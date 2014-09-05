Chris Pratt Reveals What Goes On His Own Totally Awesome Mix, And It’s Totally Awesome/Kinda Embarrassing

You can love Guardians of the Galaxy, you can hate Guardians of the Galaxy, but if you don’t at least like the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack, you’re completely and totally wrong.* From David Bowie, to the Jackson 5, to the Piña Colada song (ugh, maybe scratch that one), Galaxy’s music brought a nostalgic, lighthearted energy to a buoyant, playful storyline. Now Chris Pratt, aka ‘Star-Lord,’ revealed to IGN (via Cinemablend) what went on his own “Totally Awesome Volume 1” mix:
“I made a mixed tape for my brother that was essentially an Awesome Mix – Vol.1, but it was all the music I loved and made me think of him, and that was from the 80’s.’
What was the music Chris Pratt listened to in the 80s? Was it spine-tingling hair metal? Upchucking street punk? How about some . . . Starship Enterprise:
And some Run-D.M.C. . . .
And – I’m so sorry to do this to you, but . . .
Madonna also made the list, but that’s a pretty conventional choice. It takes a certain kind of bravery to admit that you listened – and continue to listen to – “We Are The World,” but Pratt is the one megaceleb who can totally put it off. Sweet, goodhearted, and popular for (yeah, legitimate) good reasons, Pratt’s own mix complements Guardian’s own goodhearted, popular soundtrack and the movie’s goodhearted, popular, feel. Don’t you feel good now?
*or right.
Any playlist that includes “It’s Tricky” is okay in my book.
Stop making me love you, Chris Pratt. It’s not fair.
Are you saying Vince has some competition?
Because, I mean, we haven’t paid for the plane ticket yet. There’s still time to get it changed.
Did Mancini shut down the chick with the Swearengen avatar?
Al? Jeezus, I hope not….she’s like, my 3rd favorite I-don’t-know-her-but-she’s-Canadian-and-has-a-fake-maybe-real-crush-on-Mancini girl in the world.
She’s probably just stalking Vince at TIFF. That’s where all Canadians go in September, if I understand things correctly.
No joke here, but the “Pina Colada” song is literally the worst song of all time, right? It is a story about two bored “lovers” (totally 70’s term right there) looking for strange in the personal ads (stuff typed out on actual paper versus Craigslist), setting up a clandestine meeting, then only finding out at the meeting that they meet EACH OTHER. So, they definitely both caught each other actively attempting to cheat, and they are TOTALLY COOL WITH IT. And it rekindles the spark! Jesus Christ on a handcart, the worst shit ever reduced to tape, then transferred to vinyl, before ultimately assaulting us years later. Absolutely the worst piece of shit ever, even worse than stuff by Pitbull, and yet it so perfectly encapsulates the 70’s. Awful.
Totally agree. Thematically at least it is the cheesiest piece of shit ever.
I third the emotion. It’s so bad I’m surprised it hasn’t been adapted into a Hallmark Channel movie.
I’ll always love “Pina Colada” because it gave us the best ever moment from a Norm Macdonald movie:
“Hell Yeah, Rolling Stones, Street Fightin’ Man, G Sevaaaahnnnnnn!’
“You just hit G….. 8.”
Haha @thebuddha one of the best of all time!
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t know, I mean A Horse With No Name is worse just because the lyrics are just not there, it’s my pick for the worst song of no time.
Still better than any Jimmy Buffet song.
Kinda like how Love The One You’re With is about settling for someone else
There are not people who hate Guardians Of The Galaxy
This should be a question
People who don’t like guardians of the galaxy? is that a metaphor? because I just don’t get it.
yeah. there are.
they are called butt hurt DC fans
DC fan here…And I love good MOVIES, regardless of what studio or property they came from.
And Guardians is a great movie.
Now the comic…
Jeez, Chris Pratt has even worse taste than Andy Dwyer.
Two things:
1) I strongly recommend clicking play on the Starship video (We Built This City), then scroll up and watch the Star-Lord dance gif on loop while it plays.
2) For an added good time, play “We Built This City” while you play the first “level” of SimCity (Village). You can get 2,000 citizens in the time it takes for that song to be over. What? Like you’re so great.