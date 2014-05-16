Check Out Steve Carell’s Terrifying Prosthetics In ‘Foxcatcher’

Foxcatcher comes from Moneyball director Bennett Miller and stars Channing Tatum as wrestler Mark Schultz, who’s out for justice after schizo millionaire weirdo John du Pont murders his brother, Dave. (An event famously immortalized in the Cheech and Chong elegy “Dave’s Not Here, Man.”) Steve Carell plays du Pont as creepily as possible, complete with a big nose prosthetic and gunt. Could this by Carell’s One Hour Photo? You may also notice C-Tates’ cauliflower ear. I don’t know if this will be any good, and I hate Moneyball (shut up, Mickey Rourke agrees with me), but the prosthetics guy deserves a raise.
If you didn’t know, cauliflower ear happens when you get a small tear in your ear cartilage. The tear fills up with blood, and, the same way bones do, the cartilage tries to heal itself. Only with the scar tissue, it generally hardens into a different, thicker shape. It’s caused by grinding your ears against things a lot (the floor, other dudes, etc.), like wrestlers, judo guys, and rugby players are wont to do. It’s the same reason C-Tates has a cauliflower wang.
This movie looks so good but I’m worried that Channing Tatum is gonna go into a store and sing an iTunes song with a guitar so that Steve carell loves him. That movie sucked money balls
BASED ON A TRUE STORY. The most frightening phrase in films today.
Uh, boy. This one’s going to need added vampires or fighting robots if it wants to see cash. What a story.
ACTING!!!
Gunt. Meesa no like that word.
I too have cauliflower wang. Also cauliflower right hand.
Looks like he’s made up for a live-action version of his Despicable Me character.
Channing Tatum’s so smooth, he could make cauliflower wang sexy: “Hey boo, u look hungry. How ’bout I whip up some cream of cauliflower?”
Seriously on the fence about CTates. Leaning more towards the don’t like side.
He’s going to carry over that look for live-action Despicable Me.
Why didn’t they just cast Josh Pais instead of putting makeup on Carrell to look like him.
Brick Tamland vs. Gambit. A battle for the ages
i hope the movie ends with karelin coming in out of nowhere to suplex everyone to death
The best part of that .gif is Kevin Nash standing in the back left, fingers poised on his vest buttons, staring at the PA, thinking, “Do I take off my shirt now? I take off my shirt now, right?”
I know, because that’s pretty much how my prom went. And it turns out that, no, I was not supposed to take my shirt off.
That beginning description is throwing me off. He never goes out for justice. His brother is killed in 96′ and DuPont is arrested after a 2day stand off with the police
Also, Schultz retired from wrestling in 88. I haven’t read the book so I’m kind of confused how it all shakes out.
He just looks like an old Channing Tatum. Maybe they’ll have a plot twist where he is actually his father.