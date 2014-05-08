Chris Hemsworth Might Have Been Offered A Role In The ‘Lethal Weapon’ Remake

Next up on the remake/reboot board is the 80s/90s buddy action franchise Lethal Weapon, which has been the source of plenty of rumors since Mel Gibson and Danny Glover ruined Jet Li’s day at the end of Lethal Weapon 4 back in 1998. There has been talk of a fifth Lethal Weapon film that could explore what it’s like when Roger Murtaugh starts wearing adult diapers, and there have also been rumors of a total remake that would just start the story of Martin Riggs from scratch again. And of course there has also been the idea of a happy medium that would have the sons of Riggs and Murtaugh joining the police department, but the one common theme in each of these ideas is that Warner Bros. will be able to make a sh*tload of money from it again.

Yesterday, the Tracking Board claimed to have confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has been offered the Riggs role in the remake, which is apparently titled Lionhunters for some strange reason. According to this report – which doesn’t actually offer any evidence of confirmation, mind you – Joel Silver will return to produce, Justin Lin is attached to direct (of course he is) and even Shane Black might have offered input on the script, which would indeed have Hemsworth playing Martin Riggs, Jr. and seeking daddy’s permission to join the LAPD. And because I hate that I never get to make sh*t up and report it as rumor, you’ve heard it here first – Michael B. Jordan is playing his partner. There’s already a 90% chance that he’s the favorite anyway.

So there you have it – the Tracking Board has “confirmation” that Hemsworth has been offered the role. You’re more than welcome to take that for what it’s worth, but until I see something a little more convincing, this is the only Lethal Weapon movie I want to see…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T to Total Film)