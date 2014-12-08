I used to be a little lax about getting Comments of the Week posted every week, but now that there are t-shirts on the line (BUY YOURS HERE!) I know I can’t do that. So let’s get to it. I’m saving the winner for last this week just to make this all suspenseful and junk. Let no man ever say I’m not great with structure.

Points for aptly-named commenter account as well as comment in Nic Cage does some awesome Nic Cage acting in this new Dying of the Light clip:

Nic Cages T Rex Skull: Do not act gentle in that good Light. Cage, Cage acts in the Dying of the Light.

Dylan Thomas’s poor poem was killed for Interstellar and a WWE commercial, and now it is being resurrected for movie blog wordplay. I approve.

Others had fun with “Guardians of Peace,” who took credit for hacking Sony.