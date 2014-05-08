Chris Hemsworth Might Have Been Offered A Role In The ‘Lethal Weapon’ Remake

Next up on the remake/reboot board is the 80s/90s buddy action franchise Lethal Weapon, which has been the source of plenty of rumors since Mel Gibson and Danny Glover ruined Jet Li’s day at the end of Lethal Weapon 4 back in 1998. There has been talk of a fifth Lethal Weapon film that could explore what it’s like when Roger Murtaugh starts wearing adult diapers, and there have also been rumors of a total remake that would just start the story of Martin Riggs from scratch again. And of course there has also been the idea of a happy medium that would have the sons of Riggs and Murtaugh joining the police department, but the one common theme in each of these ideas is that Warner Bros. will be able to make a sh*tload of money from it again.
Yesterday, the Tracking Board claimed to have confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has been offered the Riggs role in the remake, which is apparently titled Lionhunters for some strange reason. According to this report – which doesn’t actually offer any evidence of confirmation, mind you – Joel Silver will return to produce, Justin Lin is attached to direct (of course he is) and even Shane Black might have offered input on the script, which would indeed have Hemsworth playing Martin Riggs, Jr. and seeking daddy’s permission to join the LAPD. And because I hate that I never get to make sh*t up and report it as rumor, you’ve heard it here first – Michael B. Jordan is playing his partner. There’s already a 90% chance that he’s the favorite anyway.
So there you have it – the Tracking Board has “confirmation” that Hemsworth has been offered the role. You’re more than welcome to take that for what it’s worth, but until I see something a little more convincing, this is the only Lethal Weapon movie I want to see…
I can’t wait for all the zany antics that lead to Michael B. Jordan yelling, “I’m too young for this shit!”
Oh yeah, Mel Gibson is Australian.
I thought he was still radioactive.
He’s American, ain’t he?
I’ll tell you what he isn’t: Israeli
Born in America, raised in Australia.
Lena Dunham as Martina Riggs, and Kerry Washington as Rosey Murtagh
Why do we keep hearing plots involving the son-of-some-original-character? Sons of the Ghostbusters. Sons of the Goonies. Son of Axel Foley. Son of Martin Riggs. Do you think Billy Peltzer ever had a son? Somebody get on that, stat.
Has there ever been a decent movie sequel that involved the son-of-some-original character?
Comment of the Century.
I’m too Odin for this Sif!
Joe Pesci would be interested in reprising his role as Leo Getz playing an extra in the background of any scene
Let’s try this again:
Joe Pesci would be interested in
reprising his role as Leo Getzplaying an extra in the background of any scene
Martin Jr.: “Dad, can I join the police force?”
Martin Sr.: “You’re THIRTY-ONE YEARS OLD, do whatever you want!”
They should get Al Sharpton to do the narration for the trailer:
“Leth-All Wee-A-Pon 5, Coming Soon!”
Nah man Perd Hapley should be Murtaugh.
“In this reporter’s opinion, this reporter’s age, which is 42 years old, is much too old for this reporter to be involved in this sort of S-H-I-T. Those letters, I am told, spell ‘shit.'”
For all the complaining that I do regarding today’s crappy action movie cinematography (shaky-cam and such), as well as PG-13 ratings, I know the real reason today’s action movies suck, and I never hear anyone talk about it.
Today’s action movies don’t have memorable villains (especially the comic book movies that seem to think that since these characters are old and recognized, the writing can just gloss over those parts). Their characters are never developed, and they more often than not seem to just be evil for the sake of it. The reason why action movies like Lethal Weapon and Die Hard hold up is cuz everyone remember Gary Busey when he was still sane (and a credible actor), and Hans fucking Gruber.
Something I wish Stallone realized when he got Van fucking Damme as the villain for Expendables 2, since the dude has maybe 10 minutes of screentime. Eric Roberts may not be in the “action movie badass” league, but at least his character in the first film was fleshed out enough.
TLDR: Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the tipping point. Hollywood is gonna have to re-think they’re strategy when it comes to making action movies with a large fanbase. Remaking past successful movies and giving them a modern take by missing the entire point of the story is the wrong way to do it.
“Chris Hemsworth Might Have Been Offered A Role In The ‘Lethal Weapon’ Remake”
“Yesterday, the Tracking Board claimed to have confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has been offered the Riggs role in the remake, which is apparently titled Lionhunters for some strange reason.”
Confusing brothers are confusing.
You got that right. After six months, people got tired of Miley Cyrus telling them she was “a-datin’ that Thor fella” and tipped her off that her boyfriend was the other Hemsworth.
You said Chris in the headline, and Liam in the actually article.
Which one was it? Because, the former would be much better than the latter.
Chris according to the source.
Probably why he’s the one in the banner pic and tagged in the article.
Please find a place for Charlie Day in this.
I would just like to say that there are literally zero situations where I will not watch that final fight scene in Lethal Weapon 4 if it’s on TV.
Truff.
It’s great, but Mel Gibson vs. Gary Busey on the front lawn in the first one is still one of the more gnarly fight scenes put on film.
Which makes me think… who is our generation’s Jet Li? Could this be the role that brings Iko Uwais to Hollywood?
Here’s the thing about Chris Hemsworth [31.media.tumblr.com]
@T for Short- That made me feel bad about me, jerk.
There, there. I bet you’re really smart!
I hope they get the Hemsworth thing straightened out. I know producers get really pissed when they intend to hire James Franco and Dave shows up instead.
I’d probably get pissed if either showed up.
Schwarzenegger as Riggs, Carl Weathers as Murtaugh.
Do it!
they should go GrimDark with the remake and have Idris Elba for Murtaugh and Chris Hemsworff as Riggs
Idris Elba for Murtaugh I could definitely get behind. But then, I think I speak for the internet when I say I could get behind Idris Elba for just about any role, up to and including Elric of Melnibone.