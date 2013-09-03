Benedict Cumberbatch Won't Be In Star Wars: Episode VII, According To Guy On Internet

By now you’ve probably read the rumors that Sherlock star and Star Trek Into Darkness villain Benedict Cumberbatch is rumored to be J.J. Abrams’ pick for the Sith/Dark Side bad guy in Star Wars: Episode VII. All the pieces have lined up perfectly, as Cumberbatch and Abrams have worked together and share a fondness for each other, while Cumberbatch is also one of the most popular actors in the world right now, and he previously even told Total Film that he’d like to appear in Episode VII.
In fact, here’s the exact quote from May…
And obviously J.J.’s moving on to Star Wars – were you a fan of it growing up and will you be trying to persuade J.J. to give you a role in Episode VII?
“I’ve already asked him if I can be a lightsaber and we’re in talks – about whirring sounds and the rates for the lights and everything [laughs].
“I thought, ‘Yeah, I grew up with them,’ and I just looked recently at when they were released and now I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t grow up with them, I was born with them.’ They were a huge part of my background, and my upbringing.
Of course, with every good, strong rumor comes a few naysayers who like to turn up their neck beards at us lowly fan boys and general dudes who like movies, and tell us to not wet our pants over this juicy Star Wars rumor. Enter: Harry Knowles, All-Knower of All-Knowers and Rumor Squasher Extraordinaire.
Still, there is a rumor that a lot of blogs are “sitting on a huge announcement,” and because all of these rumors are getting so annoying and old, I hope it’s that Cumberbatch is playing Jar Jar Binks’ son.
You guys have got to do a story on what’s been happening with Harry Knowles’ Kickstarter. The sheer contempt between him and his readers has been fascinating. The guy seems absolutely clueless as to why people just won’t give him money for a copy of his wedding video, amongst many other spectacular prizes.
Ok I definitely want more information on this
It’s become so insane, people keep teasing him with $10,000 donations, only to pull them once Harry “tweets” about it.
That’s only the tip of the iceberg with this story. Another fun example: People are asking him left and right how he came up with the $100,000.00 budget he’s asking for and simply want to see a budget before donating. But for some reason, Harry is saying he can’t show it to people… or something like that? I don’t know. All I know is, watching this happen is incredibly entertaining.
Oh and be sure to donate enough to get the very brown-stained film festival banner he’s offering!
Darth Wanker
SPOILER WARNING:
Which becomes ‘Darth Dict’Cum’ in Episode VIII.
Only in England could Benedict Cumberbatch and Imogen Poots have been allowed to retain their names. In Hollywood, it would be “Ben Carlton” (his father’s stage name is Carlton) and “Imogene Flatulence.”
Also, Austrian actor Herbert Fux would have changed his name to Herbert von Intercourse.
Just signed up for comments (after years of loving the site) in order to back up crispin and say that I too would love to see an article from vince about the knowles kickstarter debacle.
They’d save a stack on makeup by casting him as Bib Fortuna Jr.
If Cumberbatch was officially cast in Star Wars, Tumblr would fucking EXPLODE.
Only if he was Darth Otterlus with a an army of space Otters at his command
I would watch that.
[farm4.staticflickr.com]
Big announcement… So plot will revolve around a worm hole sends an aged c3po and han solo though a time rift back to tantoine circa pre episode 1 to kick off a reboot but in alternate universe…. LENS FLAIR!
I just googled this Knowles fellow. Good god.
Harry Knowles and Marlo Stanfield, for years now telling you want it to be one way, but it’s the other way.
He is skinny enough to play a droid like C3PO. I vote for him to be in a metal cosutme with occasional smarmy dialogue.
If you consider the quality of the droids in the prequels, whoever built C3PO and R2D2 must have been space retarded.
Thank you for reading the most insightful observation of 14 years ago.
But Anakin built C3PO so, well, actually yes. Space Retarded is the correct diagnosis.
Banner pic: “is there any way to make this any more British or do the top hat and ‘HMS’ sailor max it out?”
*God photoshops the Batchelor into the middle*
Needs a “newsies” style street waif.