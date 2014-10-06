‘Bored To Death’ May Be Coming To The Big Screen

I was super excited when I heard about Bored To Death, having been a long time Jonathan Ames reader and fan, and then I was disappointed when they cast Jason Schwartzman in the lead. One of the things I always liked about Ames was that he defied stereotype by being an intellectual, but also kind of a pervert who enjoyed sports. And then HBO went and cast Jason Schwartzman, who played Ames as the ultimate aphysical, asexual nebbish. That said, Galifianakis and Danson were amazing, and they had impeccable taste in guest stars. Thus I had mixed feelings when it was canceled. But Schwartzman talked about Bored to Death in a recent interview, and it sounds like a movie version, though on hold at the moment, is a possibility.
So, is there any update on a Bored to Death movie?
The update is, Jonathan Ames (the show’s creator) is writing the script, but he’s also doing another show right now with Seth McFarlane. Yeah, they’re doing a show (Blunt Talk), and they’re shooting it in LA. I don’t even know the name of it, but it’s with Patrick Stewart. Pretty f*cking awesome.Yeah, so that’s that. I don’t know what’s happening, because I think everything is sort of on hold right now. [CinemaBlend]
Right, about that Blunt Talk show… It sounds pretty bonkers. Badonkadonkers, even. It’s getting 20 episodes on Starz, to be written by Ames, who will also show run and executive produce, with Seth MacFarlane, starring Patrick Stewart in the lead. It starts 2015.
Who is Walter Blunt? He’s a British news anchor who moves to the United States with a firm plan on taking over American cable news, offering this country’s citizens guidance on how to live, think and behave. But in order to do that, he has to balance the day to day stresses of network heads, a mishandled staff, ex-wives, offspring of all ages, and a dependence on the bottle. As you can imagine, his decision-making skills aren’t always the most conducive to his own happiness, and the only person he can turn to is his alcoholic manservant he brought from England to L.A. [CinemaBlend]
At the risk of blaspheming, this Blunt Talk show sounds way more interesting than a Bored to Death movie. If Jason Schwartzman is the truffle oil of actors, good if used sparingly and in just the right way, Patrick Stewart is more like bacon. God, I need to stop watching Chopped.
Since you started it, does that makes Shia Labeouf the chicken-in-a-can of actors?
Jason’s typically good in Wes Anderson films. But I might be the only one who liked Jason as much as the rest of the trio. I just want more Bored to Death, in the same vain of season 3.
Bored to Death was great once it hit its stride. Danson was amazing. I am one of the 9 people who watched every episode and was very pissed when it got shitcanned.
Blunt Talk sounds like too fine an idea to place in the hands of the guy who made “Ted”.
Only a matter of time until Super Ray the animated series.
If Patrick Stewart is the bacon of actors, then Avery Brooks is zucchini, in that he doesn’t really bring much to the table and has an unpleasant texture, but it elevated to tolerable by the rest of the dish.
Fuck yeah I miss BTD. And anything with Patrick Stewart wins.
YES!!!
you take back what you said about Chopped! that show is amazing!
Yes!!! Please make this happen. One of the best, smartest and underrated comedies HBO has ever produced. I like JS, though, Vince. He was great in I Heart Huckabees and Rushmore, but that’s just my two cents.
@Vince, You ever read Ames’ graphic novel, The Alcoholic? It’s brilliant.
