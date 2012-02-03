Chronicle Review: Can a cheap gimmick ruin a great story?

Can a cheap gimmick ruin a great story?
I bet when Josh Trank and Max Landis brought their pitch for Chronicle to a studio exec, they got about four words into before the exec held up his hands and said, “Wait, did you say ‘found-footage superhero movie?’ STOP RIGHT THERE! Here, take my entire wallet! Hell, you can come over and bang my mistress. Here’s my keys, there’s cocaine on the night stand.”
For trend-savvy businessmen who think in skin-deep marketing labels looking to recreate whatever was popular eight months ago, “found-footage superhero movie” is a word-powered Viagra boner, perfect for stabbing the nubile 18-year-olds they like to cast in everything. With Chronicle, it’s also a case of the hook, the most flashy thing about it, being the only obnoxious part of something otherwise pretty great. Found-footage is to Chronicle what that clear, one-button mouse was to Mac computers 10 years ago. Gimmick aside, it’s a high school movie that isn’t about the misunderstood loser courageously throwing off the shackles of his inexplicably cruel jock overlords. It’s a superhero movie in which the people who develop superpowers don’t have the morals of a 50s Boy Scout leader. I’d been hoping someone would make those for years, and now one movie does both? …What’s that you say? I have to watch it through the conceit of a high schooler’s camcorder? Boy, I could kick that Blair Witch right in the cunt.
Dane DeHaan plays our chronicler, Andrew, who conveniently for us in this world of diagetic-only video, is videotaping his entire life. Andrew’s mom is dying of cancer, his dad is an abusive alcoholic, and to top it off, he has crippling social anxiety. His only real connection to the world is his cousin, Matt (Alex Russell), who drives him to and from school every day and tries to get him to be more social. Matt’s also some kind of philosophy major (don’t ask, he’ll just start quoting Kant or Jung or some shit). Matt finally drags Andrew to a party, and there, out in the woods, Steve, the class president (Michael B. Jordan/Wallace from the Wire) has found a mysterious glowing clump of power-giving crystallized space jizz. Steve tells Matt, Matt drags Andrew along to film the whole thing, and BOOM, mind bullets.
It’s been a long time since a high school movie actually reminded me of actual high school, mainly because lines like “OMG, HOW COME YOU DON’T REMEMBER ME, MAVIS GARY, WE SHARED A SLEEPING BAG IN FORESTRY CLASS FOR 12 YEARS!” just don’t speak to me. Rather than the usual nerd-pines-for-cheerleader, what Chronicle captures that few other high school movies have is the way a random event, a shared ride home, a weird incident at a party, can thrust you into a whole new social circle, and how thrilling that can be (looking back on it, I’m pretty sure I acquired most of my current friends when I was the first to have a car). And when shut-in Andrew and class president Steve are brought together by circumstance, Steve doesn’t pull the usual GO AWAY, POORBRO, YOU’RE NOT ONE OF US. He’s nice. They become friends. He genuinely wants to help. That shouldn’t be revolutionary, but it’s incredible how many films assume popularity is based on assholishness. For the past 20 years, it seems like every high school movie has been written by some socially awkward loner whose self-inflicted feelings of rejection color his entire reality. People exactly like the Andrew character, actually.
And that’s the second part of what makes Chronicle good, the idea that maybe not everyone who gets a superpower will become a justice-seeking hero, or a villain bent on destruction. Maybe some will just be guys that use their powers to rock shit at a talent show, or destroy an entire city because they’re pissed off about lost car keys. It’s a relatable take on what it might be like to suddenly have a superpower. Well, almost. I’m pretty sure that if they made an honest movie about an 18-year-old me getting the power to alter physical matter with my mind, 90 percent of it would be me pulling up girls skirts, pulling down their tops, jiggling boobs with my mind, removing bras and underwear from a distance… After that it might even get pervy. Have you met a teenage male? But like, I get it, it’s a PG-13 movie.
