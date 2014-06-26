Bruce Willis and Jason Patric Both Have Particular Sets Of Skills In ‘The Prince’

Whether intentional or not, 50 Cent’s unusual yet magnificent acting relationship continues with Bruce Willis in the upcoming modern gangster film, The Prince. But this time Willis is actually facing off against Jason Patric and Mr. Cent is just a supporting character. Yet we should still all acknowledge how lucky we are to be watching the rapper act any time that he is cast in something. That’s aside from the point, though, and we shift the focus to The Prince’s incredibly unique plot – someone kidnapped Patric’s daughter, and he’ll do whatever it takes and kill whomever he pleases to get her back.
That someone is Willis, according to the new trailer for The Prince, as something in their past has left him holding a grudge against Patric, and this beef can only be squashed through good, old-fashioned, murderous vengeance. Even John Cusack is like, “Let’s keep this clean, okay?” No sir, there is no “keeping it clean” in the seedy underbelly of Las Vegas’s mob life, only keeping it real.
Based on the true story of the producers that kidnapped Jason Patrick’s actual daughter to get him to appear in this piece of shit.
Bruce Willis: “People who have limbs that were amputated still feel the pain in that limb. And I…well I still wake up every morning and try to…comb my hair.” *breaks down and sobs*
HA! I’m still giggling 10 mins later.
In a surprising twist, Prince turns out to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping, as he wants the daughter’s renowned design sensibilities for his international blouse conglomerate.
That looks awful, and not just because John Cusack is in it.
Aww? Always get behind the Cusack.
Willis’ goatee makes The Mighty Feklahr think this movie is just for men.
Get to the part where he sings “Purple Rain!”
Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse, 50c shows up.