Chris Evans Is Writing The Perfect Rom-Com In The Trailer For ‘A Typical Rom-Com’

Ever wonder what Captain America: The Winter Soldier would have looked like as a romantic comedy? Well, wonder no more, because the fine people at Voltage Pictures are bringing us Playing it Cool, which stars Chris Evans as a bro’s bro just trying to live the life of a man with no regrets about slaying all of the poon in his path. Except, wouldn’t you know it? (*record scratch*) (*dog covers eyes*) (*black guy shouts, “Aw hell no!”*) He ends up falling in love with the one girl that he can’t have. Just like in real life, am I right, fellas?
So what does a guy do when he meets a girl who is engaged? He becomes her best friend. “Men and women can’t be friends,” says the girl who is just one of the guys. Haha, Aubrey Plaza is right, because Evans totally ends up sleeping with Miss Right, and it’s safe to say that hijinks of the heart ensue.
In case you’d like a slightly more straight-forward synopsis, you could just pull random words out of the air, or you can read this description:
This is the story of ME (Evans), a young man disillusioned by love, who meets a breathtaking young woman, HER (Monaghan), at a charity dinner by pretending to be a philanthropist. Only one problem: she’s engaged. Yet, he engages into a platonic relationship to be able to keep seeing her. Like a young Walter Mitty using the power of imagination and wild vignettes, HE will stop at nothing to conquer HER heart.
If anything, we can try to pretend that this is a movie about the Falcon and Venom trying to help Captain America steal the girlfriend of Reed Richards, all while April Dwyer halfasses her way through a role that she probably detests. That actually sounds pretty good.
As someone who watches What’s Your Number whenever its on HBO, I look forward to this entering the HBO rotation in about a 18 months.
Speaking of cliched Rom-Coms, I saw Chris Evan’s directorial debut at TIFF. Pretty much a direct ripoff of Before Sunrise (they even stole/adapted the ‘fake phone call’ bit), with some of the cheesiest dialogue going. 90 minutes never felt so long.
The fact that both Mr. Fantastic and the Falcon are in this is really making those Captain America/Human Torch lines even blurrier.
Falcon was also in What’s Your Number.
I was more interested in his romance with ~ Swinton in Snowpiercer.
This looked like a parody
Will see because Michelle Monaghan and also Aubrey Plaza. Despite Chris Evans.
Especially. Did you mean “Especially Chris Evans”?
Chris Evans is charming as can be. I’ve watched What’s Your Number way too many times because of him.
“Love isn’t a thinking thing. It’s a feeling thing.”
Somewhere Daryl Hall and John Oates are cursing the fact that they didn’t write that shit first.
Yes! When he was running in this trailer I just wanted him to pick up a football!
I have a feeling there’s more to this movie than the standard cliches. Some of the scenes in the trailer don’t fit the normal narrative. Also…. comic book people!!!
They should have cast Jessica Alba as the female love interest so it would have been about The Human Torch trying to bang his sister.
this is the skynet of romcoms… they’re becoming self aware