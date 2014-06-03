‘Blow’ Subject George Jung Has Been Released From Prison

Drug smuggler and original Medellin cartel associate George Jung was serving almost 20 years in prison when Johnny Depp portrayed him in 2001’s Blow (based on the book BLOW: How a Small Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellín Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All) and now, according to TMZ, he has been released. He’s now 71-years-old. I wonder if Depp bought him a trunk full of decorative scarves and bangles to celebrate.
Jung’s original scheduled release date was supposed to be on November 27, 2014, but according to reports, he has been released from the minimum-security holding, where he spent nearly two decades behind bars. Reports indicate that Jung will go live in a “halfway house” somewhere on the West Coast as part of a transitioning program to prepare him for reentry into society. Calls made to the federal facility about why Jung was released before his scheduled date were not immediately returned.
I’ll be honest, when I hear “minimum security prison” and “halfway house,” it doesn’t sound like that much different of a lifestyle than just being 71.
When he was released for transporting marijuana, Jung later got involved with the Medellin Cartel, which was credited with supplying roughly 85 percent of the cocaine circulating in the United States during the late 1970s. “I thought cocaine was a fantastic drug. A wonder drug, like everybody else. It gave you [an] energy burst. You could stay awake for days on end, and it was just marvelous and I didn’t think it was evil at all,” Jung said in the interview. “I put it almost in the same category as marijuana, only hell of a lot better. It was a tremendous energy boost. It gave the feeling, a high, but nobody knew, well maybe a small percentage of people knew. But eventually everybody knew how evil it really was.” [BostonMagazine]
If you want to know more about Jung’s story, he sat for a long interview with PBS’s Frontline just before Blow was released. Blow isn’t remembered as well as a lot of the other drug kingpin movies, probably partly because it feels late to the game and a bit derivative, but I think also because it didn’t paint a huge myth about Jung, where he felt more like a guy moved by external forces than some sexy maverick. Where Tony Montana was this guy who came from nothing and succeeded by the skin of his huge balls and blah blah blah, Jung was depicted mostly as this average dude who made money by being decently clever and an all-around pretty nice guy, and then ended up getting taken advantage of by guys who weren’t as fair as he was.
Also, the last one of these updates we reported on was on the guy from Party Monster, who did less time in prison than Jung for killing a guy with Drano and cutting up his corpse and throwing him in a river. That seems way worse than smuggling drugs to me, but maybe I’m just biased because I like drugs.
I love that movie.
Because of that movie every time I hear Black Betty I have the urge to get zooted. Also because of cocaine.
+10
Outstanding.
+ 2 bam-a-lams
One of my top 10 movies. So damn depressing how many times he gets screwed over.
Any movie about a guy and his dad gets me right in the feels
” but maybe I’m just biased because I like drugs.” well, that makes about 250 million of us.
Jeez, you make the dismemberment and corpse disposal enthusiasts sound like fetishists.
I’m finding though, the older I get, the more annoyed I am by people doing them, at least excessively. Working in a convenience store has taught me to hate potheads, plus you see a lot of the older crowd that’s ended up in a bad way because of consistent drug use: old guys with faces like they fall out of a tree every morning, horrible memory, and the inability to even move well. Even alcohol’s gotten to the point where drunks have just become this really huge annoyance. I still drink it myself, of course, but I haven’t had a black out in 2 years.
I love how TMZ is run by a lawyer when it’s convenient, and when it’s convenient to act ignorant as fuck, then so be it.
The six-month transition period in the halfway house is still considered to be part of one’s sentence in the federal system.
“He’s now 71-years-old”
Nope. You only use hyphens like that when the phrase is being used as an adjective.
“The 71-year-old man is 71 years old.”
The more you know
The more you Blow
He was 51 when he was arrested? Sure didn’t seem like that in the movie.