The found-footage conceit still sucks, because not only is it totally unnecessary and never justified, by creating the unnecessary constraint that all footage has to come from one of the characters filming, we end up getting both the artsy-photographer-girl-as-love-interest, AND the character-is-filming-his-entire-life-for-a-blog. Screenwriters, seriously, stop it with the photographer chick. What are you, 12? “She’s not just a pretty face, bro, she takes pictures!” Oy. Even worse, this girl is apparently filming her entire life for some never-explained blog. Now, ever since reality TV became a thing, every stoner asswipe thinks it’s super clever to say, “What’s next, man? Eventually we’re all just going to be filming our entire lives, because the internet.” No. This is everyone’s dad’s faux-profound take on technology, and it’s about as insightful as “women be shoppin’.”
It’s a dumb gimmick, but Chronicle might never have gotten made without a dumb gimmick that sounded good in a pitch meeting. I liked it in spite of it. Hopefully they won’t need a gimmick next time.
Grade: B+
Can we start calling it “found-frottage”? Satisfies the vision in studio exec’s minds.
This is the cuntiest review I’ve ever read. Are you allowed to say that?
Cunt, that is.
sure, you’re allowed to say it, but that doesn’t make your misanthropic hyperbole any more true.
MICHAEL B JORDAN 4 LIFE
VINCE!
Vince would know all about the high school experience of dealing with space jizz is like nowadays.
I don’t mind the “gimmick” as long as it’s used appropriately. I excuse ‘kid’s videocamera to film kid’s friends.’ It makes sense to me.
Why are we watching this kid’s cam footage then? At least Blair Witch and Paranormal Activity SORT OF answered that question, this never does. And obviously, it’s a stretch to believe this kid is filming EVERYTHING, AND it leads to the dumb scene where he’s like, “Well maybe I use the camera to keep the world at a distance.” Yeah, no shit. I can stretch far enough to accept the not-that-believable idea that he’s filming everything, but there’s no payoff.
Okay, well that sounds dumb. I guess, I mean in theory. (I haven’t seen this yet.)
Armond White’s take:
“But when the three friends discover an ability to fly and play football in the sky, the metaphor for prowess and transcendence blends digital video effects and genuine cinematic spectacle into the damnedest thing since the skydiving scenes in Point Break. From there, Chronicle’s play with spectacle and imagination is almost a fascinating version of Plato’s allegory.”
I had to look up who Michael B. Jordan was. I was a little disappointed that he isn’t hanging off a basketball rim with his tongue out in any of his IMDb profile pictures. I’m whiter than an atagonist on Family Matters, but if I was blessed with a name like that I’d pose that way for all pictures forever.
/cool story, brocephus
He was awesome on FNL.
Saying it might get pervy if I suddenly had telekinesis is like saying I might still have a live Christmas tree on my porch because I’m too lazy to have gotten rid of it yet.
P.S. — That’s a heck yeah on both, in case you weren’t sure.
Yeah I have been bitching on the internet wherever I can about how lame ‘Found Footage’ movies are. You know, really gettin the word OUT THERE
I think “found footage” has become so much a part of the film language now that filmmakers are getting lazy about explaining it.
insert snarky section of comment
Great review, Vince, makes me want to see the movie.
I’m pretty sure that if they made an honest movie about an 18-year-old me getting the power to alter physical matter with my mind, 90 percent of it would be me pulling up girls skirts, pulling down their tops, jiggling boobs with my mind, removing bras and underwear from a distance…
Ahem..
Also, I think I want this as a tattoo across my back, right down to pervy George Washington showing how well he can totes hang with his bros Scott Baio and Willie Aames.
For the record, I thought the same thing about, why with the found footage concept again, but that didn’t deter me from wanting to see this movie, and neither does the fair, if a bit Ranty McSoapbox, review.
If Mahky Mahk had been given space jizz powas in high school, not only would 9/11 not have happened, he would have kill that beahded queah Ben Laden befoah 2001. But Mahky Mahk didn go ta high school.
