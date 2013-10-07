Box Office: Gravity breaks all-time October record

Gravity cleaned up at the box office over the weekend, which should help rehabilitate its reputation somewhat after the way it ravaged your mom. Earning an estimated $55.6 million at 3,575 locations, Alfonso Cuarón’s 3D space epic beat out Paranormal Activity 3‘s $52.6 million opening in 2011 for the highest October opening ever. It benefited from premium priced 3D, which accounted for 80 percent of its sales, and IMAX, which made up 20. Oh, and people actually liked it, which is cool. Maybe art and commerce can be bros after all.
Recognizing that Gravity had huge commercial potential, Warner Bros. rolled out a blockbuster-level marketing effort in the past month. Advertisements played up the movie’s unique setting and stunning visuals, and also positioned it as a thrilling, action-packed adventure. Leading up to the release, Warner Bros. started emphasizing the movie’s critical reception, which was nothing short of fantastic (it currently has a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). Also, Sandra Bullock was all over the place promoting the movie, which helped bring in more women than may otherwise have attended an action-packed sci-fi movie (46 percent of the audience was female).
Probably my favorite Sandra Bullock movie since Demolition Man (the best imagined futures always involve Taco Bell).
On the opposite end of the spectrum, it turns out no one wanted to watch Justin Timberlake play a 32-year-old college student while Ben Affleck fed people to crocodiles, and Runner Runner bombed hard.
Playing at 3,026 locations, Runner Runner bombed this weekend with just $7.6 million. That’s one of the worst openings ever for a movie in over 3,000 theaters. [BoxOfficeMojo]
This while running up an 8 percent recommended rating on RottenTomatoes and a C Cinemascore. Next time you see Runner Runner will be in the drug store bargain bin three years from now. “What the hell? Batman was in a movie with Senator Timberlake?” you’ll think to yourself.
1. Gravity (Warner Bros.) – $55,550,000
2. Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 (Sony) – $21,500,000 ($60,557,000)
3. Runner Runner – $7,600,000
4. Prisoners (Warner Bros.) – $5,700,000 ($47,880,000)
5. Rush (Universal) – $4,408,000 ($18,095,000)
6. Don Jon (Relativity Media) – $4,160,000 ($16,077,000)
7. Baggage Claim (FoxSearchlight) – $4,125,000 ($15,185,000)
8. Insidious: Chapter 2 (FilmDistrict) – $3,876,000 ($74,750,000)
9. Pulling the Strings (Lionsgate) – $2,500,000
10. Enough Said (FoxSearchlight) – $2,150,000 ($5,387,000) [Indiewire]
Demolition Man just gets funnier every time I see it. Stallone really is an underrated comic actor. “I’m a SEAMSTRESS?!? That’s just great!”
And the part where he takes out an innocent bystander just to see if his taser stick works, casually sending the poor sod down into convulsions, makes me wet myself every time. His comic timing is phenomenal.
wow that’s out of this world!!!!!! *cries*
Wow, “Gravity” totally dropped the competition.
So, it seems “Runner Runner” could be called . . .
*takes off sunglasses*
” . . . the Anti-Gravity.”
YEEEEEAAAAAHHHHH !!!!
not much weight to that opinion!!!!
Gravity was amaaaaaziiiiiiing. I’m probably going to have nightmares about space now, but it was worth it.
I have never been in a situation where everyone in the audience held their breath collectively, then after yet ANOTHER intense scene everyone looked around, as if to say “are you OK?” for the ENTIRE FUCKING MOVIE. SERIOUSLY, THIS MOVIE IS GODDAMN INTENSE. LIKE, “CAPITALIZE ALL YOUR LETTERS” INTENSE.
Agreed.
This movie requires the creation of something bigger than caps lock.
I recommended it to some people then I added qualifiers: If you have a heart condition, take your medication with you, and if you get motion sickness you’ll want those meds too.
I have neither, but still could have used the paddles during the first 20 minutes.
And a bewildered John Mayer continues to shout at every Google alert email he gets.
COTW
Art is a totally bro name.
/prepares self for Bullock’s “Gravity/SAG” award show joke
Meanwhile Rush continues to sink like Susan Smith is its mom. And it’s really good. RoHo has to be all, you monkeys want another Dan Brown movie? Oh I’m not too proud to do it.
Yeah, Rush is pretty solid. Definitely the best racing movie I’ve ever seen.
I’m glad Ben Affleck is back to making terrible movies again, all is right with the universe.
Larry please. I walked out of Rush after half-an-hour. And I actually wanted to like it, as Howard is a great technical director and I thought that this may be his first genuinely great film since Appolo 13.
But nope. He continues to be on the same downward spiral as Rob Reiner. What happened to these guys? They used to make really good movies. Just sad. Oh well. At least Bryce is smoking hot and a great actress.
I guess I’ll see Gravity some time soon, but I will be disappointed if the soundtrack doesn’t include Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and possibly Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces.”
Think those songs but…dubsteppier and you won’t be disappointed.
Ah, something I can root for at the box office. A gotdamn awesome movie makes bank.
Side note, I thought it was really funny that Ed Harris was the mission control voice. I like to think he tried out for the part and brought his resume and pointed to it like Kevin Spacey in American Beauty trying to get a fast food job and said, “As you can see, I have previous experience running mission control in movies.”
I’m stretching here, but I think his part in The Truman Show can count as “Mission Control” as well considering he was the guy running everything.
80% 3D and 20% IMax, so no one saw it on a regular screen? How do they count the IMax-3D theaters? Math is easy until finances are involved.
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs.
Can we all take a moment to point out how brilliant all of Vince’s funny was in this post? Seriously, there’s a lot of gold here… and I don”t usually compliment on such things.
Did Gravity ravage my mom by making everything sag or by actually, y’know, doing the hibbity dibbity?
I saw it in IMAX 3D this weekend and it was fucking amazing. This is what it’s going to win come Oscar time:
Best Director
Best Cinematography
Best Film
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Visual Effects
Best Original Score
Best Production Design
It was fucking mind-blowing.
Whoa! Bullock looks even more like a tyranny in that puc than she did on the Daily Show.
…tranny in that pic…