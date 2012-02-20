It’s Comments of the Week time! We had fewer nominations this week, which is disappointing, but I can’t argue with the eventual winner, Mustafa Dystrophy, for his duo of hard-to-reach puns (see below). He’s getting the FilmDrunk shirt you see above and which you can buy here, so long as you’re not a Lady’s Large or Small, ’cause I ran out of those. Yeah, where’s your jokes about how all our fans are fat dudes now, huh, smartguy? Either there plenty of lady ‘Drunkards, or the male ones have taken to putting FilmDrunk shirts on their real dolls and Japanese sex pillows. Eh, probably the second one.
From Billy Bob Thornton planning an “ethereal” movie based on his relationship with Angelina Jolie.
Mustafa Dystrophy:
Read the script, it’s a little heavy-handed.
INT. – DINER – DAY
WAITRESS: What’ll ya have?
THORNTON: Gimme a bowl ethereal.
From my review of Bullhead:
Mustafa Dystrophy: I love the scene where Jacky takes two baby cows on a merry-go-round, and the beef inspector gives him a ticket for spinning his veals.
And that, as they say, will win you a t-shirt. So send me your address, Mr. Dystrophy, and start planning your stalking of Crispin Glover. For everyone else, as always, use the comments section of this post to nominate your comments throughout the week. Honorable mentions after the jump:
From
Alcoholics Gratuitous: When Gina expressed shock that she’d be getting another shot as a leading lady after Haywire flopped, the Hollywood executive said, “You haven’t been super pretty for very long have you?”
From The Rock Hawk becomes fodder for a cock sock. I actually don’t get this joke, but it got a couple votes, so here we are.
Morton Salt: Dwayne your Johnson.
From Billy Bob’s Angelina movie:
porkythefirst: It’s actually not a Soul Patch, but a style Billy Bob refers to as a “Bottom Hitler.”
I got a Bottom Hitler from a prostitute once. ONCE.
From Gary Busey’s bankruptcy filing lists his collection of tambourines and Indian crap:
Jessolido: Busey carries a bow & several arrows on him at all times because “You never know when that damned Sasquatch is going to come asking for his surfboards back”
Jessolido: “That pellet gun ain’t broken, dingus, I’ve just specially modified it to dispense Pez candy. Things turn into a real laugh orgy when I pull that out on the subway”
Jaqdem: Gary to extra on set: “Umm I dont know how to put this, but I’m kind of a big deal. People know me. Um. I’m very important. I have many pieces of random native american crap and my apartment smells of mothballs. I also have tambourines. Yes I said tambourines. That’s TWO of them sugar tits.”
Alcoholics Gratuitous: It seems like Gary Busey has spent a ton of money to live like a Native American. He’s this close to realizing that dream. All he needs to do is barter all the non tribal crap for meth and booze.
Dingus: For accuracy’s sake, those vases are ancient Egyptian canopic jars stuffed with pancakes.
Jessolido: “Injun? Naw, dummy. I gave those bowls as a gift to Reemus, the owner of the Gas & Go where I buy most of my licorice & buttermilk, but took them back when that dhangus raised the price of stamps!”
Jessolido: For accuracy’s sake, those vases are ceramic and glass- he’s just named each of them “Clay”
Ragnarok: Steven Seagal would like to know if Gary’s planning a yard sale.
Pff, Steven Seagal wouldn’t want any of Busey’s junk. There wasn’t a single ornate saddle in the bunch.
Thanks, folks, happy commenting, and remember to FilmDrink responsibly.
Filmdrunkard Justin is a world class Filmdrunkardian. The man has superior taste in film, women, and squirrels alike. Hoorah!
So the only way to win comment of the week or get nominated is to do a bunch of puns that aren’t funny? Alright, I see what you guys are up too…get ready for nothing but puns coming from me. What’s a pun?
Yeah, it’s weird that none of the comments you nominated or voted for won– what’s that? You didn’t nominate or vote for anything? Sorry, continue bitching.
is the voting thing to get more commentor participation? If so, I would understand, but the ones Vince chose always seemed to me to be funnier.
