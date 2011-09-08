Chris Evans Is Having A Blast On The Set Of The Avengers

The other day, our beloved Uproxxian colleague RoboPanda mentioned that a recent study revealed that people like movie and TV spoilers because they help them feel more familiar with the subject and ultimately make them easier to follow. If that is the case, this is the greatest summer of our lives because we can’t click the mouse twice without coming across spoilers, what with World War Z’s panic outbreaks and Anne Hathaway’s super tight Catwoman costume in The Dark Knight Rises. Hell, there’s even a rumor that Chris Nolan may be shooting spoiler scenes just to screw with us. Don’t tease our hunger, Chris!
But this is a movie blog and Vince has child support to pay, so we’re going to keep your spoiler pangs at bay. Today’s hot spoilers come in the form of more costume looks on the set of The Avengers. Aside from Scarlett Johansson’s racktastic Black Widow, there’s really nothing new here, but we couldn’t get past Chris Evans’ face.
Seriously, he’s so delightfully strange. Also, I included what may be my favorite Thor picture ever. Admittedly, I’ve never had a different favorite Thor picture, but this one is still pretty special.
(Images via The Superficial)
And we close with Thor and the Hover Hand.
Nice. Very nice.
Evans tongue has its own agent.
Rather than chew scenery he licks scenery.
Okay, those were sub-par. I’ll move on.
I’d wager that, since that costume looks totally retarded, he’s just going along with the ol’ “when in Rome” adage.
Seriously, if after seeing these pics, there aren’t a handful of Comic Con’ers shuffling down to their basements to rework their costumes for not looking stupid enough, I’d be shocked.
Lieutenant Armenia would never be that cavalier about crime fighting.
Stephen Colbert did a thing on Tuesday about a study showing that people like knowing the end of books and stories before they read them. People are fucking idiots, although when my daughter recites the alphabet she starts by saying “Spoiler Alert: Z.”
“Why you-a no eat Mama Mancini’s meat-a-balls?”
I thought it was compulsory to eat Mama Mancini’s balls upon entering the Mancini household? Who got away this time? Oliver?
What happened to SJ’s bewbs? This recession has gone to far.
He’s really white.
Looks like someone felt like getting blazed back in his Winnie.
70 years in the ice and your tongue might flop around too. Or, maybe ScarJo is standing just out of shot in those photos.
Lince, He loves you 4-ev!
Guy’cha! Grape Ape has captured Thor!!!
Cap’s WWII costume looked much better.
Wow. Captain America’s costume looks like a cheap Halloween costume. Or Captain America themed pajamas.
How can we make Captain America look more like an asshole?
Hmm, let’s put an “A” on his forehead and a starfish on his chest!