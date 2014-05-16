Check Out The Trailer For Eventual Oscar Nominee ‘Mr. Turner’

#Trailers
05.16.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Mike Leigh is a familiar name and face* when it comes time for Academy Awards nominations, as he’s been nominated for Best Writing five times and Best Director another two times since 1997. Unfortunately, Leigh never won for his critical darlings, Vera Drake and Secrets & Lies, but his fortunes may be about to change with this year’s sure-to-be-an-immediate-Oscar-contender, Mr. Turner, which Leigh wrote and directed. Mr. Turner stars Timothy Spall as the eccentric British painter J.M.W. Turner, who was clearly so important that he used three initials in his name. It’s not too unlike how I use POO for all of my bowling scores.

Variety’s Scott Foundas referred to Mr. Turner, which is entered at the Cannes Film Festival and will play in American theaters that have large old leather chairs later this year, as “an ecstatically beautiful and exquisitely detailed portrait of the artist as a cantankerous middle-aged man.” That is almost word-for-word the same description that I used for The Expendables 2, so it must be as good as advertised.

*Is it just me or does he look a lot like Billy Joel?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSCANNESCANNES FILM FESTIVALMIKE LEIGHMR. TURNEROSCAR BAITPERIOD PIECESTIMOTHY SPALLTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP