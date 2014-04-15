Channing Tatum Admits That He Met With An ‘X-Men’ Producer About Playing Gambit

As everyone goes nuts over the latest clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past, it might be time to start looking ahead to X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, because of the potential involvement of our boy C-Tates. It has already been rumored for some time that Channing Tatum is being considered for the role of Gambit in Fox’s X-Men universe, but I don’t really think that it’s a rumor anymore, seeing as Tatum already said he wants the role – because his dad is kind of from Louisiana – and X-Men producer Lauren Schuler Donner said that she wants Tatum to play Gambit, because ain’t no boo can re$ist dat hot playboy bump n grind like C-Tates B pimpin’, f*ck whatcha heard.

And if you somehow still doubt that it’s going to happen, Tatum revealed to MTV that he already met with Donner, and nobody is buying the cute and innocent routine, C-Tates.

“I met with Lauren Schuler Donner. I would love—Gambit’s my really only X-Men that I’ve ever loved. I [mean] I’ve loved them all, they’re all great, [but] I don’t know I guess just being from down south—my dad’s from Louisiana and I’m from Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida—I don’t know I just related to him. He’s just kind of a suave; he’s the most un-X-Men X-Man who’s ever been in X-Men, other than maybe Wolverine. He’s kind of like the anti-hero; he’s a thief. He’s not even like a hero, he’s kind of walking the line of grey. He loves women and drinking and smoking, he’s just a cool guy that happens to have a good moral center.” (Via Collider)

This is actually what it looked like when Tatum took the call from Donner:

Until Fox and Tatum finally announce that he’ll be playing Gambit, though, we do at least have some actual certain news for Magic Mike XXL, which will be directed by Steven Soderbergh’s longtime assistant Greg Jacobs. The sequel to the wildly successful 2012 male stripper film has a release date now, and despite mine and Vince’s hopes, it won’t be released on 6/9. Instead, it will hit theaters on July 3, 2015, as there’s nothing that screams America more than a bunch of bros wagging their dongs.

None of the co-stars of Magic Mike have signed deals for the sequel yet, according to Collider, but Tatum thinks that “everyone’s gonna be back,” and he offered a little more insight into the plot.

“This one will be a road trip movie. Without giving a lot away, we don’t wanna make it a really serious, slice-of-life movie. We want to have reality in it, but we don’t want to make it some dark drama. There was some darkness in the last one that I think surprised people and shocked people. This one, we want there to be a lot of conflict and a lot of struggle, but we also want there to be a shit-ton of fun. A shit-ton of just ridiculous stuff that you would never see in a movie.”

C-Tates with corn rows or get the f*ck out.