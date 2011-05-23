Comments of the week

Big week last week. Macho Man got raptured early, a monkey stole the show at the Hangover 2 premiere, a Burt Reynolds fan introduced us to the term “womb broom,” and Schwarzenegger had to quit movies to focus on his illegitimate children… As always, the Filmdrunk comments section was able to capitalize on this wealth of material far better than I. I was sitting here looking for a way not to name Chino the winner for the second week in a row, but why fight it? She deserved it.
[From Crystal the Monkey steals Hangover 2 premiere] Chino Moreno says: Dolce & Banana
[From Burt Reynolds fan letters from the 70s are terrifying] Chino Moreno says: Listen, I don’t care how you sling it around, just don’t get it in my hair.
[From Macho Men don’t die, they just get raptured early] Chino Moreno says: Hmmm…where was Nick Hogan at 10 am?
(*slow clap*)
HONORABLE MENTION
[From Macho Men don’t die, they just get raptured early]
Stinky Peet says: Next time, snap into a slim limb.
The Reverend Skeleton says: He’s probably faking it.
Scrote Pilgrim says: I banged a chick against a tree on a beach once. She certainly got a Sandy Ravage.
[From Lars Von Trier calls himself a Nazi]
Monks says: What did Kirsten Dunst whisper in his ear? “I’m so wet right now.”
JessicaD says: I thought everyone knew the Von Trapp family were Nazi’s? “Good Night, Farewell, auf Wiedersehen, Sieg Heil…”
[From Burt Reynolds fan letters from the 70s are terrifying]
The Hammer says: Man the 70s was truly the golden age of Mustache Rides.
[From the first trailer for Paul Blart: Zookeeper is our new cultural high-water mark]
Stinky Peet says: That trailer makes me want to take up SCUBA diving and apologize to Osama bin Laden.
[From Trying to think up lines for the Anchorman porn parody]
Patty Boots says: MI GATO. MI GATO ES EN FUEGO.
Biggus Rickus says: So they’re doing a porn parody of a news parody. When they make “This Ain’t Scary Movie”, a parody of “Scream” which was itself a parody of a slasher movie, we’ll all be sucked into a parallel dimension where the non-goateed are goateed and vice versa.
And finally, from James Franco carves ‘Brad Renfro’ into his arm (not that this needs any context):
FalseRumorsDotCom says: Also, Jonathan Brandis looked hot as a girl in “Ladybugs.”
That comment might not have been the funniest of the week, but it was probably the most representative of the discourse. There’s no admission too shameful around here. (He did look hot, didn’t he).
Until next week, Drunkards.
Hmmmm? How curious, I’d say the frotcast had the most quotable comments of the week. Are we afraid diarrhea’s gonna read this Vince?
I have no shame.
The good thing about Chino winning back to back COTW is you don’t hafta send her another FD shirt. I mean, how many can she really need when she’s only ever in the bedroom or the kitchen? Right?!
Those jazz hands in the banner can only mean one thing: Franco’s pitching Dicknose! The Musical.
On Broadway, Dicknose penazzles. That should cross-appeal to the sparkly twilight crowd.
Hooray, 4 years of Spanish finally paid off! Education dollars well spent.
Personally I’d like to see Chino take those two FD shirts and fashion them into a nice apron.
The Hammer
@patty, oh, I thought it was funny because it´s bad spanish.
Stinky Peet
“milked for comedy, tension and conflict.”
Words lifted directly from his housekeeper’s job description.
From the Muppets thread, good job reworking an old joke:
Farthammer
Stadler: This movie is gonna be a stinky piece of pig-shit
Waldorf: You mean it’s gonna be Kermit’s wang?
Both: DO-HOHOHOHO!
From the Muppets thread:
Nathan Implosion
Now all I can think of is Arnold chasing a fat latina maid around his mansion yelling “WOMAN! WOOMAN!”
Moose:
“Spike Lee wants to rub his dick all over the machine that makes movies 85% darker.”
Second Peet’s Governator comment.
And, Argentino, that was sarcasm, because my Spanish would probably be considered a hate crime by native speakers.
Third Peety Stink.
Chino Moreno: All of the promiscuous women in this movie get a public Evan Stoning.
David Nowacki says: Osama: Holed Up In A Cave
Spazmodic: burkkake?
