A Complete Timeline Of Christian Bale’s Insanely Frequent Body Transformations

Empire of the Sun (1987)
We all have to start somewhere, and before Bale hit the gym to become a beefy Bruce Wayne, and before he starved himself to become a disgustingly skeletal night terror, he was just a normal teenaged boy. A normal teenaged boy starring in a film by one of the most successful director/producers (Steven Spielberg) of all time. Yup, totally normal stuff I’m sure we can all relate to.
Swing Kids (1993)
Peanut butter and jelly. Cookies and milk. Nazis and swing music. All of these things could not do without the other. Anyway, we’re here to talk about Christian Bale’s abs, and it’s not clear whether he’s developed any yet at the end of his teenage years, but he’s looks to be in normal fighting shape.
Velvet Goldmine (1998)
Alright, the soon-to-be-Psycho is finally hitting the gym, getting his weight up. Standing next to director Todd Haynes — or an Eddie Izzard doppelgänger — he looks like Mr. Universe, but that seems rather easy. Moving on…
American Psycho (2000)
This may be Bale at his most shredded as it looks like he has .0001% body fat. We’ll call this the beginning of the yo-yo years, which — to this day — have not ceased. How many ladies want to re-purpose those tighty-whities into a shower cap?
Reign of Fire (2002)
In a film starring Bale and Matthew McConaughey (also a weight fluctuating prophet from the future) as two really fit badasses fighting dragons, it’s hard to tell which actor is testing my heterosexuality more. Perhaps it’s the whole dragons concept that’s really putting the squeeze on? Not sure, but Bale looks like he put on a little more size here, which must be just great to do whenever you please. “Oi! I think I should put on 10 kg. of muscle for this one,” said no one not never.
The Machinist (2004)
No, you’re not on a bad ayahuasca trip. And, yes, Christian Bale is exactly what your tour guide to hell would look like, so good luck sleeping. Bale famously lost 63 pounds for this role, effectively cementing his status as the human Stretch Armstrong. Skeletal Bale just wants a hug. Go hug bony Bale. Just don’t squeeze too tight.
In all seriousness, that type of weight yo-yoing can’t be healthy in the long term…
It’s not, and these guys know this. When Matt Damon lost 40 lbs. for “Courage Under Fire”, he had to take medication for a year to fix his adrenal gland.
It puts a lot of strain on the heart. Makes me think of Karen Carpenter.
That’s nothing, Orson Welles gained like 300 pounds for Touch of Evil without even trying!
He slowly trained for many years to prep for that role.
Welles then slimmed back down for his next role in…uh…
Bet you Welles is skinny now.
The “Velvet Goldmine” picture is of Christian Bale and the director Todd Haynes. NOT EDDIE IZZARD! NOT BY A LONG SHOT!
Also, it’s a promo pic, he was thinner/less buff in the film.
Why not use an actual pic from the film?
That’s what you took away from this?
@OhMyBalls Thanks, friend. There’s a critic/editor in all of us but I think Melodie is right. That might be Todd Haynes, but to say that’s “not Eddie Izzard by a LONGSHOT” is to say Bill Cosby is a romantic. If that isn’t Eddie Izzard — who stars in ‘Velvet Goldmine’ — then it’s the closest thing on this planet to him.
My takeaway? If you’re going to post an article on a “film” site, you should at least know what an actor looks like. Eddie Izzard has a very distinct features and that’s just plainly not him.
Not really sure why the fact that I pointed that out is an issue.
Dammit, now I want a box of Butterscotch Krimpets.
I also want Christian Bale to always look handsome, but that’s clearly not how he rolls.
There’s something so gross about his American Hustle paunch.
*pats belly* I think its courageous and kind of hot.
Bale might be my favorite actor just for the rant alone (the english accent just sounds better when you are ripping someone apart for walking around your set) but when you add the meta-ness (did I get that right. kids? ) with which he takes on his roles it takes it to another level. I might actually man-love christian (god fearing name as well). He’s got it all.
You have articulated m,y position exactly.
The things is he was absolutely right to rip that crew member a new one. Idiot should not have been walking around while they were filming.
I love how Bale stayed in character during the whole rant.
Best actor of his generation.
I’ll take Reign of Fire Christian Bale please. Mmmhmmm.
Didn’t the Cast Away weight fluctuations give Tom Hanks diabetes or something like that. Anyone confirm/deny?
He dealt with high blood sugar problems for years but eventually the weight fluctuations had a hand in giving him Type 2 Diabetes.
Yeah I remember Men’s Health did an article on severe weight loss in movies a few years back. Hanks wound up having severe problems with his kidneys, if I recall correctly.
I’m not going to lie to you, it’s gonna get weird… Two Dragons!!
He’s not going to be able to keep that shit up in 10 years
He’s not English he’s Welsh!
Not even an edit. Uproxx gives no fucks about getting basic facts right.
@Bert Macklin @Martez — He grew up in England, has English parents, and he himself does not consider himself Welsh, “as you can hear from his accent.”
“I was born in Wales but I’m not Welsh – I’m English”
More proof: [www.youtube.com]
*walks away from jury, slams down stack of files on the defense’s desk, audience begins to slow clap*
Ouch. That was ugly.
My all-time favorite weight transformation is still Mac from “It’s Always Sunny” just because “he thought it would be funny” and he didn’t let Devito do it because they all thought he would die.
i got salsa on my shirt
Steven Seagal has been training for American Gristle. At Arby’s