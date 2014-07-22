Benedict Cumberbatch Plays Alan Turing In The Trailer For ‘The Imitation Game’

I am probably the last person on the entire internet who should writing about the upcoming Alan Turing biopic. You might be thinking “The entire internet?! What about Tila Tequila? Surely you are more qualified to write about Alan Turing than a woman who had a brain aneurysm turned her into a Nazi?” Nope, even Tila Tequila probably knows more about Alan Turing (in a “know thy enemy” type of way.)
My familiarity with Alan Turing goes as far as this XKCD comic that I still don’t understand, even after viewing the trailer for ‘The Imitation Game.’. And yes, I know that there exists an entire wiki that was created specifically to explain the jokes of XKCD comics, but in trying to read the explanation of the Turing Test panel, I only found myself with more questions, like “if you have to have a wiki explaining all your jokes, maybe your jokes are bad?”
But while I may have little interest in mathematics, computer science, or XKCD comics, I am a HUGE fan of outsmarting Nazis. Probably one of the biggest fans of outsmarting Nazis on the entire internet. And apparently, that is what the Alan Turing biopic is all about. (Description via YouTube.)
The Imitation Game is a nail-biting race against time following Alan Turing (pioneer of modern-day computing and credited with cracking the German Enigma code) and his brilliant team at Britain’s top-secret code-breaking centre, Bletchley Park, during the darkest days of World War II. Turing, whose contributions and genius significantly shortened the war, saving thousands of lives, was the eventual victim of an unenlightened British establishment, but his work and legacy live on.
I’ll admit right now, half of me wants to see this movie because of my love for Nazi-hating and Benedict Cumberbatch’s beautiful baritone voice and piercing blue eyes. But the other half of me wants to see this movie in order to finally start laughing at XKCD comics, so I can better fit in with my software engineer friends. I just want to get it, guys.
1. Why didn’t they just call this Enigma? They said it like 10 times in the trailer
2. It’s not that you “don’t get” XKCD, it’s that it’s not funny
Cause there already is a movie called Enigma about the same exact topic: [www.imdb.com]
“A young genius frantically races against time to crack an enemy code and solve the mystery surrounding the WOMAN he loves.” (emphasis added)
Not exactly the same topic, then. Is this movie going to show the part where Turing got robbed by a male lover and tried to report it to the police only to be arrested for lewd acts and forced to undergo chemical castration, leading to his suicide?
“was the eventual victim of an unenlightened British establishment,” Is an interesting way of saying he was tried for having being a gay man, found guilty of indecency, chemically castrated, had his clearances revoked so that he couldn’t work on anything anywhere and then committed suicide.
That is a horror story that every arsehat homophobe standing up for “family values” and “christian ideals” should be forced to read.
Frankly, everyone should learn about this so we can understand the horror and stigma that homophobia can result in.
Dude did more than save thousands of lives. Without him the war may not have gone in the Allies favor.
Damn, this looks good. Great cast.
yeah, this looks great. Really can’t wait for it, above any want to see anything else.
This is the best XKCD comic