Tony Everready: Puns in the porn industry are like the female talent, dead inside. But luckily I totally get off to dead shit.
[Todd Phillips] looks like Robert Downey Jewnior
Shop 101
Lars Von Trier should visit this Poland.
Crapbasket
Terrence likes his books and cassettes just like I like my women.
spazmodic
Pfft. Where the fuck are Hustler going to find 72 virgins??
Three reasons Chino’s Evan Stoning comment should win:
1. That chick is funny as hell.
2. Winning COTW three weeks in a row would be some kind of World Record of Slackery.
3. I hate Evan Stone with all my heart and any chance to besmirch his image should be taken with gusto.
He belongs on the Biggest Loser,
And not because of his weight.
Fek’lhr
Did Tom Brady and Perez Hilton sword-fight in a San Francisco glory hole to see who would voice “Vanity Smurf”?
more fek, more smurfs thread:
The Mighty Feklahr’s favourite episode of the Smurfs is the one where Gargamel slips Hefty Smurf into one of those cardboard paper towel tubes whilst watching Richard Gere movies.
Chino Moreno says : He never had to give a shot, but he sure could take one.
Stinky Peet says: In hindsight, Tarantino should have offered him the role of Marvin.
Next up: Shoehorning Jaden Smith into every poster from every movie you loved as a child.
A nerdy joke + making fun of the handicapped? Yup, hat’s a nom.
IAMTHELAW_clerk
hat’s a nom? asshatnom
Bastard!
Stinky Peet
In hindsight, Tarantino should have offered him the role of Marvin.
From the Tarantino-Cobain Thread:
Codpiece of justice
He was so happy. The offer from Tarantio was the last thing going through his mind before he died.
Well,ok… not the LAST thing that went through his mind.
And from the Clooney-Descendants thread:
Stinky Peet
I’ll wait for the sequel, “Too Bad the Cheating Cunt Couldn’t Die Twice.”
I nominate davidnowacki from the Rose/Jack mashup post:
davidnowacki
Forsooth, Chahles, wouldst thou spear yonder ursine brute, so that I mightst live to spear thine shrew again?
I nominate stinky pete’s comment in the Asian 3D Porno thread:
“Stinky Peet:
I watched this but then an hour later I was horny again.”
Simple. Racist. Effective.
Everything you need in a comment of the week.
From the movie themed food trucks thread:
Dean Machine
Unwaffleable (with waffles the SIZE OF THE CHRYSLER BUILDING)
Watanabex
nothing tickles a young mans fancy more than glorious blue tits
ChinoMoreno says: I wanted to save myself for marriage so I only gave blowjobs. Then I wanted to save myself from giving blowjobs so I got married.
DavidNowacki says: Why is the dog sitting like that? I’m not Christian, is part of it beating off dogs?
Second for Chino above.
Fucking Chino.
ChinoMoreno
I want to see his oui oui.
Dude, will you two fuck and get it over with?
Second Chino’s oui oui comment. Brilliant.
Also, second Fek’s comment – also, let’s film it!
This Ain’t FilmDrunk: An XXX Parody, starring Vince and Chino Moreno.
pigpeen, on the Fucts of Life pr0n post:
you take the good you take the bad you take them both and there you have a threesome. a threesome.
Charlie Br0nze:
The gays ruin everything. Just look at these trousers.
Ax Anderson
She added the “Y” to her name in tribute to her chromosome.
The Hammer
She calls her clit ‘The Great Wall’ when someone sees it, no one wants to invade.
Dor. Sho. Gha.
ChinoMoreno
Blair’s eating disorder was cured with one sweet trip down to Edna’s Edibles.
HOOOOO LEEEEEEEEE SHIT!
Ax Anderson
Chyna tried to be one of Arnold’s mistresses, but her clit kept telling him to start the reactor.
I swear to Kahless this isn’t a reach around
Fek
Shia always tries to get Nick Lachey to arch his back 98 degrees. ROWR!
Segundo Ax’s reactor
Crapbasket
Gary Busey’s racism is only casual on Fridays. Come Monday it returns to a murderous rage.
I love you guys.
Burnsy
C-Tates once dated a girl named Amnesia.
kellyman
Ready? “50 first Tates” Lean into that!