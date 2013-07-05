Check Out The First TV Spot For ‘Riddick’

The third installment in the Chronicles of Riddick series, simply titled Riddick, hits theaters on September 6 and stars Vin Diesel once again as the titular science-fiction antihero with the super cool abilities of being able to see in the dark and kick the asses of every species throughout the universe. Karl Urban returns with his intergalactic mullet as Vaako, while they’re joined by Katee Sackhoff, Dave Bautista, Bokeem Woodbine and others as the people out to finally capture the greatest fugitive of any galaxy, whose full name is Richard B. Riddick.
It would seem that despite defeating their king, the Necromancers have turned on Riddick since Chronicles, and they left him on an empty planet to die alone. Of course, that won’t stop every bounty hunter in the universe from finding and trying to capture him and then, I’m sure, hilarity ensues.
Anyway, Riddick’s new TV spot debuted yesterday, and it looks more Pitch Black than it does Chronicles, which is great for everyone, except for Judi Dench, who probably sobered up and skipped this one.
tremors…. in space
If I were a movie executive I would lose my job within a month for greenlighting a dozen movies whose entire pitch was those three words.
Also for badmouthing Naomi Watts’ nips all over Hollywood.
Isn’t Tremors in space Dune? *waits for angry Dune fans*
@The Hammer
YOU TAKE THAT BACK RIGHT NOW!!! DUNE WAS A MASTERPIECE. WHO ARE YOU TO SAY THINGS LIKE THAT ABOUT JENNIFER ANNISTON!
I think I saw that chair at Brookstone the other day
Is anyone talking about the very weird Morgan Stanley ad campaign that’s all over YouTube lately? (for example, the one preceding the ad the for some movie that I just watched on this page)
I don’t know why his ability to see in the dark is so awesome. If you put on a pair of thermal and/or night vision goggles, you can have that same ability. Whoop-dee-fucking-doo
his vision is purple. thats a power.
No no, purple is a fruit: [www.youtube.com]
Pitch Black 2 is decidedly not a bad thing.
It’s rated R.. That is also not a bad thing.
Its Necromongers dude. Get it together! SHIT!
THE WEDGIES ARE COMING!
THE WEDGIES ARE COMING!
The Clippers accidentally signed this movie to a 4-year deal. :(
Still trying to figure out why someone named Urban isn’t pitch black.
I’ll just go ahead and assume that Vin Diesel and Karl Urban will be in the World of Warcraft movie.
I don’t care how silly this seems, I fucking loooooved Chronicles of Riddick. It totally turned me around on Vin Diesel.
It seems terribly silly. Why didn’t you need to be turned around on Vin Diesel?
Everything the man touches turns to gold.
did*