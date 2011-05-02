Several Bin Laden projects already in development

Capitalism, F*CK YEAH! With Bin Laden dead and everyone celebrating, obviously it’s time for Hollywood to get into the Bin Laden-is-dead business. Luckily, it just so happens they already have a few Bin Laden projects in some stage of development. It’s almost as if this has been ten years in the making. Here’s the rundown from Deadline:
I’ve learned that Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow in recent weeks has been preparing and starting to cast an indie movie with the working title Kill Bin Laden, while another movie project about the hunt for the Al Queda terrorist leader at a major Hollywood studio stalled back in 2006.
Bigelow and Mark Boal, her collaborator on The Hurt Locker, have been mobilizing their film to go into production as their follow-up to that Best Picture Academy Award winner. Their movie as planned was based on an earlier unsuccessful mission [to kill Bin Laden]. Mind you, reps for Bigelow have told me previously that this movie isn’t specifically about the Al Qaeda leader. A lot of details about this film are stilll sketchy and secret, but I’ve heard that Megan Ellison, daughter of Oracle chief Larry Ellison, is ready to fund it.
Meanwhile, back in 2006, Paramount Pictures optioned Jawbreaker, a book by U.S. intelligence operative Gary Berntsen about the December 2001 American-led military mission to hunt and kill Bin Laden right during the opening stages of the 9/11-prompted invasion of Afghanistan that the author as the CIA pointman had helped coordinate with Special Operations Forces. The heavily vetted book detailed how close those forces came to finding and executing Bin Laden in the rugged mountains of Tora Bora until they were pulled back after a decision was made to let Pakistan tribal leaders lead the search — a decision experts felt helped Bin Laden get away.
That last one was originally set to be directed by Oliver Stone, and who knows, it may have turned out every bit as incomprehensible and terrible as Wall Street 2, once his team of coked-up spider monkey screenwriters got a hold of it. Shame that’s not happening. You’ll also notice, all these projects were once planned as downer, destined-to-bomb political stories like Fair Game or Lions for Lambs, but now execs everywhere are jizzing their pants because they have a happy, patriotic ending. It’d be like if Valkyrie ended with Tom Cruise flying out of Germany with a jet pack, flipping the bird with both hands.
Don’t forget my screenplay for Weekend at Osama’s.
[Stands solemNly in front of huge American flag. Clears throat]
BOOM!! HEADSHOT GOATFUCKER!!!
Oh man I can hear the marching drums of the soundtrack and the bleep bloops of digital typing locations now. Satellite perspectives! Night Vision! New clip montages! FUCK YEAHHHHHH
News* clips. WTB edit feature
All soundtracks by Lee Greenwood or GTFO, commies.
Burnsy, that was my first thought when I heard the news. That, as well as the Chappelle Show bit about the gang war where they dig up the dude and videotape stepping on his shoes. All I’m saying is, there’s definitely some great dead-guy-marionette comedy there, ripe for the picking.
I sincerely hope someone greenlights a porn parody called Osama Bin Gun-Raped
Give it a few minutes, the dread pirate Osama has been buried at sea
with Obama’s birth certificate in his mouth! Oliver’s coke monkeys should have some fun with that.
Nic Cage is reportedly growing a giant beard for World Trade Center II.
After all, Random Task needs some work.
Way down below the ocean, that’s where Osama be
Hook him up with 3 other randy terrorists and set them loose on NY City. Sects and the City. The tagline: Osama bin Shoppin’!
(Yes, that was all a setup for the tagline. I feel strangely unapologetic.)
This at-sea burial business seems alarmingly short-sighted. I can’t be the only one who remembers what happened to Megatron in Transformers 2, can I?
Can I?
The only things you should bury at sea are nuclear waste and dead hookers.