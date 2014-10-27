Benedict Cumberbatch To Play ‘Doctor Strange’

Last month Marvel revealed the release date for Doctor Strange: July 8th, 2016. Now, after many, many rumors — including the one which ultimately proved true — Deadline knows who will play the titular medical professional of unusual disposition.

It’s none other than Bandicoot Cummerbund — er, Benedict Cumberbatch we mean, the fancy-walking, “penguin”-mispronouncing, charitably-naired Brit who played Khan, Smaug, Sherlock, Alan Turing, and probably a lot of other badasses I’m forgetting.

Deadline says he’s in “final negotiations”, although I’d be surprised if it falls through now. Have they seen his Chewbacca impression?

HIRE THIS MAN.

Doctor Strange will be directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Day The Earth Stood Still remake). Production is set to move to Pinewood-Shepperton in England soon and start shooting next May.