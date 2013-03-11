Captain Canuck Is Making More Progress Than Justice League

Last year, it was revealed that the Canadian production company Mind’s Eye Entertainment had plans of bringing Captain Canuck to the big screen as an even more polite version of Captain America. While the idea was still in its infancy, Mind’s Eye (pronounced Mind’s Eh?) had already hired veteran writer Arne Olsen to write the screenplay, and when you get the guy who wrote Cop and a Half, you know that you’re on the fast track to an instant blockbuster.
While the film still has no star, plot or any other new details since that July report, the franchise is at least taking a step in the right direction by creating a Captain Canuck animated web series in order to remind everyone that Captain Canuck is something that once existed.
Comic book writer Richard Comely, who launched the Captain Canuck franchise in 1975 with fellow artist George Freeman, has tapped Captain Canuck INC and animation partner Smiley Guy Studios to produce the five episode online series.
The web series production follows Mind’s Eye Entertainment stick-handling a live action feature film adaptation based on the Captain Canuck comic book series. (Via THR)
Damn it, THR, you’re supposed to leave the lazy hockey puns to me. Now I’m forced to choose between a moose joke or a syrup pun. Oh I know! You could say that Captain Canuck is really mountying a comeback. That’s some fantastic Canadian wordplay right there.
Oh, and as for choosing the actor who should play Captain Canuck? He should obviously be a young, handsome, physically fit Canadian man, and I can only think of one man who fits that limited mold…
That’s right, Raymond Burr. Wait, my messenger loon just delivered an important letter. It appears that Burr is dead. That’s a gosh damn shame. Okay, make it Will Arnett then.
Not to point out the obvious but we already have the real-life version of this movie and his name is Baby Goose.
This. Always this.
So… that’s not the guy from Alpha Flight?
I guess the variation in Canadian super-patriots is about as narrow as the American ones.
he bought the same outfit down at the Sally Anne.
Is there a Canadian equivalent of Batman? Is he Canadian Goose-themed? Because Canadian Geese are vicious assholes.
Except for Baby Goose, of course.
All birds are evil.
“Hey George, can you make me a rough drawing of Captain Canusk’s fortress?”
“So, sketch you one?”
“Actually, I was thinking Ontario.”
I’m sorry, someone said “Canadian word play” and I blacked out for a minute….
For shame Pete. For shame. If you’re going with place-based puns there’s always Regina!
No star? So who really thinks anyone other than Nathan Fillion would be right for this role?
Just so you know, and not to be all nerdy, but if any of you have seen Lost Girl, the male lead is the voice of Captain Canuck for the animated web series. As for the live action version…clearly Baby Goose.
If Baby Goose isn’t cast as Captain Canuck I’m filing a class-action lawsuit.
I just wish this would be made, so that 10 years from now we could have a re-boot (except in Canada they’d pronounce it “re-bout”).
We already have superheroes in Canada, it’s every single person who works at Tim Horton’s during the morning shift.
*single tear*
I’m guessing Daniel Cudmore will be Captain Canuck. But it’d be amazing if Baby Goose was cast as the lead.
“While the film still has no star, or plot…”
There’s an excellent chance that after this movie is edited and premiered it still won’t have a star or a plot.
Wolverine is the real Canadian super hero. Forget Alpha Flight and any of this tier three BS. Wolvie is a hoser.
I like how no one can just be genuinely excited about this :(