Did Max give a subtle nod to his dad by having the antagonist take out a couple of Asian kids while doing a celebratory dick helicopter stunt?
“Found Footage” sounds like a great title for an episode of “Bones.”
Having telekenisis would really help me do my daily cock pushups. For now, I can’t even do 1 :(
Vincent, Sandler was just on Rome’s radio show pumping his new flick That’s My Boy and said that indeed, Grown Ups 2 is his next thing coming out next year. Tried to tell you via email but the Contact link is fucked on phones.
Dick joke.
Blair Witchs Cunt, best.tag.ever. But where the fuck is the apostrophe you file savage?!
*vile. Fucking phone, how can you not know vile is a word?
Where does Bodie fit in?
“Vaya con dios, physics.”
I have nothing to say about the movie. I am posting a comment because by chance I am looking at FD while watching Giada and I have to tell everyone that her top right now is somewhat see-through and I can hardly tear my eyes away from the t.v. screen to type.
I’m a bit worried about Kyle in that banner picture. His powers seem to be directly tied with how much he can imitate Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.
Clearly he’s turtle heading pretty bad.
WHERE THE F*CK IS WALLACE?
I had a friend in high school who filmed a whole lot of shit. She made our senior video. It was unwatchable. And kinda racist. She put mariachi music over the section of video that just showed the Hispanic kids sitting on their backpacks in the hall. She just got accepted into film school.
So…they’re Nirvana? They sure as hell aren’t Sonic Youth. It sounds like Heroes meets Sub Pop.
I’m just bummed that they never showed the Ashley Hinshaw topless scene!!!
This kid is a salvage yards dream machine.
Vince, I’m tardy to Friday’s party. The found footage gimmick, like the fake documentary gimmick in many sitcoms, is cheap because it’s basically a work-around for narrator’s voice.
Everyone knows that long narration doesn’t work in (American) movies, but it’s really hard to tell a dumb audience what to think about something without someone there to explain it to them. The other option is for characters to inform the audience of their thoughts and motives in dialogue, but that gives a script a cheesy, on-the-nose quality, like a Stallone movie.
Thus is born found footage (videographer’s commentary is really voice-over) and documentary premise (cofessional booth gives individual’s perspective without them having to give on-the-nose lines).
When the hell did she get naked in this? Did I black out in the theatre?
It’s in the trailer, but not in the movie. Movie was meh.
We’re gonna go check it out despite the handheld camera crap. But I swear, if I don’t see someone recharge the battery every once in a while, or magically have the chronicler appear on the video, without having handed that camera to someone else – I will be pretty darn ticked off.
I once found a video recorder with 31 hours of bums humping everything. Derelict washing machines, a wooden labrador, a door frame, each other. Bums be humpin’.
Vince, good review. Not sure why the chick was filming everything but I took Andrew’s filming as a possible way of getting the abuse on tape and then just kept going. I am a fan of found-footage so that didn’t bother me, actually thought the movie was great and really well-done.
Andrew’s filming made sense. The problem was, he couldn’t be filming ALL the time, so they had to invent reasons for other people to film, hence the chick, who was one of the weakest characters. Obviously the found footage didn’t keep me from enjoying the movie as a whole, but I would definitely consider it a net negative.
Just saw it and I thought it was fucking great. I also like how everything turned ALMOST EXACTLY into the Anchorman fight scene by the end.
Ron Burgundy: (on the fight between local anchormen) Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast!
Champ Kind: It jumped up a notch.
Ron Burgundy: [surprised] It did, didn’t it?
Brick Tamland: Yeah, I stabbed a man in the heart.
Ron Burgundy: I saw that! Brick killed a guy! Did you throw a trident?
Brick Tamland: Yeah, there were horses, and a man on fire, and I killed a guy with a trident.
Agreed that the found footage idea was never really justified and was kinda corny at times (especially once we started magically jumping from random camera to random camera), but it did make the final fight look pretty cool.