let’s remember, this is about equality of opportunity. I hope to see the day when people of all races and creeds have the opportunity to make crappy rom-coms, and choose not to. As the great philosopher Chris Rock once said, “Just ’cause you can do it don’t mean it’s to be done. You could drive a car with your feet if you want to, that don’t make it a good f*ckin idea.”
Also: How is poor Adam Brody stuck making crap like this? I always thought he was legitimately likable. How Shia LaBeouf gets to work with great directors and books million dollar blockbusters while Adam Brody is stuck playing the sassy gay friend in third rate rom-coms I’ll never know.
The only things differentiating this from a by-the-numbers Tyler Perry movie are the main character isn’t named Simone Baggage, and the sassy best friend isn’t played by Perry in drag.
Yeah, but Paula Patton is pretty and seems likable enough. So that’s a step up from Heigl.
Also, I’m reminded of Patton Oswalt’s bit about how he wanted to play the gay bestie, but only if he could play him as a complete idiot.
“You and your two best friends, when you three get together, you’re like… Those three French guys… with the muskets?”
And I’m proud to be an American.
Tyler Perry showed that there was money to be made in this niche and now we are going to reach market saturation.
I think Perry already saturated the hell out of that market some time ago.
But Mom always told me the mud people just drop everything and rut like wild beasts. Don’t tell me they’ve embraced the fooferall and kerfuffle and whatnot.
Thanks Obama.
Seriously though, I tried to tell my family members about how this is just a marketing ploy to include a wider audience in these big budget releases (re: get more money) when “Red Tails” came out, but then Tyler Perry smacked me with his double-sided dildo. True story.
How come the sassy gay guy – was he in Mr & Mrs Smith? – didn’t give girlfriend there some advice about her make-up? She looked like an infant’s painting of a clown. The only thing this has going for it is that Queen Latifah’s not in it.
This post made me sad because it made me realize how much of a hypocrite Chris Rock is. ;(
So this is the work of Black Awesome-O (D’Awesome-O?), right?
At least it is in the same state. They aren’t trying to convince you that Vancouver is New York City.
I worked with Paula Patton on Idlewild and she was super cool and seriously good looking in person. After our third or fourth 3:30am call in a row my boss, who is known to be a bit of a hot head” yelled at nobody in particular.. “Why the fuck does Paula need a 3:30 makeup call? You could shoot her in the face, bury her for a week, dig her up and I’d still fuck her”
Maybe Paula doesn’t need the make-up but the maniac applying it here sure needs the practice.
What about Booty Call, Vince?
The only thing I find more offensive than this article is the use of “stewardess” past the 1960s male fantasy archetype that we haven’t moved past.
They like to be called “flight servers”, sir.
The moment I saw the gay bffl I instantly thought of Patton Oswalt; ““I got offered to go audition for a romantic comedy and they wanted me to audition for the part of the gaaaaay best friend! It’s 2011—I may as well put on blackface and tap dance. That is how old that cliche is now. I read the script and every scene was like, I walk in and she’s crying and I go, “Microwave popcorn and red wine, stat!“
Wait, so this isn’t a joke?
Somehow, I didn’t notice the makeup. Because Paula Patton is INSANELY beautiful.