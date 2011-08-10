Bruce Willis Takes Over for Dennis Quaid in Role of 'Guy Slumming It in GI Joe'

Bruce Willis is in negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming sequel to G.I. Joe. Willis would play General Joe Coulton in GI Joe 2: Retaliation, which is set to be directed by Jon M. Chu, previously of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers. …Wait, what? HOW DID I NOT KNOW

Willis is in negotiations to play General Joe Colton, considered to be the founder of the Joe squad. The character never appeared in the original “Joe” cartoons, and he’ll make his live-action debut with the sequel. Given Colton’s high rank, it’s likely that Willis’ role is lighter on the combat side and heavier on barking the orders that make the action happen. In fact, on the surface, the Colton role sounds pretty similar to the one occupied by Dennis Quaid in the first “G.I. Joe” movie. He played General Hawk, then commander of the team; there’s been no word on whether or not Quaid’s returning for a sequel. [MTV]

Well frankly, I think that’s just blah blah something something headdesk fartsnooze. (*donkey sound*)