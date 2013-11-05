Clint Eastwood’s empty chair speech was inspired by Neil Diamond

Clint Eastwood’s famous speech to an empty chair at the last Republican National Convention quickly became a national punchline, which was weird because the empty chair thing made more sense than half the stuff that happens there. Now a new book explains the backstory behind the stunt. Double Down: Game Change 2012, from Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, comes out today, and The Dissolve has summarized some of the inside dirt from it about the speech.
The two main points are:
1. Clint Eastwood’s chair speech was inspired the the Neil Diamond song “I Am, I Said.”
2. Clint Eastwood ain’t care.
As was first reported back in February, Eastwood’s idea to harangue an empty chair came to him while sitting in a hotel room preparing for his speech. The 1971 Neil Diamond single “I Am… I Said” came on the radio, and the lyrics “I am/I said/To no one there/And no one heard at all not/Even the chair” sparked a brainwave. Watching Eastwood deliver his subsequent speech made senior Romney advisor Stuart Stevens vomit.
Aw, just like the kid in Unforgiven after he kills his first guy! If only Morgan Freeman had been there to help calm him down.
The actor himself wasn’t bothered. In February, he admitted to CNBC’s Becky Quick that the speech “seemed odd at the time… But, you know, I’m an odd person.” “One thing about getting into the senior status of life, like I am, you don’t really care. You just say what you say and then you get away with it,” he added. Double Down reports another, even blunter post-speech reaction from the actor: “If somebody’s dumb enough to ask me to say something, they’re gonna have to take what they can get.” [TheDissolve]
While I disagree with most of Clint Eastwood’s politics, I have the utmost respect for his stinginess with respect to giving f*cks. He’s a strict conservative when it comes to f*ck giving, and that I can get behind.
It’s interesting that someone could be inspired by “I Am, I Said,” a song whose lyrics, and that bit about the chair in particular, were once cited by Dave Barry as the worst lyrics ever written, and even spawned an entire book called “The Book of Bad Songs.”
In any case, I’m still baffled that everyone was worried about Clint Eastwood talking to an empty chair at the Republican National Convention, and no one was talking about him singing to his dead wife’s gravestone in Trouble with the Curve.
I turned this on when it was on cable the other day and it was right in the middle of this scene. I thought I was having an acid flashback.
“Gran Torino” was inspired by “Coming to America.”
I don’t pretend to know what your politics are Vince, but I bet based on your writings that you would probably have more in common in Clint politically than you think. He was on Ellen a while back and explained why he’s a libertarian. [www.youtube.com]
I’m down with a lot of the libertarians’ less crazy shit. Like, I’m in for military isolationism and breaking our way out of this awful two-party system, not so much for abolishing income tax and OSHA. I believe in taxing the rich at a higher rate (not because it’s “fair,” but because it just makes shit work better – you’re always going to have a shitty class of people who don’t work as hard as they could and whine about it, but I’d rather pay a little extra to give them dole money and not have them rob me), but I also think we could get away with taxing everyone at a much lower rate if the financial class was paying the same rate as everyone else instead of their bullshit 15% capital gains tax loophole. *That’s* where we’re losing all our potential tax revenue, and I’d rather make it up there, on hedge fund dudes like Romney, than on cutting back “entitlements,” which is just the right’s bullshit rebranding of a government that actually provides services.
Reagan and Schwarzenegger were also shitty leaders.
Vince and his friends have good heads on them when it comes to politics because they’ve got a well-developed set of critical thinking skills. So what they don’t know (and I can almost certainly say they wouldn’t want to know) isn’t as important as the fact that it means they don’t automatically buy into anyone’s bullshit without taking a good look at it.
I mock libertarians about many of the same reasons Vince is merely suspicious. It’s a fanciful belief system that has no basis in reality because it’s been adopted and driven by mostly upper middle class white men who don’t have the first clue how much of their lives are only made possible by existing government systems that they themselves blindly oppose.
Just saying, if you want to disagree, disagree. If you want to piss me off, tell me I shouldn’t write about something without saying why.
I thought that his points were fair enough. Certainly, we should abolish the tax distinction for capital gains.
One thing about getting into the senior status of life, like I am, you don’t really care…
I think you’d be surprised how much you agree with Clint Eastwood on issues. The chair speech was stupid, but whatevs. This was his opinion on gay marriage: “These people who are making a big deal out of gay marriage? I don’t give a fuck about who wants to get married to anybody else! Why not?! We’re making a big deal out of things we shouldn’t be making a deal out of… They go on and on with all this bullshit about ‘sanctity’—don’t give me that sanctity crap! Just give everybody the chance to have the life they want.”
Not only is Eastwood pro-gay marriage, he is also pro-choice, pro-gun control, pro-environmental protection, and anti-war. Even in his RNC debacle, the few political points that Eastwood made tended to be wildly askew with the Romney-Republican agenda. Eastwood suggested that the federal government should be doing more to reduce unemployment, a Keynesian argument straight out of Franklin Roosevelt and at odds with the RNC’s message of getting the federal government out of the way. And Eastwood advocated an immediate withdrawal from Afghanistan, an anti-war argument straight out of George McGovern and at odds with the RNC’s neoconservative, interventionist message and Romney’s desire to remain in Afghanistan indefinitely, at the discretion of the generals (who always want more time).
If I’m ever so old that I’m listening to music on the radio you guys have permission to put me down. You live much longer than that and you end up getting tased while giving your State of the Union address in an Ikea.
@Vince. Have you read the rest of the book? It is very good and calls out all sides on their bullshit.