I can’t reply to a reply. sad face. vince, sorry for hurting your vealings. I meant my last comment moar as a joke than irl bitching, this place makes me lol all the time.
Thank you for the recognition. @iamphoenix, don’t you know there are kids in Africa starving for puns? Uganda have to find something else to complain about.
translation:
I comment only to bitch about other comments
Of course, I’m not much better… a lot of my comments are just sniping at bitching whiners.
Thanks for the recognition, but after “A bowl ethereal” I assume I must respectfully concede.
From the “Supercut of the Day: Every Face Punch from Road House” thread . . .
Crapbasket said:
Remember that little Hawaiian Punch dude that used to run around fucking dudes up. That was the trout’s tits.
I immediately pictured a really fat man-trout after reading this. You know you were thinking it too . . .
I nomimate vince’s reply for comment of the week. He works very hard on this site and starving children in uganda use flies as currency so i dont feel bad about those type of black people. Maybe if they were on food stamps.
Also from the “Road House” thread . . .
Larry said:
Swayze was in two of the best dude movies (Road House and Point Break) and two of the best chick movies (Ghost and Dirty Dancing), which, according to the guys in the white lab coats, makes him the greatest of all time. Eat a dick, Streep.
Steve Bennet: When I hear “If only the Fuhrer knew” I picture a 1940′s commercial for German hair color starring Eva Braun.
Is that your natural hair color? If only the Fuhrer knew.
Second. Commenter’s note: I dye my hair Eva Brown. Only my hairdresser knows for sure! So I vill shoot him mit ze Luger.
It was the snippet at the end that really won it for me:
Steve Bennet
A Lifetime made-for-TV movie and “a sketch comedy collection along the lines of Underground Comedy?” Looks like I still won’t be seeing Lindsay for a while.
Those movies might as well be opening in space.
Roddy Piper
I like to envision the filmmaker behind “Being Elmo” as a complete jerk and just shows 60 minutes of Elmo sitting on a shelf because he is gotdang puppet. Fin.
Ressurected JHC
We can marvel at 1080P/3D televisions, High Definition music, and litter boxes that clean themselves all we want. Can you imagine how awe inspiring it must have been when the world went from black and white to color though? Of course she thinks this movie is meh.
Swoon
La Schmoove
There’s a lot of things about this trailer that I don’t want to know anything about. Things I wouldn’t understand. Things I COULDN’T understand. Things I SHOULDN’T understand…
Same thread
elle07
Is Cowboy Curtis’s daughter in this?
What Fek said.
Moose (The Thread Ender)
“attempts to overcome years of addiction, loneliness, and broken dreams. Intimate, raw, and unexpectedly funny”
Every commenter on this site.
Second because the truth hurts.
Willy S
elle07
from Brave
F*ck I hate to nominate The Jersey Devil after he just won a couple of weeks ago but still – Yeah, but does the quiver match the fletching?
Throw me something, mister!
*lifts shirt, shows off hairy, fish-belly white beer gut*
TokenBlackGuy
Honestly they should just make their own children’s movies. I’d like to see a movie with all of their ideals framed through the eyes of a child.
Like a little girl who gets a doll for Christmas that she didn’t ask for, but is forced to take care of it and make sure she doesn’t break it because all gifts are sacred. Or a sports movie where a little league baseball team with boosters dominates the league and trounces the underdogs in the finals because, “Fuck you. Work harder if you want to be able to afford the necessary equipment to compete.”
Seconded.
Third, because I assume you’re a token kenyan muslim who will cross the street in front of me at a tai chi pace if I don’t nominate you.
Also, this is a really good comment, but mostly the black thing.
Larry: If they really wanted buzz they’d change the title to The Jakartist.
Jessolido
jabask
Mustafa Dystrophy
Fuck you, I like stupid puns.
Psst, you guys! Someone’s been going through the ‘Tom Cruise’-tag, registering their dissent. Also they’ve taken a liking to Patty.
Does this mean that I pissed off Scientology? Because that is totally Scientologist rhetoric.
Or a really dedicated troll. Same difference.