Benedict Cumberbatch Won't Be In Star Wars: Episode VII, According To Guy On Internet

By now you’ve probably read the rumors that Sherlock star and Star Trek Into Darkness villain Benedict Cumberbatch is rumored to be J.J. Abrams’ pick for the Sith/Dark Side bad guy in Star Wars: Episode VII. All the pieces have lined up perfectly, as Cumberbatch and Abrams have worked together and share a fondness for each other, while Cumberbatch is also one of the most popular actors in the world right now, and he previously even told Total Film that he’d like to appear in Episode VII.

In fact, here’s the exact quote from May…

And obviously J.J.’s moving on to Star Wars – were you a fan of it growing up and will you be trying to persuade J.J. to give you a role in Episode VII? “I’ve already asked him if I can be a lightsaber and we’re in talks – about whirring sounds and the rates for the lights and everything [laughs]. “I thought, ‘Yeah, I grew up with them,’ and I just looked recently at when they were released and now I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t grow up with them, I was born with them.’ They were a huge part of my background, and my upbringing.

Of course, with every good, strong rumor comes a few naysayers who like to turn up their neck beards at us lowly fan boys and general dudes who like movies, and tell us to not wet our pants over this juicy Star Wars rumor. Enter: Harry Knowles, All-Knower of All-Knowers and Rumor Squasher Extraordinaire.

Still, there is a rumor that a lot of blogs are “sitting on a huge announcement,” and because all of these rumors are getting so annoying and old, I hope it’s that Cumberbatch is playing Jar Jar Binks’ son.