Chris Evans Is Writing The Perfect Rom-Com In The Trailer For ‘A Typical Rom-Com’

Ever wonder what Captain America: The Winter Soldier would have looked like as a romantic comedy? Well, wonder no more, because the fine people at Voltage Pictures are bringing us Playing it Cool, which stars Chris Evans as a bro’s bro just trying to live the life of a man with no regrets about slaying all of the poon in his path. Except, wouldn’t you know it? (*record scratch*) (*dog covers eyes*) (*black guy shouts, “Aw hell no!”*) He ends up falling in love with the one girl that he can’t have. Just like in real life, am I right, fellas?

So what does a guy do when he meets a girl who is engaged? He becomes her best friend. “Men and women can’t be friends,” says the girl who is just one of the guys. Haha, Aubrey Plaza is right, because Evans totally ends up sleeping with Miss Right, and it’s safe to say that hijinks of the heart ensue.

In case you’d like a slightly more straight-forward synopsis, you could just pull random words out of the air, or you can read this description:

This is the story of ME (Evans), a young man disillusioned by love, who meets a breathtaking young woman, HER (Monaghan), at a charity dinner by pretending to be a philanthropist. Only one problem: she’s engaged. Yet, he engages into a platonic relationship to be able to keep seeing her. Like a young Walter Mitty using the power of imagination and wild vignettes, HE will stop at nothing to conquer HER heart.

If anything, we can try to pretend that this is a movie about the Falcon and Venom trying to help Captain America steal the girlfriend of Reed Richards, all while April Dwyer halfasses her way through a role that she probably detests. That actually sounds pretty good.