Benedict Cumberbatch To Play ‘Doctor Strange’

Last month Marvel revealed the release date for Doctor Strange: July 8th, 2016. Now, after many, many rumors — including the one which ultimately proved true — Deadline knows who will play the titular medical professional of unusual disposition.
It’s none other than Bandicoot Cummerbund — er, Benedict Cumberbatch we mean, the fancy-walking, “penguin”-mispronouncing, charitably-naired Brit who played Khan, Smaug, Sherlock, Alan Turing, and probably a lot of other badasses I’m forgetting.
Deadline says he’s in “final negotiations”, although I’d be surprised if it falls through now. Have they seen his Chewbacca impression?
HIRE THIS MAN.
Doctor Strange will be directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Day The Earth Stood Still remake). Production is set to move to Pinewood-Shepperton in England soon and start shooting next May.
Yes, please. Finish those negotiations and sign him up.
Good news for planet Earth.
A few years’-old fan art with Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange.
This news is glorious.
Why is Skeletor from Masters of the Universe in that photo?
@Canadian Scott – Better question, why isn’t Skeletor from Masters of the Universe in EVERY picture?
Um, is that Al Swearengen as Baron Mordo? If so, can that entire thing be prophetic in nature please?
McShane is 72. Definitely too old. Mordo and Strange are supposed to be in the same range.
Go to 8:07
That was at comic con a few months ago though, maybe the work on the schedule conflict.
They worked*
ALL THE PARTS. HE WILL PLAY ALL THE PAAAAAARTS.
This makes a crappy Monday more palatable.
Yes, please! This would be awesome.
I know next to nothing about the character, but yes to more Bandersnatch Cummerbund!
Hooray, my iPhone now accepts “Bandersnatch” as an actual word without trying to correct me!
But does it understand the jabberwocky?
Ugh.
Kinda tired of seeing him everywhere. He’s a great actor, but the over-saturation is setting in.
Go sit in a corner and ruminate about what you’ve just said.
SHUN THE NON-BELIEVER.
Seriously, though, I feel like it’s just the Internets, not the real outside world, that’s facing a potential Cumberbatch overload. The average person probably doesn’t hear about him nearly as much as the average internerd.
I’m also really jaded because Pedro Pascal wasn’t ever considered and he was the first person who came to mind for me.
I for one am sad that celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez was not considered.
Two Things:
Dude is legitimately great, and is perfect for this role.
It’s kind of hard to accuse an actor of being overexposed when he’s never had a leading protagonist role in a big budget film (Star Trek 2 was anti-climactic and kinda shitty), and is mostly known for his (outstanding) work on PBS Television.
Agreed. The Internet is terrible.
So what are they going to be announcing at tomorrow’s secret press event now?
A SECRET press release? They’re hinting at secret wars!
The actor is fine, the director gives me pause. I never saw sinister, and can’t really remember it, but “The day the Earth stood still” remake was all sorts of terrible.
Trying to think of any major issues with that movie that were not strictly cast or script issues, and I can’t think of many.
Sometimes movies suck and it’s not necessarily the director’s fault. But hiring a horror guy for Dr. Strange is good decision.
Sinister was pretty good on the horror atmosphere, which is like 70% of the battle I think in a world where Marvel won’t let a script be too crappy (unless it’s a free-standing commercial for the Avengers, Mr. Iron Man 2)
No…no it wasn’t.
^ that was for @Like me fifth account
” Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Day The Earth Stood Still remake) ”
Internet still hyped.
I don’t get you some times, internet. If this guy was directing Aquaman you’d ravage him.
From what I’ve heard Marvel makes the directors shoot lots and lots of extra footage so they can heavily edit it and mold it into what they want so it matters a lot less who directs the movie
Oops this was supposed to be a reply to Pudie
Aquaman is awful.
@AidanG – And they’ve done a damn good job. I just think it’s funny how people seem to not care about Marvel hiring (mostly) cheap, easy to mold directors who’ve done very little but would be just a quick to attack DC for hiring the same person.
It’s because Marvel has done so well people trust them right now while DC has been a mixed bag since The Dark Knight came out
I can’t see Cumberbatch yelling “BY THE HOARY HOSTS OF HOGGOTH!”
I imagine it sounding much like, “BY GRABTHAR’S HAMMER!”
“BY THOR’S BANJO!”
So what is the hop up? Sign in already!! Oh! Benedict, you are solo perfect!!!
This sucks, Should have went with Pedro Pascal.
THE HULK, YOU RAPED HIM, YOU KILLED HIM, YOU MURDERED HIS CHILDREN.
I don’t know the character, but since he’s in the Marvel universe, can he and Loki have a buddy movie together? Thank you!!!
I can see the trailer already. “Two men: both magic, both foolhardy, and both the most British motherfuckers outside of a Dr. Who audition. Prepare for… Hiddlecumberbum! Rated pg-13.”
i just kinda thought they’d go older and less handsome.
They need someone who is young enough to make it through at least phase 6 which will be like 10+ years from now.
Meh. I’m sure he will do a good job, but I think the MCU would have been much more interesting if Kyle Maclachlan ended up being revealed as Strange on the show. Cumberbatch is a safe choice I guess
When asked about Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, this was Feige’s response:
“If it was confirmed, we would have announced it today.”
Really don’t get the insane level of love for this guy. I liked Sherlock too, but why is this guy in everything??