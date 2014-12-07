Box Office: ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’ Is Set To Become The Second Highest-Grossing Movie Of The Year

Cumulatively, this was one of the worst weekends of the year at the domestic box office, as the top 12 movies combined for an estimated $70.4 million (tied for second worst of the year). But hey, that’s what happens when the widest release is The Pyramid, in 589 theaters (apparently 600 is the threshhold after which a release is considered “nationwide”). Without much in the way of new competition, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 eased 62 percent, to $21.6 million domestic for the weekend (Catching Fire was down 65 percent in the same weekend) as audiences weren’t put off by the excessive punctuation in the title. More importantly, Mock1ngjay will soon pass The LEGO Movie and Captain America 2 for the second-biggest movie of the year in domestic box office behind Guardians of the Galaxy.
Domestic standings so far:
1. Guardians of the Galaxy, $332.215
2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier, $259.766
3. The LEGO Movie, $257.760
4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, $257.7
5. Transformers: Age Of Extinction, $245.439
6. Maleficent, $241.410
7. X-Men: Days of Future Past, $233.921
8. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, $208.545
9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, $202.853
10. Godzilla, $200.676
Worldwide:
1 Transformers: Age of Extinction $1,087.4 (million)
2 Guardians of the Galaxy $771.8
3 Maleficent $757.8
4 X-Men: Days of Future Past $746.0
5 Captain America: The Winter Soldier $714.1
6 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $709.0
7 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $708.3
8 How to Train Your Dragon 2 $618.
9 Interstellar $593.1
10 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 $560.5
Elsewhere, Exodus: Gods And Kings opened early in some international markets this weekend, ahead of its US release this weekend, to solid results:
The biblical epic drew big numbers in Catholic-friendly markets, including $4.7 million in Mexico, $3.8 million in Spain and a massive $6.2 million in South Korea, the biggest opening ever for Scott. [THR]
Catholic markets, eh? Interesting. Who knew that the same people who shelled out big to see the Jews kill Jesus in Passion would be just as excited to see them become the chosen people? Also, Christian Bale plays Moses and God is represented by a small English boy in Exodus, which seems to suggest that the British are the chosen people. I guess that’s why they get to be Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Moses, God, and Smaug.
Found a decent list of top box office movies if you want to watch them online – most seem to be digital download [www.vunify.com]
Your movie is fucking terrible.
I wouldn’t hesitate to describe the first films of this series as number two
Can someone please explain to me how The Penguins of Madagascar had a bigger budget than Hunger Games?
Animation is expensive
Nightcrawler added more screens than the openers combined. Taste the Christmas, it’s a little nutty this year.
So killing kids is the hot new trend of 2014?
Too soon?
Swing and a miss :(
Since it passed a Jared Leto movie, they still got to call it the Hunger Games
I’m not gonna lie. Mock1ngjay kinda looks like a racial slur.
You think? I keep reading it as slang for vagina. I think its just the “jay” part….and that I really like vagina.
@OhMyBalls
Humping Games Mockingvajayjay
@OhMyBalls
My brain keeps wanting to plug an “i” in there, but the 1 is already taking its place. So it puts it in between the n and g. Mock1nigjay
Rimshot. In more ways than one.
Angelina’s cheekbones are very sad, you guys. They spent a lot of time developing that shape.