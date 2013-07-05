Check Out The First TV Spot For ‘Riddick’

The third installment in the Chronicles of Riddick series, simply titled Riddick, hits theaters on September 6 and stars Vin Diesel once again as the titular science-fiction antihero with the super cool abilities of being able to see in the dark and kick the asses of every species throughout the universe. Karl Urban returns with his intergalactic mullet as Vaako, while they’re joined by Katee Sackhoff, Dave Bautista, Bokeem Woodbine and others as the people out to finally capture the greatest fugitive of any galaxy, whose full name is Richard B. Riddick.

It would seem that despite defeating their king, the Necromancers have turned on Riddick since Chronicles, and they left him on an empty planet to die alone. Of course, that won’t stop every bounty hunter in the universe from finding and trying to capture him and then, I’m sure, hilarity ensues.

Anyway, Riddick’s new TV spot debuted yesterday, and it looks more Pitch Black than it does Chronicles, which is great for everyone, except for Judi Dench, who probably sobered up and skipped this one.