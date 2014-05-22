Check Out The Trailer For The Roger Ebert Documentary ‘Life Itself’

There isn’t a player in this hardcore movie blogging game that wouldn’t pour a little out for Roger Ebert given the chance, as he and Gene Siskel were the original mack daddies and daddy macks of telling the American people whether a movie sucked or not. Alas, they’ve both moved on to the empty movie theater balcony in the sky, and for the first time since he passed away on April 4, 2013, Ebert’s story is being told in documentary form. Director Mike James is the man behind Life Itself, which reveals a personal look at Ebert’s rise to fame as the most powerful critic in the world, as well as his struggle with cancer and the subsequent loss of his ability to speak in 2007.
Life Itself features some of Ebert’s friends and favorite filmmakers discussing the relationships that they had with him over the years, and with James telling the story – his documentary Hoop Dreams was Ebert’s pick for the best movie of the 90s – it’s sure to be an emotional journey.
I love Ebert and I enjoyed his writing even if I completely disagreed with him about 60% of the time. I do think it’s funny that he was always getting blamed for killing criticism when he was alive but was immediately sainted when he died.
I wish this entire doc was Werner Herzog interviews.
He kind of turned into Andy Rooney towards the end, but I still read his review of just about every movie I saw and liked. I just loved his writing, and I felt like he mostly tried to give every movie a fair shake, even if it was waaaay out of his wheelhouse.
Here’s an excerpt from his review of “Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie” that I won’t forget:
“There is a scene in this film where a character is defecated on by several people at the same time, and I dunno … I didn’t enjoy it.”
Heard that Rog. Heard that.
I didn’t feel like he was being sainted in the media after he died but I do think we all immediately started missing him and his voice very very much the moment he was gone. And I also appreciate people who refuse to eulogize the deceased and admit that the person who died was every bit as much as an a**hole as they were awesome when they were around, it sounds like some of the people interviewed in the doc admit as much about Ebert.
Yup, totally going to see this.
You had me at nostalgic Werner Herzog.
I teared up a little with Herzog.
Ditto. So dusty in here.
One of my heroes. The reason (along with Kael and Thomson) that I became a film critic, if only for a short while.
The director’s name is Steve James.
You mean this isn’t directed by former NBA point guard Mike James? I’m out.
Or directed by 5secondfilms’ Mike James? I’m out.
I really enjoyed watching him on TV with Siskel, but not so much reading him solo in the later years. He was constantly getting basic plot points wrong and basing opinions on incorrect memories of the film.. seemed very sloppy. Granted, I know he saw a ton of movies every week, but still. I was more interested in his back and forth and his quick wit than with his writing.
He definitely became out of touch and kind of pearl clutch-y in his later years, but that’s to be expected I guess, though still kind of annoying.
I grew up watching this guy. Gene Siskel ftw. Enough said.
Siskel was the Alpha, and always won the arguments, but we needed that namby-pamby Ebert to have an argument, so RIP.