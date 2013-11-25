Box Office: Vince Vaughan Drops Another Bomb While Catching Fire Breaks Records

Vince Vaughn seems like he’d be a good guy to have a beer with and I kind of respect the fact that he can just show up somewhere in his street clothes and make millions for reading a few lines and making a few confused faces. But I also haven’t seen his last four or five movies because they all looked terrible. Not even terrible, actually, just incredibly mediocre, which is so much worse. And so goes America, it seems, because Delivery Man earned just $8.2 million this weekend, less than half of The Internship‘s opening, which wasn’t so hot to begin with. In its defense, Vince Vaughn’s core audience of teen girls were probably off watching Catching Fire.
Vaughn’s remake of the French-Canadian sperm dramedy out-bombed The Internship ($17.3 million), The Dilemma ($17.8 million), and even The Watch ($12.75 million), though it did have the lowest budget of the four by far. This while earning such glowing reviews as:
“Vaughn stumbles through the movie looking perpetually annoyed, as if he’s just been woken up from a nap.” -TVWithoutPity
“insignificant, unfunny, and uncomfortably artificial.” -BluRay.com
“Nothing quite seems to fit, as if the movie’s been assembled from bits and pieces of other movies.” -Vulture
“An awe-inspiring achievement: a movie that is 100% disconnected from reality, without a single plausible moment or believable character.” -Eric D. Snider
“The moral here is that you should never try to learn the identity of your biological father because he might be Vince Vaughn.” -Laremy Legel
You see? This is what Hollywood gets for not listening to our Vince Vaughn movie ideas. Come on, people! Resident Dadvisor was gold!
Elsewhere, and I hate to relegate this to second-place news, but The Hunger Games: Catching Fire opened to an estimated $161.1 million, the best opening ever for November. Depending on how much the actual numbers (as opposed to the early estimates, which is what these are) change tomorrow afternoon, it could be the fourth highest opening ever, and the best opening ever for a movie not showing in 3D. But let’s be honest, we knew this was coming. The first Hunger Games opened with $152 million, and the second one had the benefit of being both the highly anticipated sequel and a much better movie (my review).
Catching Fire‘s debut ranks behind The Avengers, Iron Man 3 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, all of which had the added benefit of 3D ticket pricing. The previous record-holder for a 2D-only movie is last Summer’s The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million). Catching Fire‘s estimate is less than $250,000 ahead of The Dark Knight Rises, though, and there’s a good chance it winds up lower when actuals report on Monday. [BoxOfficeMojo]
With all this success, Jennifer Lawrence is probably just going to get an even bigger head, and at this rate she’ll never marry me. If I’m ever going to have a chance, she’s going to need something that significantly lowers her self-esteem. Like maybe she loses an arm in an accident. I could deal with that.
1. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Lionsgate) – $161,125,000
2. Thor: The Dark World (Buena Vista) – $14,117,000 ($167,837,000)
3. The Best Man Holiday (Universal) – $12,522,000 ($50,391,000)
4. Delivery Man (Buena Vista) – $8,125,000
5. Free Birds (Relativity Media) – $5,300,000 ($48,594,000)
6. Last Vegas (CBS Films) – $4,400,000 ($53,926,000)
7. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Paramount) – $3,450,000 ($95,451,000)
8. Gravity (Warner Bros.) – $3,305,000 ($245,503,000)
9. 12 Years a Slave (FoxSearchlight) – $2,800,000 ($29,293,000)
10. Dallas Buyers Club (Focus Features) – $2,770,000 ($6,450,000) [Indiewire]
On what planet does Vince Vaughn still have teen girl fans?
On planet sarcasm, where I wrote that sentence.
There’s no planet sarcasm.
“Oh, I’m sure you’ll have a lovely stay”
-Planet Sarcasm tourist bureau
-Oh, I definitely going to watch the new Vince Vaughn movie
Planet Earth trying to be more like Planet Sarcasm
OK Vince. I’ll give you that one. It wasn’t the most clear use of it I’ve ever seen though.
Yeah, sure it’s Mancini’s fault
Yeah, we’re definitely in a hurry to be more like Earth. That planet has really got it figured out.
-Planet Sarcasm Prime Minister
That banner picture could really benefit from a Vince Vaughn eating an ice cream cone.
That movie poster would be so much better if Vince Vaughn’s face was photoshopped onto every one of his kids, both boys and girls. And also, Vince Vaughn eating an ice cream cone.
I just spent several minutes looking for him. You’ve changed, Lince.
At this point if I was Vince Vaughan’s agent I’d probably force him to gain a lot of weight so he can pick up some of Kevin James’ overflow. And I mean both movie scripts and whatever falls out of his taco trough.
To be fair, though, Kevin James has some really nice food that falls out of said taco trough.
“Like maybe she loses an arm in an accident. I could deal with that.”
Just not the face. Not the face.
Or the bewbs.
Hey, it worked for Sir Paul McCartney.
Hey-o!
Vince Vaughn Shoots Blanks.
I’ll just go saw into my wrists with Swingers DVDs now. I’m sorry.
Vince Vaughn Comes Up Empty.
Pass those when you’re done, would you?
points to both of you
This movie would be better if it was about Vince Vaughn finding out that he has all these kids because the man he used to blow loads into was keeping them in his cheeks like a fish and then spitting them into women’s pussies about town and he must track down that man and box his ears.
+1 sperm
Now that’s an original concept.
Eh, I’ve heard Vince Vaughn is a giant asshole. But I would also like to drink beers with him.. and just ask annoying questing about Rudy for hours.
thomascourts is one of seven credited screenwriters for Delivery Man.
Not sure how your wife will feel when she catches you bating to the American Hustle tailer.
*trailer
So Catching Fire was catching fire at the box office?
Please show yourself out.
I’m sure there’s a cream for that
Delivery man makes me wonder if Chris Pratt has an agent, or simply takes every third offer. His choices are desperately random.
I think he looks at a script and says, “Oh, yeh, I can outshine the star in this”. So far he’s right.
He’s also got a TV schedule to work around.
He should just go ahead and make ‘Dodgeball 2’
Justin Long is probably available
@Sep: He will be once he’s done redefining cinema in Kevin Smith’s fuckin walrus movie
Does your lesbian correspondent have a take on Kill Your Darlings? Because (and I’ve said this before) they must be doing it wrong…
“Delivery Man” and “The Heat” allows you to walk out of the theatre twice.
What this film was truly lacking were Chevy Chase in the lead and the title Spermanent Vacation.