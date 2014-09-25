Bill S. Preston, Esq. Says That ‘Bill And Ted 3’ Is Actually Happening

While Keanu Reeves was quick to scoff at the idea of Speed 3 while making the rounds at Fantastic Fest, a more appropriate question might have been, “So when does filming begin on Bill and Ted 3?” According to Alex Winter, his co-star in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey, another sequel is, in fact, in the works and it will focus on the titular hard-rocking slackers living life as a couple of 40-somethings [Editor’s note: It’s like I always say, as goes the Frotcast, so goes Hollywood.]. The only question about the story, Winter told Yahoo! Movies UK, is whether or not Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan have actually grown up.

Will the members of Wyld Stallyns have made it big as their destinies were foretold? Or would they have become blue collar family men, raising their children with the princesses they kidnapped from the 15th century and married? The people want answers, Mr. Winter.

“But it’s a Bill & Ted movie, that’s what it is. It’s for the fans of Bill & Ted. It fits very neatly in the [series]. It’s not going to feel like a reboot. The conceit is really funny: What if you’re middle-aged, haven’t really grown up and you’re supposed to have saved the world and maybe, just maybe, you kinda haven’t?” “There’s many versions of ourselves in this movie,” he continues. “[It’s] answering the question: ‘What happened to these guys?’ They’re supposed to have done all this stuff, they weren’t the brightest bulbs on the tree, what happened 20 years later? To answer that question in a comedic way felt rich with possibility.” (Via Yahoo! Movies UK)

Winter says the reason that Bill and Ted 3 hasn’t happened in the 23 years since Bogus Journey hit theaters is that “it just takes a long time to put a movie together,” and if that is the case, then this third movie better have special effects that make Avatar look like Mac and Me. However, if Winter is telling the truth, then we’ll simply need a little more patience in lieu of a time-traveling phone booth, as he claims that Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have already finished a script, and RED 2 director Dean Parisot is apparently attached to direct.

Strange things may soon be afoot again at the Circle K.

