Channing Tatum Admits That He Met With An ‘X-Men’ Producer About Playing Gambit

As everyone goes nuts over the latest clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past, it might be time to start looking ahead to X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, because of the potential involvement of our boy C-Tates. It has already been rumored for some time that Channing Tatum is being considered for the role of Gambit in Fox’s X-Men universe, but I don’t really think that it’s a rumor anymore, seeing as Tatum already said he wants the role – because his dad is kind of from Louisiana – and X-Men producer Lauren Schuler Donner said that she wants Tatum to play Gambit, because ain’t no boo can re$ist dat hot playboy bump n grind like C-Tates B pimpin’, f*ck whatcha heard.
And if you somehow still doubt that it’s going to happen, Tatum revealed to MTV that he already met with Donner, and nobody is buying the cute and innocent routine, C-Tates.
“I met with Lauren Schuler Donner. I would love—Gambit’s my really only X-Men that I’ve ever loved. I [mean] I’ve loved them all, they’re all great, [but] I don’t know I guess just being from down south—my dad’s from Louisiana and I’m from Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida—I don’t know I just related to him. He’s just kind of a suave; he’s the most un-X-Men X-Man who’s ever been in X-Men, other than maybe Wolverine. He’s kind of like the anti-hero; he’s a thief. He’s not even like a hero, he’s kind of walking the line of grey. He loves women and drinking and smoking, he’s just a cool guy that happens to have a good moral center.” (Via Collider)
This is actually what it looked like when Tatum took the call from Donner:
Until Fox and Tatum finally announce that he’ll be playing Gambit, though, we do at least have some actual certain news for Magic Mike XXL, which will be directed by Steven Soderbergh’s longtime assistant Greg Jacobs. The sequel to the wildly successful 2012 male stripper film has a release date now, and despite mine and Vince’s hopes, it won’t be released on 6/9. Instead, it will hit theaters on July 3, 2015, as there’s nothing that screams America more than a bunch of bros wagging their dongs.
None of the co-stars of Magic Mike have signed deals for the sequel yet, according to Collider, but Tatum thinks that “everyone’s gonna be back,” and he offered a little more insight into the plot.
“This one will be a road trip movie. Without giving a lot away, we don’t wanna make it a really serious, slice-of-life movie. We want to have reality in it, but we don’t want to make it some dark drama. There was some darkness in the last one that I think surprised people and shocked people. This one, we want there to be a lot of conflict and a lot of struggle, but we also want there to be a shit-ton of fun. A shit-ton of just ridiculous stuff that you would never see in a movie.”
C-Tates with corn rows or get the f*ck out.
Magic Mike 2: Dallas Buys Another Club
Magic Mike 2 the Streets
Do You Believe In Magic Mike
Magic Mike: Tokyo Ripped
You, sir, should clearly be writing the script for all the Crow movies. Which Hollywood producer do we need to beat up to make this happen?
I am one conflicted nerd. On the one hand, Gambit is absolutely the worst. On the other hand, C-Tates is goofily likeable. On the mutant third hand, Gambit’s supposed to be slim, suave, and sleazy; C-Tates is broad, low-key likeable, and kind of wholesome.
In summation, I’d say I’m agin’ it, but would probably watch out of traditional car-wreck fascination.
What’s so bad about Gambit? I always thought he was one of the more interesting characters. At least he’s not an uptight dildo like Cyclops.
He was a mysterious character that got run into the ground once he got very popular. Handsome Boba Fett, in other words.
Both Gambit and Wolverine have suffered the same fates the last decade.
Also, Cyclops is no longer an uptight dildo. For a while there he Namor, Magneto, and Wolverine all following him out of respect. Now he’s branded as a terrorist.
If you read this fast enough it looks like Channing Tatum was originally going to play Cam Gigandet.
So we’re just gonna forget that Taylor Kitsch’s Gambit ever existed eh.
bring him back!
I forgot Taylor Kitsch.
Well most people like to forget that X-Men Origins: Wolverine ever existed.
I’m betting C-Tates wants to use Gambit’s bo staff as a stripper pole.
If C-Tates wants to play Gambit he got ta pay da tiiiiiithe, mon ami!
That sloshing sound you hear is my girlfriend masturbating so furiously in a 2016 movie theatre that you can hear it in the past.
I haven’t seen a chick masturbate in a movie theater since Waterworld.
Guess Kevin Costner swimming shirtless really got my mom all wet too!
Burnsy use your connections to get us leaked scripts again.