Box Office Recap: 2 Guns Is Number One And The Smurfs 2 Cost How Much???

In a move that probably surprised some people – or at least my easily surprised ass – Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg knocked Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine out of the No. 1 spot at the box office with their own comic book adaptation, 2 Guns. As the weekend dust and torn ticket stubs settle, 2 Guns will have earned approximately $27. 3 million for its opening weekend, which is nearly half of its surprisingly small budget of $61 million. Again, I told you I’m easily surprised.
What’s even more shocking, though, is that The Smurfs 2 was produced on a budget of $105 million, and while I don’t know anything about how much it costs to CGI some little blue dudes in Paris, that still sounds like a ton of cash. And Sony might be Smurfing themselves over this one, because the sequel debuted at No. 3 this weekend with just $18.2 million.
Meanwhile, The Wolverine held strong at No. 2 with another $21.7 million in its pockets, as it has grossed $95 million in its first two weeks. It’s like we’ve almost forgotten all about that will.i.am nonsense.
BLOCKBUSTER BUSTER BUST WATCH: Pacific Rim grabbed another $4.5 million in the States for 10th place and to push its earnings to $92 million, but that overall budget of $190 million is being covered by a huge opening weekend in China. The animated Turbo was in sixth place this weekend with another $6.4 million to raise its total gross to $69 million on a $135 million budget. Again, animated film budgets like that blow me away.
But Disney’s The Lone Ranger continues to be the bomb of the year, as it has only grossed $86 million through seven weeks on that remarkable $215 million budget. That’s just astonishing.
POSSIBLE RECORD SEEKER: Kevin Hart’s Let Me Explain has been in theaters for five weeks and has earned $32 million to date, with $256,000 coming in this weekend. The stand-up concert film has probably lost most of its steam, but it’s still the No. 4 stand-up concert of all-time at the box office, behind Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip ($36 million), The Original Kings of Comedy ($38 million) and Eddie Murphy Raw ($50 million). Could Hart’s Let Me Explain pick up some steam in the next week or so and give Raw a run for its money?
No. I just wanted to seem a little dramatic.
Disney’s Tangled cost $260 million, also animated.
That’s because they made the movie, tested it, turns out it was TERRIBLE, then started from scratch and re-made the entire movie. So it’s more like two $130M films in one.
The Smurfs 2, Despicable Me 2, Grown Ups 2, Red 2, 2 Guns & World War 2????
If you divide the Top 10 by 2, then you get 5, 5 movies that have the number 2 in their titles.
That’s half.
Wow.
World War Z, but close enough.
AND THE 2-DO LIST!
Can’t wait for the next Tyler Perry newsletter, where his anecdote about sending back an undercooked steak at Ruth’s Chris inspired him to similarly stand up and make a comedy concert film to get some of that sweet sweet cash.
How fuck is there not a Z in the title of 2 Guns.
Although I am still very happy it smurfed the mothersmurfing smurf out of that cgi nightmare.
2 Guns was actually pretty decent. My main beef is that in every interview, Marky Mark gives out a major spoiler that would have been nice not to know. Dude needs to shut up.
I’m delighted that it destroyed the Smurfs 2. Its third place showing is even worse when you see that it opened in more theaters and 2 Guns more than doubled the per-theater average.
Maybe they’ll cancel Smurfs 2 and give us another delightful Garfield movie.
Nice to see small films like The Way, Way Back, Fruitvale Station and Pacific Rim hanging about the top ten. Warms my heart.
Does Marky Mark tape stacks of money to his shirtless torso at any point in 2 Guns?
No. No he does not. But he winks a lot.
No he does not curious.
Sadly the smurfs was the #1 movie worldwide, proving europe hates merica.
Makes me wonder what Disney’s original “Snow White” cost to make?
Wikipedia says it was made for $1.5 million, which in today’s money is about $24 million. Still a hell of a lot less than what The Smurfs 2 cost to make.
Also paint and ink drawn by guys with no union is pretty cheap.
My favorite Walt Disney story: Somebody got fired by him personally for being gay, so this guy stood outside Walt’s office and sang “Someday My Prince Will Come” before walking off the lot.
I love how the To Do list made more than double its budget. That’s great. Hopefully they’ll make a second one where they go full rated R and cut out the PG talk.
The Heat has somehow grossed near $150 million so far. what the fuck?